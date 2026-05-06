Kennametal Q3 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) released third-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Kennametal reported strong Q3 fiscal 2026 results with a 19% organic sales increase and adjusted EPS of $0.77, up from $0.47 year-over-year.
The company is advancing strategic growth initiatives, focusing on securing tungsten supply amidst rising prices, and capitalizing on market opportunities in aerospace, defense, and energy.
Kennametal raised its fiscal 2026 sales and EPS outlook due to increased pricing for tungsten and significant volume growth, while maintaining a focus on long-term value creation and strategic growth over restructuring in the near term.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Michael Pisi (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Sanjay Chalbe (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Pat Watson (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Sanjay Chalbe (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, please press star then the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, please press star then the number two. We will now pause momentarily to assemble our roster. And today's first question comes from Steve Volkman with Jefferies. Please proceed.
Steve Volkman (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Morning, Steve. Hi, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Can we just start with what do you think, Pat?
Pat Watson (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Volkman (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Okay. And then it sounds like You've adjusted price. You obviously have a big forecast for the fiscal fourth quarter. Are we like where we need to be today in terms of price or will there be more price that sort of flows through in the fourth quarter and maybe even later into the summer?
Sanjay Chalbe (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. Steve, this is Sanjay. As you know, this is a very dynamic situation that we are managing and we'll continue to monitor how that moves. As you know, even the last call you talked about how it was moving on a daily basis, hourly basis. So that's why we will just tell you that we are looking at different market variables. And definitely our goal here is to fully offset the cost implication of tungsten.
Pat Watson (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
I would just add to that, Steve. We did put price in here in the market, various dates by region, but effectively in the April, May timeframe. April, May. Okay.
OPERATOR
All right, thank you guys. And the next question comes from Steven Fisher with ubs. Please proceed.
Steven Fisher (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Sanjay Chalbe (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Steven Fisher (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Okay. And then maybe just a little more color on what you're seeing in energy and how you see that evolving for the next few months. Just curious what you are hearing from your customers there and is that something you're preparing for? Kind of a bit more of a ramp up?
Sanjay Chalbe (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Steven Fisher (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
And our next question is from Julian Mitchell with Barclays. Please proceed.
Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
Hi, good morning. Hey just maybe a first question just to try and clarify the tungsten related sort of tailwind to EPS. I think you said $2.45 for fiscal 26 in aggregate in the fourth quarter. Is it around $1.75? Is that roughly the right math? Just wanted to check that.
Pat Watson (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I think if you kind of back into that Julie. And we had about an eps terms about $0.16 I think in Q2, $0.39 here in. And so you just force the rest out of Q4.
Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
That's great. Thank you Pat. And then maybe Pat, help us understand those moving parts around the sort of cash flow year ending leverage, you know when you might look to resume the share repurchase program, you know, help us understand what that free cash flow in the the fourth fiscal quarter is looking like and you know how quickly does it sort of reverse following that based on where tungsten is today.
Pat Watson (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
That's great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Steve Barger with Keybanc Capital Markets. Please proceed.
Steve Barger (Equity Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets)
Sanjay Chalbe (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Steve Barger (Equity Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets)
I think, just so I'm clear, why do you think the competitors are not able to meet demand right now?
Sanjay Chalbe (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, well, we have seen some competitors are definitely having problem in getting raw material. And even if they're getting raw material, they're also pretty booked and they're putting longer lead times. So in some cases we are able to provide a better lead time and that's how we got it.
Pat Watson (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
I would say that the opportunity obviously there, Steve, is that there is short term disruption in the marketplace that gives us an opportunity to quote and win business that maybe we wouldn't normally have seen the same opportunities on the opportunity for us. And the challenge to our sales organization, quite frankly, is to convert that to permanent long term share capture.
Sanjay Chalbe (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Steve Barger (Equity Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets)
Yeah, understood. That actually is a good segue to my next question. If I heard you right, you're slowing facility closures and last quarter you expected restructuring savings of 125 million. Now that's 110 million. Are those two things related and if so, why? Maybe I missed it. Why are you slowing facility closure?
Sanjay Chalbe (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Steve Barger (Equity Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets)
Got it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Tammy Zachariah with JP Morgan. Please proceed.
Tammy Zachariah (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Hey Good morning. Thank you so much. First question is on terrace. I think IPA got struck down. Do you expect to file any refunds and if so, what kind of refund, what amount of refund would you expect to collect?
Sanjay Chalbe (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. Tammy, Morning. First of all, as you know this is also one of the very dynamic situation. We still have tariffs in place and so we are not taking any hasty action on this yet. I think we'll continue to monitor and based on that we'll make decisions. So nothing more to share at this point in today's call.
Tammy Zachariah (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Understood? That's fair. And my second question is for the fourth quarter. Just wanted to clarify, do you expect volume growth to be in that 2 to 3% full year range or it could come in above that?
Pat Watson (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Tammy Zachariah (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Understood, Helpful, thank you.
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from Angel Castillo with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed.
Angel Castillo (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)
Sanjay Chalbe (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Angel Castillo (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)
Sanjay Chalbe (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Angel Castillo (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)
Very helpful. Thank you so much.
OPERATOR
And the next question is a follow up from Steve Barger with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please proceed.
Steve Barger (Equity Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets)
Hey, thank you, Pat. Just to level set expectations for the models, you said price raw timing benefit from tungsten flows through into the first half mostly in 1Q is the right way to think about FY27 kind of reverse order from this year high point by far in one Q trailing back down to your quarterly average of like $0.40 towards the end of FY27.
Pat Watson (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Barger (Equity Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets)
Super helpful, thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question is a follow up from Julian Mitchell with Barclays. Please proceed much.
Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
Pat Watson (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
I'll take that first and then Sanjay, he'll hit most of it. But just to clarify that chart to make sure we're all talking about the same way. Right. That chart is based on a 12 trailing months basis, Julian. So based on that you can think about as an annualized chart. It's going to kind of flatten out any sort of short term pre buying issues.
Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
Right. Because again we're talking about an annual type number. And with that I'll turn it over to Sanjay here.
Sanjay Chalbe (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, Julian, with regards to rest of the drivers at this point, Q4, we are confident in what we are saying that we do see impact from improving market condition which is again moderate. And then on top of that in our share gain opportunities that we have, those will definitely play out. I think with respect to fiscal 27. We'll come back and talk about that in August. But the initial signs are seems like things are definitely stabilizing.
Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
Great, thank you.
OPERATOR
And this concludes today's question and answer session. At this time I would like to turn the conference back over to Sanjay Chalbe for any closing remarks.
Sanjay Chalbe (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you operator. And thank you everyone for joining the call today. As always, we appreciate your interest and support. Please don't hesitate to reach out to Mike if you have any questions. Have a great day.
OPERATOR
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