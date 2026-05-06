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May 6, 2026 10:34 AM 25 min read

Full Transcript: FuboTV Q1 2026 Earnings Call

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/574413796

Summary

FuboTV achieved record Q2 2026 revenue and the highest adjusted EBITDA in its history, marking a significant milestone with over $100 million in pro forma adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month basis.

The company has expanded its strategic position by integrating with Disney's ad server, leading to higher CPMs and fill rates, and is leveraging its business combination with Hulu Live TV to offer flexible content packaging and drive growth.

FuboTV launched new product features, including an AI conversational assistant to enhance user engagement, and plans to introduce it across various platforms to simplify content discovery.

Despite a slight decline in subscriber numbers, the company maintained strong retention and minimal churn, particularly overcoming challenges from NBCU content loss during a critical sports broadcasting period.

Future guidance includes a target of $300 million in adjusted EBITDA by 2028 and positive free cash flow by 2027, with ongoing investments in product, tech, and marketing to sustain growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Amit Pate (Senior Vice President, FPA Corporate Development and Investor Relations)

John Genita

Turning to results for the quarter in North America, our revenue for the second quarter was $1.566 billion compared to $1.125 billion in the prior year period. Pro forma revenue in the prior year period was $1.556 billion, representing 1% growth year over year. In terms of our user base, we ended the quarter with 5.7 million total subscribers in North America compared to 5.9 million in the prior year period. Turning to our profitability metrics, our net

OPERATOR

Kutgun Meral (Equity Analyst)

John Genita

Matt Condon (Equity Analyst)

Our next question comes from Matt Condon from Citizens Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

John Genita

Thank you so much for taking my question. I just wanted to ask, just given the combination with Hulu Live tv, meaningfully expanding your subscriber base and with it your content cost leverage, can you just help frame the timing of when that scale benefit really begins to show up in your content cost structure?

Drew Crumb (Equity Analyst)

John Genita

Tyler DiMatteo (Equity Analyst)

Our next question comes from Tyler DiMatteo from BTIG. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

John Genita

Brent Penter (Equity Analyst)

Our next question comes from Brent Penter from Raymond James. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

David Gandler (Co-Founder and CEO)

Hey, good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking the question. You know, it's good to see some of the RSN deals ahead of MLB season. I just want to zoom out and get your broader view as that space evolves and some of those businesses face some headwinds. How do you maintain your advantage in local sports as that ecosystem changes? And then with Hulu Live now, any plans to push Hulu Live more into the RSN space? Thanks.

David Joyce (Equity Analyst)

Alicia Reese (Equity Analyst)

John Genita

Hey David, just on the tech front, like I would just say that there was, as you'd expect, a fair amount of tech work that was done and that's also largely complete.

Pat

John Genita

Laura Martin (Equity Analyst)

Our next question comes from Patrick Scholl from Barrington Research. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

David Gandler (Co-Founder and CEO)

Hi, thanks for taking the question. With your free cash flow expectations for 2027 or sooner, could you maybe outline some of your capital allocation priorities, whether in terms of growth, investment, leverage targets or other areas of investment. Thank you.

OPERATOR

A

Our last question today comes from Laura Martin from Needham. Please go ahead. Your line is open. Okay. On AI, can you guys talk about how you're affecting AI is affecting costs and also whether it's accelerating revenue? And then on international, can you tell us sort of what's going on in the international subs and how those substitute into your strategy now that you're part of Hulu Liveless?

D

A

We have no further questions. This will conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

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