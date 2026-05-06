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May 6, 2026 10:02 AM 50 min read

Performance Food Gr Reports Q3 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Performance Food Gr (NYSE:PFGC) reported third-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/293043340

Summary

Performance Food Gr reported a 6.4% increase in total net sales for Q3 2026, driven by strong performance across all segments, especially in convenience with an 8.3% organic case growth.

The company highlighted its strategic focus on leveraging its diversified position in the food-away-from-home market, with technological advancements like the Customer First platform enhancing sales execution.

Future outlook is positive with expectations of continued growth in fiscal 2027, supported by new facility investments, a robust chain business pipeline, and ongoing market share gains in independent and convenience segments.

Operational highlights include significant contributions from acquisitions like Cheney Brothers and the recently added Cashway, which are expected to bolster revenue and profit growth.

Management remains confident in achieving its three-year targets, with tightened guidance for fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA and ongoing efforts in procurement synergies and brand strategy execution.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Bill Marshall (Senior Vice President Investor Relations)

Scott McPherson (Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Hatcher (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, press Star one on your keypad. To leave the queue at any time, press Star two. Once again, that is Star one to ask a question. And we'll pause for just a moment to allow everyone a chance to join the queue. Thank you. And our first question comes from Edward Kelly with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Edward Kelly (Equity Analyst)

Scott McPherson (Chief Executive Officer)

Edward Kelly (Equity Analyst)

Patrick Hatcher (Chief Financial Officer)

Lauren Silberman (Equity Analyst)

Patrick Hatcher (Chief Financial Officer)

Lauren Silberman (Equity Analyst)

And then on the Canadian expense draft, what exactly is driving these higher expenses? I guess I'm just trying to understand whether these expenses roll forward into fiscal 27 just within the base or some of them come off.

Scott McPherson (Chief Executive Officer)

Lauren Silberman (Equity Analyst)

Great. And then on the independent case growth side, there's obviously a lot of different dynamics and noise throughout the quarter, any color you could provide on the cadence you saw as you moved through the quarter and anything you can share on what you've seen into April, thoughts on the fourth quarter. Thank you.

Scott McPherson (Chief Executive Officer)

Sure. So as I think about Q3, really, January was a great month. And towards the end of January, first of February, you saw pretty material weather impacts. So if I look at the average of January, February, that's kind of what we saw in March and saw that continue into April. So we've been pretty consistent over the last couple months. And like I said, if you took the January February average, that kind of equals what we saw in March and April.

Lauren Silberman (Equity Analyst)

Thank you so much. Appreciate it. Thank you. And we'll now move next to Kelly Vanya with BMO Capital. Please go ahead. Thanks. Scott, just wanted to clarify one point on the Cheney expenses. Did your view of the impact of those to the fourth quarter change since you reported last quarter or did that is that just coming in line as you expected? It just still is an impact into the fourth quarter?

Scott McPherson (Chief Executive Officer)

Kelly Vanya (Equity Analyst)

Scott McPherson (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Great. Thank you. Thank you. And we'll move next to Mark Cardin with ubs. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Mark Cardin (Equity Analyst)

Morning. Thanks so much for taking the questions. So to start, I know it's pretty much impossible to predict the duration of the Middle east conflict, but if we see higher oil prices continue at their current level for an extended period of time, how much of an impact would you expect for it to have on your product inflation outlook over? Call it the next few quarters.

Scott McPherson (Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Hatcher (Chief Financial Officer)

Scott McPherson (Chief Executive Officer)

Mark Cardin (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks so much and good luck, guys. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And I'll move next to John. Heimbockel with Guggenheim, please go ahead. Your line is open.

John Heimbockel (Equity Analyst)

Scott, two quick questions on local independent case growth. You know, one, is there still an opportunity to reduce the loss rate, the account loss rate from where it is today? And then if you look at the pickup in lines per account, where is that concentrated? Is there.

Scott McPherson (Chief Executive Officer)

John Heimbockel (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And we'll move next to Alex Slagle with Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Alex Slagle (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. Good morning. A follow up on Cheney. I know the synergies aren't really expected until year two or three, but as you've had some more time to evaluate the business, see how it pairs up against pfg, I mean, do you see any incremental opportunities there? And also curious on the private label at Cheney and your latest thoughts?

Scott McPherson (Chief Executive Officer)

Alex Slagle (Equity Analyst)

Great. Also wanted to ask on inbound logistics opportunities and just sort of how that's come together and maybe potential offsets for some of the higher freight and inbound costs that you've had.

Scott McPherson (Chief Executive Officer)

Alex Slagle (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And we'll move next to Jeffrey Bernstein with Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Jeffrey Bernstein (Equity Analyst)

Scott McPherson (Chief Executive Officer)

Jeffrey Bernstein (Equity Analyst)

Scott McPherson (Chief Executive Officer)

Jeffrey Bernstein (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And we'll move next to Brian harbor with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Brian harbor

Yeah, thanks. Good morning, Scott. I guess just following up on that kind of the prior comments on convenience stores. What does penetration there look like lately? I guess if you sort of separate out the new customer ones, which certainly helps. How would you describe that in the convenience segment?

Scott McPherson (Chief Executive Officer)

Brian harbor

Scott McPherson (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll move next to Peter Sala with btig. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Peter Sala (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks for taking the question. I'm curious if you guys give us a little bit more color on strength and weakness made by cuisine. You know, more specifically on that Italian segment, if you're seeing any sort of major changes at all. And then I have a follow up. Thanks.

Scott McPherson (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And I'll move next to Daniello Gargiulo with Berenstein. Please go ahead.

Daniello Gargiulo

Scott McPherson (Chief Executive Officer)

Daniello Gargiulo

Great, thank you. And then on the strength that you're seeing on the chain business, I was wondering if you can expand a little bit. What is causing the incremental focus on the chain business and whether you think this is a strategic fit for you given that it will be a potentially lower margin business. Thank you.

Scott McPherson (Chief Executive Officer)

Daniello Gargiulo

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And we'll move next to Karen Holthouse with Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is now open. Great. Thank you for taking the question. A couple on the convenience side of things, some of the packaged food companies have started to talk about understanding pushback to inflation in the grocery aisle and proactively actually decreasing prices on some things. Are you seeing anything similar play out on more of the single serve convenience side of things?

Karen Holthouse

Scott McPherson (Chief Executive Officer)

And then just looking out over, you know, call it the next six to 12 months, is there anything that should be on our radar for incremental new customers that might be onboarded specific to convenience side?

Karen Holthouse

OPERATOR

All right, great. Thank you. Thank you. And once again, if you would like to ask a question, please press the star and one on your telephone keypad now. And we'll take our next question from Jacob Akin Phillips with Melius Research. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Jacob Akin Phillips (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning. I was just curious if you could talk about the pipeline or just conversations you're having on the convenience segment with potential customers and then how much of your food service capabilities or your broader PSG1 capabilities impact those conversations.

Scott McPherson (Chief Executive Officer)

Jacob Akin Phillips (Equity Analyst)

And then a question on chaining. And don't worry, it's a top line question. Just thoughts on putting PFG private label into Cheney or taking some of Cheney private label? Where you think the opportunities are there and how we should think about that going forward?

Scott McPherson (Chief Executive Officer)

Jacob Akin Phillips (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you at this time. This concludes our question and answer session. I will now turn the meeting back to Bill Marshall.

Bill Marshall (Senior Vice President Investor Relations)

Thank you for joining our call today. If you have any follow up questions, please reach out to Investor Relations.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes today's meeting. We appreciate your time and participation. You may now disconnect.

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