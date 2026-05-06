Par Pacific Hldgs Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=kMa79rsT
Summary
Par Pacific Hldgs reported a first-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $91 million and adjusted net income of $0.78 per share, marking a favorable comparison against historical first-quarter performances.
The company achieved a first-quarter throughput record, allowing inventory pre-building ahead of planned maintenance outages, with the Wyoming and Montana facilities completing April outages on time.
Refined product cracks surged, particularly in Asia, with the April Singapore 312 index averaging over $72 per barrel, benefiting Par Pacific Hldgs due to its supply chain flexibility and lack of crack spread hedges.
The Hawaii Renewables Unit startup was a significant milestone, contributing to the renewables business, with ongoing testing and optimization of unit operations.
Par Pacific Hldgs repurchased $28 million of stock during the quarter and maintained a total liquidity position of $938 million, supporting strategic objectives.
Looking forward, the company anticipates tight global refined product inventory, with a system-wide midpoint throughput expectation of 182,000 barrels per day for the second quarter.
Retail segment performance saw quarterly same-store fuel and in-store sales decrease, impacted by changing consumer patterns and closures due to Hawaii flooding.
Management remains focused on reliable operations, commercial agility, and disciplined capital allocation to capture market opportunities and deliver shareholder value.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Mishimi Patel (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Will Monteleone (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Richard Creamer (EVP of Refining and Logistics)
Sean Flores (SVP and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Matthew Blair (Equity Analyst)
Sean Flores (SVP and Chief Financial Officer)
Hey, Matt, good morning. It's Shawn. I think it's too early to give an estimate on price lag. As you know, it really depends on where Singapore prices end up in June relative to March. I think you're right. It's down in the prompt market and it would suggest a reversal, a partial reversal of the $125 million impact. But I think that's how you should think about it and look at June pricing once available. Sounds good. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Alexa Petrick with Goldman Sachs.
Alexa Petrick (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning, team, and thank you for taking our question. I want to just jump in a little more to the Hawaii captures. You know, recognize there was that price lag impact, but even if we adjust for it, I think captures look like they were in the low 90% compared to your target of over 105. So can you just talk about some of the drivers there and then how that's tracking for Q2?
Sean Flores (SVP and Chief Financial Officer)
Alexa Petrick (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's helpful. And then maybe just a follow up. Sticking on Hawaii it sounds like the planned turnaround is still tracking for end of June startup. Can you just talk about the planning behind that? Is there any flex given the macro and just how investors should be thinking about the impact? Sounds like the majority of it is going to be a Q3 impact.
Will Monteleone (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Alexa Petrick (Equity Analyst)
That's very helpful.
OPERATOR
Richard. Hold on. Richard's got a couple things to add, so Richard, go ahead.
Richard Creamer (EVP of Refining and Logistics)
Thanks. Will. Just one other comment that you know, one of our primary goals is to absolutely ensure the product supply in the state of Hawaii as the only producer there. So timing around that is significantly considered in the execution start of the turnaround.
Alexa Petrick (Equity Analyst)
Sounds good. Thank you both.
OPERATOR
Again. If you have a question, please press Star then one. Our next question comes from Jason Gableman with TD Cowan.
Jason Gableman (Equity Analyst)
Will Monteleone (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jason Gableman (Equity Analyst)
Will Monteleone (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jason Gableman (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And if I could just sneak one final one in just on the small refinery exemptions. I think you received 60 million rins worth of exemptions last year. It sounds like you haven't monetized a large part of that. So if you get the exemptions this year, reflecting 2025 exemptions, should we expect you to monetize most of that position?
Sean Flores (SVP and Chief Financial Officer)
Hey, Jason, it's Sean. Yeah, I think that's probably a fair assumption. We've monetized less than half to date. I think we would prefer to have clarity from the EPA on 2025 exemptions before further monetizing both the historical excess and then any new relief that we would get related to 2025.
Jason Gableman (Equity Analyst)
All right, I'll leave it there. Thanks for the answers.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Zach Parham with JP Morgan.
Zach Parham (Equity Analyst)
Will Monteleone (President and Chief Executive Officer)
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