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May 6, 2026 10:30 AM 10 min read

Icahn Enterprises Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rpj4afq9/

Summary

Icahn Enterprises reported a first-quarter increase in NAV by $201 million, driven by a $605 million rise in their CVI position, partially offset by $320 million in refining hedge losses.

The investment segment saw a 4% growth excluding refining hedges, with key holdings like AEP and Century reporting strong financial performance and stock gains.

The company declared an unchanged distribution of $0.50 per depository unit, with $782 million in cash at the funds as of quarter-end.

The first quarter saw a net loss attributable to Icahn Enterprises of $459 million, with significant losses in refining hedges and unrealized derivative losses in the energy segment.

The automotive segment showed a slight improvement in same-store sales despite overall revenue decline, while the real estate segment benefited from asset transfers.

The company maintains liquidity with $2.8 billion at the holding company level and $1.3 billion at subsidiaries, positioning them to capitalize on future opportunities.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to Icahn Enterprises LP First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call with Andrew Tin, President and CEO Ted Papapostolou, Chief Financial Officer, Robert Flint, Chief Accounting Officer and Joseph Pasetti, Director of SEC Reporting. I would now like to hand the call over to Joseph Pasetti who will read the opening statement.

Joseph Pasetti (Director of SEC Reporting)

Andrew Tino

Ted Papapostolou

Rob (Robert Flint)

OPERATOR

Thank you and as a reminder to ask a question, simply press star11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To remove yourself, press Star one one again. One moment please. As I see no questions in the queue. I will pass it back to Ted Papapostolou for closing comments.

Ted Papapostolou

Thank you everyone and looking forward to our next update.

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