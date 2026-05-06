Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 6, 2026 10:24 AM 14 min read

Community Healthcare Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://app.webinar.net/bBmv3xJ0EZd

Summary

Community Healthcare reported a 4.8% annual revenue growth to $31.5 million in Q1 2026, driven by higher rental income and property operating expense recoveries.

The company announced significant strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of an inpatient rehabilitation facility for $28.5 million and plans to acquire four additional properties for $99 million.

Occupancy decreased to 89.8%, but the leasing team is active, and occupancy is expected to increase next quarter.

The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.48 per share, continuing its trend of consecutive quarterly increases since its IPO.

Management highlighted progress on the sale of a tenant's operations to a new operator, with legal and business due diligence in final stages.

Interest expense decreased slightly, but is expected to rise in Q2 due to changes in the revolver balance and expiration of interest rate hedges.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Dupuy (CEO)

Bill Monroe (Chief Financial Officer)

Dorwin

Alexander Goldfarb (Equity Analyst)

Dave

Alexander Goldfarb (Equity Analyst)

Dave

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Jim Camerty with Evercore. Please go ahead.

Jim Camerty (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Thank you, guys. Nobis, if I'm pronouncing it properly, acquisition that was quoted about a 9, 3 yield, I believe. Is that a gap or a cash yield? And if gap, I'm just trying to understand perhaps what are the representatives and escalators on that long lease.

Dave

That is a cash yield, that 9.3% cap rate. And what, what are the bumps on that? Jim, you weren't coming through very clear. You trying to. Are you asking what are the escalators on that property?

Jim Camerty (Equity Analyst)

Yeah. I'm sorry, David. Yes. Yes, thank you. What are the. Because you clarified it's cash deal going in. Thank you. And then. Yes. What are the representative escalators and are they then representative of say, the other for assets in the pipeline?

Dave

Yes, they're 2% escalators and it would be consistent with what we would anticipate with the other ones that are in the pipeline.

OPERATOR

Great. So thank you. Great. Thank you again. If you have a question, please press star then one. We have no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the conference back over to management for closing comments. Over to you.

Darwin

Great. Thanks, Darwin. And thank you everybody for dialing in. We hope to see many of you at NHERI coming up in June. Thank you.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved