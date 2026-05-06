United Fire Gr Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

United Fire Gr (NASDAQ:UFCS) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.
View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=vHCYnESx
Summary
United Fire Gr reported a strong start to 2026 with record net written premiums, a 4-point improvement in the combined ratio, and a 15% increase in net investment income, resulting in a return on equity of approximately 13%.
The company emphasized disciplined growth, with net written premiums increasing by 12% largely driven by core commercial business and a decrease in ceded reinsurance premiums.
Management highlighted strategic initiatives such as deepening underwriting expertise, expanding capabilities, and strengthening distribution relationships to profitably grow the business amidst competitive market conditions.
The underlying loss ratio stood at 57%, reflecting improved portfolio quality, while the catastrophe loss ratio improved by 1.3 points compared to the previous year.
Expense ratio improved by 3 points year-over-year, with expectations for continued gradual reduction due to growth and disciplined management actions.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Tim Borst (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Kevin Leidwinger (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Julie Stephenson (Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)
Eric Martin (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer Session. To ask a question, you may press star then one on your touchtone phone. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please Press Star Then 2. At this time, we'll pause momentarily to assemble our roster. And our first question comes from Ken Bianchi from Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.
Cameron
Morning. This is Cameron from Paul Newsom. Congrats on the quarter, you're starting to see solid business growth and retention improvement in core commercial. Are you seeing any incremental competition in that business and how are you balancing that growth versus margin discipline in that business?
Julie Stephenson (Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)
Cameron
Great. And then on the expense ratio improvement, you break down a little bit. How much of that is structural versus more of a one time improvement? How can we begin to think about run rating those improvements from the new policy administration system on the expense ratio?
Eric Martin (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
The the next question comes from Jason Weaver from Jones Trading. Please go ahead. Hi Jason. Is your line on mute?
Jason Weaver
Hi. Good morning guys. Thanks for taking my question. We're all back now. I know you touched on this before. It's just one for me. But looking at the deceleration trend in renewal rate increases, would you ascribe that to mix related reflective of the elevated competition that you're speaking about, or possibly an intentional effort to bump share gains here?
Julie Stephenson (Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)
I think it's more based on competitive behavior. We're very pleased that the rates are still positive. It does vary significantly by line of business, and so we're trying to approach every single account and every single opportunity by finding the right rate for the exposures that we're underwriting. We feel very good about where we're positioned and we'll continue to navigate the competition in that way.
Jason Weaver
All right, thank you for that color. Congrats on the quarter, guys
OPERATOR
Again. If you have a question, please press Star then one. There are no more questions in the queue. This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Kevin Leidwinger for any closing remarks.
Kevin Leidwinger (President and Chief Executive Officer)
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.