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May 6, 2026 10:07 AM 42 min read

Bio-Techne Q3 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) released third-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1759518&tp_key=0d92ca00e8

Summary

Bio-Techne reported a 2% organic revenue decline for the quarter, primarily due to softness in emerging biotech spending, offset by strength in large pharmaceutical customers.

The company achieved mid-teens growth in its spatial biology portfolio and a nearly 50% year-over-year increase in its GMP protein portfolio, excluding two fast-track cell therapy customers.

Management expects flat organic growth in the fourth quarter, with low single-digit underlying growth excluding cell therapy headwinds, and anticipates stronger performance in fiscal 2027 as funding conditions improve.

Bio-Techne's adjusted operating margin improved to 34.2%, up 310 basis points sequentially, but down 70 basis points year-over-year due to unfavorable product mix.

Strategic initiatives include a brand alignment from 10 brands to three, enhancing customer engagement and streamlining product portfolios.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

David Claire (Vice President, Investor Relations)

Kim Kelderman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jim Hippel (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, press Star one on your keypad. To leave the queue at any time, press Star two. We ask that you please limit yourself to one question and a follow up. Once again, that is start and one to ask a question. We'll take our first question from Matt Larow with William Blair. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Matt Larow

Kim Kelderman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Matt Larow

Jim Hippel (Chief Financial Officer)

Matt, this is Jim. Thanks for the question. I'm sure I understand your question correctly. You asked him about the end of calendar 26.

Matt Larow

Yeah, that's right, yeah. Just given how sort of peers have framed the calendar second quarter relative to the balance of the year.

Jim Hippel (Chief Financial Officer)

Matt Larow

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Punu Tuda with Learning partners. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Puneet Tuda

Jim Hippel (Chief Financial Officer)

Puneet Tuda

Jim Hippel (Chief Financial Officer)

Puneet Tuda

That's helpful. Thanks. That's fair. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Patrick Donnelly with Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Patrick Donnelly

Hey guys, thank you for taking the questions. Kim, maybe one on the China piece continues to show a little bit of growth there. Can you just talk about what you're seeing and then the expectations visibility going forward. Are you feeling you're in a pretty good spot there as we head into 27? Would like some more detail just on the overall backdrop and expectations there.

Kim Kelderman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Donnelly

Kim Kelderman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jim Hippel (Chief Financial Officer)

Patrick Donnelly

Thank you guys.

OPERATOR

Yep, thank you. We'll take our next question from Justin Bowers with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Justin Bowers

Jim Hippel (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

And just into your second question. Oh, go ahead.

Kim Kelderman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Justin Bowers

Understood. I'll jump back in queue and if someone else will turn.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Kyle Boucher

Kim Kelderman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Kyle Boucher

Got it, thank you. And maybe just on the GMP reagent business and even spatial on the Lunaforce side, pretty impressive growth rates, almost 50% on the GMP region side, over 60% for Lunafor. How sustainable do you think these levels of growth are going forward? I mean do they face easy comps year over year?

Kim Kelderman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Kyle Boucher

Got it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Mac Etalk with Stevens Inc. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Mac Etalk

Hey, good morning and thank you for taking my questions. Maybe just one for me. And following up on the last question asked on GMP proteins and cell therapies, could you just maybe break down how much of those, how much of the growth that you're seeing is coming from? Maybe new program wins versus expansion of existing customers. I would really appreciate that. Thank you.

Kim Kelderman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time we've reached our allotted time for questions. I will now turn the program back over to our presenters for final remarks.

Kim Kelderman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

This brings us to the end of today's meeting. We appreciate your time and participation. You may now disconnect.

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