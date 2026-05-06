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May 6, 2026 10:06 AM 40 min read

Full Transcript: Kits Eyecare Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Wednesday, Kits Eyecare (TSX:KITS) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://app.webinar.net/gM06egJAoBN

Summary

Kits Eyecare reported a 23% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2026, reaching $57.5 million, marking the 14th consecutive quarter of organic revenue growth above 20%.

The company achieved its highest adjusted EBITDA in history at $4.1 million, representing 7.2% of revenue, with a gross margin expansion to 40.9%, aided by a one-time tariff refund.

Glasses revenue grew 61% year-over-year to $10.8 million, with a 50% increase in glasses units sold, indicating strong momentum in the category now representing 18.8% of total revenue.

A strategic reinvestment of a $2.1 million non-recurring tariff refund was made into customer acquisition, resulting in approximately 100,000 new customers, contributing 36.1% of Q1 revenue.

The company ended the quarter with $19 million in cash and zero long-term debt, positioning it well for future growth investments.

Looking ahead, Kits Eyecare expects Q2 revenues between $57 to $59 million with adjusted EBITDA margins between 3 and 5%, aiming for a full-year constant currency revenue growth of 25-30%.

Management emphasized the strength of its vertically integrated model, which provides a cost advantage and supports future category expansion and margin growth.

The company announced plans to open a Toronto location in Q2 to support brand building and glasses growth in Canada's largest market.

Full Transcript

Sa (Operator)

Roger Hardy (Chief Executive Officer)

Joe

Ibrahim Kamar (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Luke Hannon (Equity Analyst at Canaccord Genuity)

Roger Hardy (Chief Executive Officer)

Joe

Luke Hannon (Equity Analyst at Canaccord Genuity)

OPERATOR

Next question is from Martin Landry from Stifle. Please go ahead.

Martin Landry (Equity Analyst at Stifel)

Roger Hardy (Chief Executive Officer)

Martin Landry (Equity Analyst at Stifel)

So just to, just to clarify, you expect your annual revenue in 2026 to grow by 25 to 30%? Correct. Okay. Okay. Okay. So that means a pretty strong back half. Just, you know, there's been a lot of, you know, inflationary pressures with the war in Ukraine. So I'm wondering as any of Your input costs increased following the war, and could that have any impact on your cost of goods sold in the coming months?

Joe

Martin Landry (Equity Analyst at Stifel)

OPERATOR

Next question is from Gianluca Tucci out of Haywood Securities. Please go ahead.

Gianluca Tucci (Equity Analyst at Haywood Securities)

Roger Hardy (Chief Executive Officer)

Gianluca Tucci (Equity Analyst at Haywood Securities)

Thanks, Roger. So like longer term, is the target for the business still 40, 50 percent or how are you thinking about the long term objective on the gross margin perspective given how fast you're scaling glasses?

Roger Hardy (Chief Executive Officer)

Gianluca Tucci (Equity Analyst at Haywood Securities)

And that's kind of what we're building towards. Anything I missed there? You're okay. Okay, that's great, Roger, appreciate it. And then just lastly, can you speak to perhaps optician AI and the traction that you're seeing out of that product and if there's any tangible upsell opportunities that you're seeing through the deployment of that technology across the business?

Roger Hardy (Chief Executive Officer)

Joe

Gianluca Tucci (Equity Analyst at Haywood Securities)

Roger Hardy (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, John Luca.

OPERATOR

Next question is from Matt Karanda from Roth Capital. Please go ahead.

Matt Karanda (Equity Analyst at Roth Capital)

Joe

Roger Hardy (Chief Executive Officer)

And Joe, I probably just add one thing, you know, I didn't hit on Matt, our autoship program. We've, we've really kind of been starting to increase and reinvest in the auto ship with a new Subscribe & Save platform that we're seeing some good, early, early results with. So I think all that just add that into kind of your, your modeling perspective. Thank you.

Matt Karanda (Equity Analyst at Roth Capital)

OPERATOR

Next question comes from Doug Cooper from Beacon Securities. Please go ahead. Looks like Doug has dropped. Doug, if you want to do the prompts again with your question, please go ahead. Otherwise, our next question comes from Frederick Tremblay from Desjardins. Please go ahead.

Frederick Tremblay (Equity Analyst at Desjardins)

Thanks. Good morning. With your new chief marketing officer joining during the quarter to the extent that you can, can you comment on if there's any tweaks or adjustments to the marketing strategy or the marketing tool that you intend on using? Not really looking for numbers per se, but just more broadly at the potential changes in the marketing strategy going forward?

Roger Hardy (Chief Executive Officer)

Good morning.

Joe

Roger Hardy (Chief Executive Officer)

Frederick Tremblay (Equity Analyst at Desjardins)

Thank you. Yeah, thanks for that answer. And last question for me, now that the debt repayment has been completed, I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about capital allocation priorities going forward, I guess including if you're open to assessing acquisition opportunities or share buyback opportunities as well. Thanks.

Joe

Frederick Tremblay (Equity Analyst at Desjardins)

Yeah, no, I think it's good. I mean I think from time to time the market becomes fairly short term focus. So we'll assess those opportunities as they present. But as Joe said, the focus remains clearly on growing and investing in growth. And so that's where we'll kind of continue to deploy capital. Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

That appears to be the last of the questions for today. I will now turn the call over for closing remarks.

Roger Hardy (Chief Executive Officer)

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