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May 6, 2026 10:39 AM 29 min read

Transcript: One Stop Systems Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

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Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1756447&tp_key=f17a290f0f

Summary

One Stop Systems reported strong financial performance with a 55% year-over-year increase in revenue to $8.1 million, driven by growth in both defense and commercial markets.

The company strategically sold its wholly-owned subsidiary Bressner, unlocking shareholder value and allowing a focus on higher-margin opportunities within its core business.

New bookings reached nearly $15 million, contributing to a book-to-bill ratio of 1.8, with significant contracts from defense and commercial sectors, including the US Navy and commercial aerospace.

Operational highlights include advancements in ruggedized AI compute platforms, customer-funded development programs, and the introduction of next-generation PCIe Gen 6 product portfolio.

Guidance for 2026 includes expected revenue growth of 20-25%, gross margin of approximately 40%, and positive EBITDA, despite potential supply chain constraints affecting component availability.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Mike Knowles (President and CEO)

Dan

OPERATOR

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen. If you'd like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. If you'd like to which right question, press Star two. One moment please for your first question. Your first question comes from Scott Searle from Roth Capital. Please go ahead.

Scott Searle (Equity Analyst)

Dan

Mike Knowles (President and CEO)

Scott Searle (Equity Analyst)

Mike Knowles (President and CEO)

Scott Searle (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks so much. Congrats on the quarter and outlook again. I'll get back in the queue.

Dan

All right, thanks, Scott. Thanks, Scott.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Eric Martinezzi from Lake Streets. Please go ahead.

Eric Martinezzi

Yeah, I wanted to ask sort of a guidance philosophy question. It sounds like if there were not the supply chain issues, there's a chance you, you could have actually bumped up your outlook for 2026. Am I reading that the right way?

Dan

Eric Martinezzi

And is there with the booking success you had in Q1, was any of that kind of, I don't know, Q2 or Q3 or pull forward or was it just normal course?

Dan

Yeah, I think it was a combination. I think there was probably some pull forward that we saw and I think there were also some new wins that we had factored and maybe the initial awards weren't huge, but those will grow over the time. So Overall I think Q1 bookings were a very positive story for us.

Mike Knowles (President and CEO)

Yeah, I'd agree with exactly what Dan said across the board. It was a good bookings quarter for us. Got it.

Eric Martinezzi

Thanks for taking my questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you, Eric. Your next question comes from Brian Kinslinger from Alliance Global Partners. Please go ahead.

Kevin

This is Kevin for Brian. Thanks for taking our questions. First, can you provide updates on both the autonomous robotics for construction and mining as well as the aerospace programs for passenger cabin systems? When do you expect each might move into production from lrit?

Mike Knowles (President and CEO)

Kevin

Thanks. And then are there any. Can you provide any updates on the liquid cooling system for medical imaging where a tech refresh is pending? How will a tech refresh impact this production program?

Mike Knowles (President and CEO)

Kevin

Great, thanks. And then lastly, could you provide an update on the autonomous maritime application? Has testing been completed and do you still expect production orders this year?

Mike Knowles (President and CEO)

Yeah, on the autonomous maritime systems delivered under test and evaluation in discussions with the customer, we would expect to see production orders this year. Given that the production orders are received early enough, we should be able to generate revenue on that this year.

Kevin

Great, thanks. That's all from us.

Mike Knowles (President and CEO)

All right, thanks Brian.

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