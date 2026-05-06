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May 6, 2026 10:26 AM 61 min read

Full Transcript: Jack Henry &amp; Associates Q3 2026 Earnings Call

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) reported third-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/juyf8z7q/

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates reported record third-quarter results with non-GAAP revenue of $616 million, a 7.3% increase over the prior year, and a non-GAAP operating margin of 22.9%.

The company achieved 17 competitive core wins, with significant growth in higher-value trifecta solution wins, including digital banking and card solutions.

AI tools have been integrated into operations, improving productivity, and the company is making progress with stablecoin strategies, pending regulatory guidance.

Strong adoption of SMB solutions, such as Tap to Local, which recently won the FinTech Breakthrough Award, is expected to accelerate with recent marketing efforts.

The company increased its guidance for fiscal 2026, expecting non-GAAP revenue growth of 6.6% to 7.1% and improved non-GAAP margin expansion of 75 to 95 basis points.

Management highlighted the strategic use of AI and strong client relationships as key differentiators in a competitive landscape.

A new $1 billion revolver credit facility was established to support future growth opportunities.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Vance Sherrard (Vice President, Investor Relations)

Greg Adelson (President and CEO)

Mimi Carsley (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Vasu Gavil (Equity Analyst)

Greg Adelson (President and CEO)

Mimi Carsley (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Peter Heckman (Equity Analyst)

Greg Adelson (President and CEO)

Mimi Carsley (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Great, I appreciate all the color. Thanks so much.

Reina Kumar

The next question comes from Raina Kumar from Oppenheimer. Please go ahead. Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Just given the volatile macro and political environment, as you talk to banks and credit unions, how are they thinking about it? Spending for the next 6 to 12 months and then separately any read, initial read on FY27 revenue growth and margins. Thank you.

Greg Adelson (President and CEO)

Mimi Carsley (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Madison Surratt

Greg Adelson (President and CEO)

Mimi Carsley (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Okay, thank you so much guys.

Dominic Gabriel (Equity Analyst)

The next question comes from Dominic Gabriel from Loop Capital. Please go ahead.

Greg Adelson (President and CEO)

Mimi Carsley (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Eric Teller (Equity Analyst)

The next question comes from Eric Teller from Wolff Research. Please go ahead.

Darren Peller

Mimi Carsley (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Greg Adelson (President and CEO)

Ken Sikoski

The next question comes from Ken Sikoski from Autonomous Research.

Greg Adelson (President and CEO)

Mimi Carsley (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Greg Adelson (President and CEO)

Perfect. Thank you. Mimi.

Chris Kennedy (Equity Analyst)

The next question comes from Chris Kennedy from William Blair. Please go ahead.

Greg Adelson (President and CEO)

Will Nance (Equity Analyst)

The next question comes from Will Nance from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Mimi Carsley (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Greg Adelson (President and CEO)

Mimi Carsley (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Greg Adelson (President and CEO)

Dominic Gabriel (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Appreciate you taking the question.

Dave Koening (Equity Analyst)

Of course. The next question comes from Dave Koening from Baird. Please go ahead.

Mimi Carsley (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Yeah. Hey guys. Thanks. Nice job. One thing, corporate. That segment grew super fast. Hardware you called out. I think that's pretty lumpy. But you made a comment that you expect growth in all four segments Historically. Historically, corporate was kind of a decliner. Is there something that's changed there and is it maybe less lumpy or is there some extra growth you expect? Maybe just discuss that a little bit.

Greg Adelson (President and CEO)

Mimi Carsley (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Yeah, that's fair. And then just one last one on network, the network incentives, I get what they are. Just from a magnitude standpoint, is that like a. I know it's lumpy, but is that like a 1 to 2% headwind in Q3 and Q4, just so we can understand, kind of normalized?

Greg Adelson (President and CEO)

Yeah, you know, I would say probably, you know, combined, looking at it from combination perspectively and holistically across it. And I would focus more on the card volume itself as being more of an indicator forward. And that strength, that continued strength of the consumer, we think will lead to network incentives. This year, just the threshold was pretty high.

Mimi Carsley (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Kartik Mehta (Equity Analyst)

The next question comes from Kartik Mehta from North Coast Research. Please go ahead.

Greg Adelson (President and CEO)

Mimi Carsley (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Yeah. So overall, we have not seen volatility related to the economic, related to global issues happening, I would say. And something we've mentioned historically is the card business has the most sensitivity to macroeconomic. But overall we have not seen a big change in the mix of that kind of exposure, if you will, to the economy. Yeah.

Greg Adelson (President and CEO)

James Fossett (Equity Analyst)

The next question comes from James Fossett from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Greg Adelson (President and CEO)

Mimi Carsley (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Greg Adelson (President and CEO)

Thanks so much guys. Thank you.

Timothy Chiodo (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. The next question comes from Timothy Chiodo from ubs. Please go ahead.

Greg Adelson (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Vance Sherrard for closing remarks.

Vance Sherrard (Vice President, Investor Relations)

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