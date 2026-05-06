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May 6, 2026 10:24 AM 20 min read

Manitowoc Co Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=rhR09e3q

Summary

Manitowoc Co reported strong order intake during the first quarter of 2026, with orders totaling $650 million, and a backlog of $940 million.

The company continues to focus on its Cranes Plus 50 strategy, with non-new machine sales growing 3% year-over-year, and several strategic initiatives including expanding service locations and sales of complementary lifting accessories.

Financials for the quarter were in line with expectations, with net sales of $495 million and adjusted EBITDA of $20 million, while reaffirming full-year guidance for net sales of $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $125 million to $150 million.

Operational highlights included the unveiling of new products like an 80-ton boom truck and an 800-ton all-terrain crane, as well as the successful implementation of ServiceMax for better asset management.

Management expressed optimism about market conditions despite geopolitical uncertainties, with positive developments in regions like Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Americas, and an upgraded corporate credit rating from S&P.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ion Warner (Senior Vice President of Marketing, Investor Relations)

Aaron Ravenscroft (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Regan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Aaron Ravenscroft (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Yes, thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question you may press star then one on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, please with your hands up before pressing the keys. Anytime your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw it, please press star then two. This time we will pause momentarily to assemble the roster. And the first question comes from Jerry Reddish from Wells Fargo.

Kevin

Morning Jerry. Good morning. This is Kevin on for Jerry. Just had a question on the changing tariff dynamics as it relates to your outlook. Would be helpful to get more color on that. Maybe bifurcating between impacts from the IPA overturn and the new section 232 ruling. Yep. So.

Brian Regan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin

Got it. Very helpful. And then given that 2Q is typically a seasonally strong quarter for both a net sales and margin perspective, how should we think about performance versus normal seasonality? Any one time impacts we should be thinking about from 1Q.

Brian Regan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin

Understood. Thank you. That's all I have for questions.

Brian Regan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Kevin.

OPERATOR

We received several calls this morning, and I'd like to read them to you. The first question that I received online was could you provide more color on these lifting accessories as part of your Cranes Plus 50 strategy?

Aaron Ravenscroft (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

We received another email. What are your orders in April?

Brian Regan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, so Aaron mentioned that the orders were strong. We're still rolling up the numbers, but we expect between 225 and $250 million of orders in April, which is good. A little bit higher than the run rate we saw in Q1.

OPERATOR

I just received this email. You seem more optimistic on this call.

Aaron Ravenscroft (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

I received another email and I'll just read it to you. How's the implementation of the Manitowoc Way lean practices impacting the aftermarket business?

Aaron Ravenscroft (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

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