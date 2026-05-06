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May 6, 2026 10:18 AM 45 min read

Transcript: NRG Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2y9snb3k/

Summary

NRG Energy reaffirmed its 2026 financial guidance despite a soft market environment in Q1, with adjusted EBITDA at $1.08 billion.

The integration of the LS Power portfolio is progressing well, providing immediate contributions to the platform.

NRG Energy is focusing on contracted cash flows and exploring opportunities in both ERCOT and PJM markets, including potential new generation and upgrades.

The company is committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet with plans for $1 billion in debt repayments and $1.4 billion in shareholder returns.

Management highlighted the strategic importance of their gas platform and their readiness to capitalize on the growing power demand, particularly from data centers.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Brenda Mohen

Robert Gaudette (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Bruce Chung (Chief Financial Officer)

Robert Gaudette (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time, you will conduct a question and answer session. As a reminder again, to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by as we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Char Pereza from Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Bruce Chung (Chief Financial Officer)

Hey guys, good morning. Morning, Shar. Morning, Shar.

Char Pereza

Robert Gaudette (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Char Pereza

Yeah, totally, Rob. Appreciate that. And then in terms of the 5 gigawatt plan in Texas, do you still anticipate all the capacity to be utilized front of the meter or is there a higher return option with BTM deals? As we've seen an increase in behind the meter announcements with higher implied levelized revenues in the 150 range, maybe. Any thoughts on how you're thinking about the 90 to 95 range that you had previously talked about? Thanks.

Robert Gaudette (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Julian Dumoulin Smith from Jefferies llc. Your line is now open.

Bruce Chung (Chief Financial Officer)

Hey, good morning, Rob. Thanks again for the time. Congratulations on the role. And Bruce, man, hang in there. I got to tell you. Watch out. Thank you. Good morning.

Julian Dumoulin Smith

Robert Gaudette (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Bruce Chung (Chief Financial Officer)

Julian Dumoulin Smith

Robert Gaudette (President and Chief Executive Officer)

I'm not going to try to figure out what other people are doing. I'm really focused on what we're doing. But to say it succinctly, I think that we can create value for investors by putting their capital to work in generation or other programs. Right. With long term contracts.

Julian Dumoulin Smith

Yeah, I like it. Well I'm Curious to see where you go with it all and best of luck to you and the team here.

OPERATOR

Thank you, Julie. Thanks, Julia. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Sullivan from Wolff Research. Your line is now open.

Michael Sullivan

Hey, good morning. Congrats, Rob. Hey. Hey, Bruce, Maybe if you could just give us a little more color on what you mean by on track for the year in terms of a data center deal. It seems like you've had a sense of price and economics for some time now. So what are kind of the main areas you're progressing on and to hit the 2029 COD, what, what we need to do in terms of equipment procurement for this year?

Bruce Chung (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Sullivan

Okay, great, thanks. And then the pace of buybacks was pretty quick year to date. Anything to read into that? I know a chunk of it was the direction transaction with ls, but any chance you go above a billion or. Yeah, just anything to make of being a bit ahead of pace there on the buyback?

Bruce Chung (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Sullivan

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Bruce Chung (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks Holly.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Nick Amicucci from Evercore isi. Nick, your line is open.

Nick Amicucci

Robert Gaudette (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Sure. It's a great question and it's something that gives us a unique opportunity to both create value but also help manage affordability for customers. The portfolio by having what we're doing around vpp, by having the tech stack that we've got through the smart home business and by adding C Power, which

Brad

Nick Amicucci

Great, thanks. And then if I can just kind of follow up too on Julian's question before, when we think about obviously you guys mentioned kind of, you know, there was no weather really in, in ERCOT from a pricing perspective, but just any kind of color you could provide just on the impact of kind of the RTC B initiatives and just kind of the normalization, I guess we could say, of the ancillary cost that could be impacting that.

Robert Gaudette (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Great. Thanks guys. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Carly Davenport from Goldman and Sachs. Your line is now open.

Carly Davenport

Hey, good morning. Thanks so much for taking my question. Maybe just to start on the LS assets, just kind of maybe could you talk a little bit about as you're integrating those assets, kind of what the key learnings have been so far. Any opportunities for synergies that you see today that perhaps weren't contemplated in your original plans.

Robert Gaudette (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Carly Davenport

Yes, got it. Okay, great. We'll stay tuned there. And then maybe just on the test development, seems like you're really close here on th Wharton. Maybe can you just provide some detail on what is left there to get the asset online and then just maybe a status update on the process on Cedar Value and Greens Bayou just as you progress those towards the 2028 in service dates.

Robert Gaudette (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, we're very happy with TEF projects. We're extremely excited about where they are. And I'm going to let Matt give you an update on P.H. wharton and then the other two that come in 28.

Matt

Carly Davenport

Great. Thank you for the color.

Matt

Thanks Carly.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Moses Sutton from BNP Panibus. Your line is now open.

Moses Sutton

Robert Gaudette (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Moses Sutton

Robert Gaudette (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Moses Sutton

Super helpful. I'll pass it on. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of James west from Melius Research. Your line is now open. James,

Robert Gaudette (President and Chief Executive Officer)

thanks. Good morning, guys. And Rob, congrats again on your first conference call as CEO. Thank you and good morning.

James West

Robert Gaudette (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our last question comes from the line of Andrew Whissel from Scotiabank. Your line is now open.

Robert Gaudette (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Good morning.

Andrew Whissel

Robert Gaudette (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Whissel

Thank you. Very clear.

Robert Gaudette (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Whissel

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Robert Gaudette (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you all. This concludes our Q and A session. I would like to turn it back to Robert Gadet for closing. Thank you everyone for joining us this morning and for your continued interest in nrg. I'm excited about the opportunity ahead and honored to step into this role at such an important time for the company and the industry.

Robert Gaudette (President and Chief Executive Officer)

We've built a strong platform.

Robert Gaudette (President and Chief Executive Officer)

We're operating from a position of strength and I'm confident in our ability to execute and create significant long term value for our shareholders. Thank you again for your time today.

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