Clean Harbors Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.
View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/428cqjy2/
Summary
Clean Harbors reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results, with both segments showing higher profitability despite challenging weather conditions.
The company achieved a historical low in safety incidents and improved its adjusted EBITDA margin by 60 basis points from Q1 2025.
Environmental services revenue increased due to growth in project services, particularly PFAS-related opportunities, and emergency response work.
The Safety-Kleen Sustainable Solutions segment saw a significant rise in profitability due to increased base oil prices and managed costs.
The company opened 18 field service branches in 2025 and plans to open 10 more in 2026, indicating a strategic focus on expanding its field services.
Management highlighted the potential of AI in improving productivity, compliance, safety, and customer service, with ongoing investments in technology.
Clean Harbors raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion, reflecting confidence in both operating segments.
The company continues to pursue growth through strategic acquisitions and internal investments, alongside share repurchases as a way to return value to shareholders.
The PFAS management framework and recent regulatory endorsements are expected to drive significant growth in PFAS-related services.
The overall sentiment is positive, with management expressing confidence in continued growth and profitability, supported by favorable market conditions.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Greetings and welcome to the Clean Harbors first quarter 2026 financial results conference call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Michael McDonald, general counsel for Clean Harbors. Mr. McDonald, you may begin.
Michael McDonald (General Counsel)
Eric Erstenberg (Co-Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Battles (Co-Chief Executive Officer)
Eric Dugas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Christine (Operator)
Noah Kay (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)
Eric Erstenberg (Co-Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Battles (Co-Chief Executive Officer)
Noah Kay (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)
That's super helpful guys, thank you. I want to pick up on your comments around the field expansion of the branch expansion and the cross selling opportunity there. Can you talk a little bit more about that? How do you generate cross sell from the field expansion? How does it translate across the business? You can give us some examples. That would be helpful.
Eric Erstenberg (Co-Chief Executive Officer)
Noah Kay (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)
That's great insight. I'll leave it there and looking forward to having you guys at the conference tomorrow. Appreciate it. Talk to you tomorrow.
Christine (Operator)
Our next question comes from the line of Brian Bergmire, Ruth City. Please proceed with your question.
Brian Bergmire (Equity Analyst at Ruth City)
Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Just on the 26th guide, the updated 26 guide. Just curious if there's any impact from kind of rising diesel costs. You know, maybe the impact to 1q or 2q is to kind of pass those costs along to customers. Or maybe that's kind of happening in real time. Just any thoughts on that would be helpful.
Mike Battles (Co-Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Bergmire (Equity Analyst at Ruth City)
Got it, got it. Yeah, that makes sense. And then I appreciate the kind of overview and your thoughts on AI. Just maybe from a high level. Where do you see the greatest opportunity right now? Would you say it's maybe on top line, bottom line? Is it efficiency or safety? Just some general thoughts on where the opportunities lie. Thank you. I'll turn it over.
Mike Battles (Co-Chief Executive Officer)
Christine (Operator)
Our next question comes from the line of Jerry Revich with Wells Fargo. Please proceed with your question.
Jerry Revich (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Yes. Hi. Good morning, everyone. Hey, Jared.
Eric Erstenberg (Co-Chief Executive Officer)
Jerry Revich (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Okay, thank you. And then Mike, can we just circle back to your comments in the prepared remarks on the M and A pipeline? Can we, to the extent you're comfortable, just talk about the sizes of potential deals that you're looking at? Is it one large deal, is it multiple deals and any color that you could share, willing to share on. What are the key signposts from a timing standpoint that we should keep in mind?
Mike Battles (Co-Chief Executive Officer)
Jerry Revich (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Thank you.
Christine (Operator)
Our next question comes from the line of James Rashuti with Needham, Please Proceed with your question.
James Rashuti (Equity Analyst at Needham)
Hi. Thank you. Good morning. Just based on what you're seeing in the industrial services, turnarounds in the energy market, which I think you just characterize as kind of like pit stops in nature, we. Does that suggest something more meaningful in the back half? We see some change in the overall pricing environment for a while.
Eric Erstenberg (Co-Chief Executive Officer)
We don't see a change from the pricing environment, no. But could suggest that in the back end that it might be a little bit more heavily loaded on turnarounds in Q3 and some bleeding into Q4. Obviously, as mentioned earlier there, they're running hard right now, but we're staying close with those customers, making sure that we're available for all of their needs and we'll be there to service them.
Mike Battles (Co-Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, certainly hopeful that that pattern comes to fruition, Jim. But just to be clear, kind of in the guidance as we have it laid out right now, we don't have large turnaround activity coming back in the second half. Again, hopeful that that happens. But the way we have it laid out right now is pretty flattish year on year.
James Rashuti (Equity Analyst at Needham)
Got it. And just with respect to the activity, the more positive trends that you're seeing in ES in March, can you give any color on and maybe more broadly in the quarter, which market verticals are you seeing changes versus your expectations say entering the year? I think you alluded to.
Eric Erstenberg (Co-Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Battles (Co-Chief Executive Officer)
James Rashuti (Equity Analyst at Needham)
Yeah, it does, and I appreciate that additional color. And congrats on that. Nice start. Thank you.
Christine (Operator)
Our next question comes from the line of Larry Tholo with CJS Securities. Please proceed with your question.
Larry Tholo (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)
Mike Battles (Co-Chief Executive Officer)
Larry Tholo (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)
Eric Erstenberg (Co-Chief Executive Officer)
Larry Tholo (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)
Okay, great. I appreciate that call. Thanks.
Eric Erstenberg (Co-Chief Executive Officer)
Absolutely. Thank you.
Christine (Operator)
Our next question comes from the line of David Manthey with Baird. Please proceed with your question.
David Manthey (Equity Analyst at Baird)
Eric Dugas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
David Manthey (Equity Analyst at Baird)
Okay, that's helpful. Thank you. And then as it relates to Kimball, I know initially you were doing a lot of starting and stopping and doing some test burns and things as we sit here today. Is Kimball sort of running on a normal schedule? Is it taking what you would consider normal waste streams at this point?
Eric Dugas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
David Manthey (Equity Analyst at Baird)
Okay, thank you.
Eric Dugas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you.
Christine (Operator)
Our next question comes from the line of Adam Buebus with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.
Adam Buebus (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Hi, good morning. How are you thinking about potential to maybe hold on to some of the charge for oil actions in a base oil up cycle? And is there a way you'd advise us thinking about skss EBITDA growth on a percent higher base oil prices or maybe incremental margins? Way to frame that.
Eric Dugas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Adam Buebus (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
And then can you just help us think about where your realized base oil price was in the quarter and how does that compare to the exit rate?
Eric Dugas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
I mean, base oil prices, I don't have exact numbers to share with you, but base oil prices certainly went up as as we got toward the end of the quarter. The conflict started in late February. We gave guidance in mid to late February. The conflict started in late February. Prices started ramping up and that was part of the beat here in Q1 and frankly the guide raise in Q2.
Adam Buebus (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
All right, thanks so much.
Eric Dugas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks, Adam.
Christine (Operator)
Our next question comes from the line of James Shum with TD Cowan. Please proceed with your question.
James Shum (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Hey, good morning guys. So maybe just a couple of clarification questions for me. So the SKSS guide up 30, we're spreading that over 2/4 Q2, Q3. So that's like 5 million additional or incremental per month over those 6 months. Or did you realize some benefit in Q1 and you're assuming a little bit of benefit in Q4, just maybe some help there.
Eric Dugas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
James Shum (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Okay. And then on PFAS, sounds like you just kind of mentioned some, maybe some accelerating momentum there is 20% the right growth rate to continue to think about this or does the accelerated pipeline, maybe we should be thinking about like a 25% growth rate or is that too premature?
Eric Erstenberg (Co-Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, it's more in the 25 to 35% range. What we're seeing initially here entering the year. So strong pipeline, number of samples that we're seeing to analyze for PFAS contamination that customers have been submitted have been up the pipeline in both soil remediation, AFFF changeouts as well as industrial and municipal water treatment. All of those areas we're seeing improvement trends as we begin here in 2026.
James Shum (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Okay, great. Thanks guys.
Eric Erstenberg (Co-Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
Christine (Operator)
As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, press Star one on your telephone keypad. Our next question comes from the line of Toby Sommer with Truist. Please proceed with your question.
Toby Sommer (Equity Analyst at Truist)
Thanks. I'd love to get your perspective on the EPA guidelines. Any differences that you've noticed between those Fresh and the DoD and what you expect to hear from customers or in fact they're already hearing. Thank you.
Eric Erstenberg (Co-Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Battles (Co-Chief Executive Officer)
Toby it just revalidates what we already know, that we have a great end to end solutions. Eric said in his prepared remarks. We can solve any of our customers deep as problems and we've proven that both internally with our own framework as well as externally with the Department of War or the epa.
Toby Sommer (Equity Analyst at Truist)
Thank you very much.
Christine (Operator)
Thank you.
Eric Erstenberg (Co-Chief Executive Officer)
We have no further questions at this time. Mr. Gerstenberg, I'd like to turn the floor back over to you for closing comments.
Christine (Operator)
Thanks Christine and appreciate everyone joining us today. We are participating in several investor events in the coming weeks, starting with the Oppenheimer Heimer conference tomorrow. We are looking forward to seeing many of you at these events and as always have a great safe rest of your week.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.