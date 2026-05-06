On Wednesday, J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) discussed second-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
J&J Snack Foods reported positive earnings and margin expansion despite a 3.2% decline in sales to $344.8 million, with adjusted EBITDA increasing 9.5% year over year to $28.7 million.
Strategic initiatives including plant consolidations and Project Apollo are on track to deliver $20 million in annualized savings, with administrative and distribution cost reductions expected to ramp up in Q3.
Notable operational highlights include strong performance in food service pretzels, ongoing innovation in their product pipeline, and a new licensing partnership with Peanuts for Dogsters ice cream.
The company repurchased $22 million of shares in the quarter, reflecting strong financial positioning and continued shareholder returns.
Management remains cautious about the impact of rising fuel costs on consumer demand and distribution costs but is optimistic about the second half due to new product launches and ongoing cost-saving initiatives.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Reed Anderson (Moderator)
Dan Fashner (Chief Executive Officer)
Shawn Munsell (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Operator we will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press star then one on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press star then two. At this time, we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. Our first question today is from John Anderson with William Blair. Please go ahead.
John Anderson (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning, everybody. Thanks for the questions.
Dan Fashner (Chief Executive Officer)
Morning, John.
John Anderson (Equity Analyst)
Dan, you mentioned at the top of your prepared comments that in the quarter you experienced some demand softness on rising fuel costs. I'm wondering if you could talk a little bit more about maybe where you experience that the most and when I say where, maybe if you could discuss it in the context of categories and maybe channels and then how you kind of expect that to kind of play out in the back half of the year based on, you know, what, you know right now.
Dan Fashner (Chief Executive Officer)
John Anderson (Equity Analyst)
Dan Fashner (Chief Executive Officer)
John Anderson (Equity Analyst)
Makes sense maybe pivoting to Apollo and the benefits from that. Could you just bring us up to speed on how much what the run rate benefits are as we kind of exited the first half run rate annualized benefits from Apollo and then it sounds like you're making good progress on the next kind of phase of benefits administration and distribution, what that might mean for run rate annualized savings exiting fiscal 26.
Shawn Munsell (Chief Financial Officer)
John Anderson (Equity Analyst)
Great, great. Maybe I'll, if I can get one more in. It seems like you've been buying back stock a little bit more regularly and I'm just kind of wondering as you look ahead and obviously supporting the dividend, so you think about returning cash to shareholders going forward, could you talk a little bit about your priorities there and would you kind of continue the approach you've taken kind of over the last 12 months? Thanks.
Dan Fashner (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, sure. You know, we saw, you know, continue to see, you know, compelling value in the shares. You know, we bought back 22 million in the quarter and I can tell you that, you know, we'll continue to buy back stock. You know, we have seen, we have seen an increase, I'd say, in potential MA activity. And so that's probably going to factor into the calculus here in the back half. But yeah, we're stuck buyback. It does reflect our conviction.
OPERATOR
Thanks so much. Thank you, John. The next question is from Todd Brooks with the Benchmark Company. Please go ahead.
Todd Brooks (Equity Analyst)
Shawn Munsell (Chief Financial Officer)
Todd Brooks (Equity Analyst)
Dan Fashner (Chief Executive Officer)
Well, I'm going to take that, Todd. It's one of those things you have to watch really closely. We have some disciplines in the business on both the Icy and dip and dot side that allows us to be able to almost take those immediately. On the food service side of the business and the retail, it's a little bit more difficult than that. But we are meeting and talking about it and we'll take price kind of action if need be.
Todd Brooks (Equity Analyst)
Okay, perfect. If I can pivot. And you're one of the few calls I've been on this cycle that didn't call out the impact from the winter weather reality that we lived with in kind of January, February and a good size footprint of the country. Have you sized either lost revenue from weather disruption or margin pressure or anything that you want to share with us as we're evaluating the results?
Dan Fashner (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, you know, there's no way in our business that weather doesn't impact you, so we don't have a number that we've been able to put to that, Todd. But it certainly has an impact on our business, especially in some of our products that are in locations that are outside in food service and areas that people just can't get to. But it certainly has an impact. We have not put a number to that though.
Todd Brooks (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. And if I could squeeze one more in. You talked about the West Coast Icy test progressing, which is great to hear. Can you update us on how the Taco Bell limited time offer performed and their thoughts on the performance and maybe where that relationship could go from here? Thanks.
Dan Fashner (Chief Executive Officer)
Todd Brooks (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thanks, Dan.
Dan Fashner (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Scott Marks with Jefferies. Please go ahead.
Scott Marks (Equity Analyst)
Dan Fashner (Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Marks (Equity Analyst)
Dan Fashner (Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Marks (Equity Analyst)
Dan Fashner (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Scott. Thanks, Scott.
OPERATOR
This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Dan Fashner for any closing remarks.
Dan Fashner (Chief Executive Officer)
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