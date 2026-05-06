Bowman Consulting Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.
View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pnbq3ai5/
Summary
Bowman Consulting Group reported double-digit growth in gross contract revenue, net service billing, and adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2026, with a record backlog of over $650 million.
The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting over 20% revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin between 17.25% and 17.75%.
Significant growth was seen in the power sector with 37% revenue increase year-over-year, and transportation at 13%.
The company made a strategic acquisition of Smith and Associates in Las Vegas to enhance capabilities and presence, especially for a significant client.
There is a strong focus on technological initiatives, including AI and automation, to enhance client engagement and operational efficiency.
Bowman Consulting Group secured a large government contract, contributing to growing backlog and expected to have a significant impact in the second half of the year.
Management expressed confidence in achieving significant organic growth and maintaining a high book-to-burn ratio for sustained revenue.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Mr. Bowman
Bruce Leibovitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Dan Swayze (Chief Operating Officer)
Dan Swayze (Chief Operating Officer)
The key takeaway are these we see the strongest bridge for revenue coming from mission critical and adjacent energy infrastructure markets along with transportation, engineering and geospatial services. Our outlook for outsized organic growth this year is rooted in book backlog conversion and predictable booking levels that are supported by a strong pipeline, a broad and expanding portfolio capabilities and disciplined execution.
Dan Swayze (Chief Operating Officer)
Continuing to ensure we have the capacity to deliver, the discipline to convert demand into profitable revenue and the tool to innovate remain our top operational priorities. With that, I will turn the call back to Bruce.
Bruce Leibovitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Gary
OPERATOR
Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session as a reminder to ask a question, you'll need to press 1:1 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. The first question comes from the line of Aaron Spahala of Craig Hallam Capital Group. Your line is now open.
Aaron Spahala (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, good morning Bruce, Gary and Dan, thanks for taking the questions first for me. Any more details you can share on the government contract, what you're doing? Kind of cadence of revenue sounds like a little higher maybe subcontract mix. So just confidence and execution there and then just broadly seems like you're starting to see some larger awards. Can you talk to the scale and capability and just other drivers, you know, that are driving that?
Bruce Leibovitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Aaron Spahala (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks for that color and can appreciate that. And then you know, on the margin Front, I mean, you just kind of touched on it. But it sounds like, you know, a slow start to the year for a couple months there and then maybe ramp ahead of, you know, this and other projects. Just, you know, confidence in the outlook for margin improvement and, you know, just kind of thoughts going forward there as you invest for growth.
Bruce Leibovitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Aaron Spahala (Equity Analyst)
All right, thanks for taking the questions. I'll turn it over. Thanks, Aaron.
Bruce Leibovitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks, Aaron.
OPERATOR
One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Liam Burke of B. Riley Securities. Your line is now open.
Liam Burke (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Good morning, Gary, Dan, Bruce.
Bruce Leibovitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Good morning, Bruce. I guess the fixed price contracts are a competitive advantage for you.
Liam Burke (Equity Analyst)
It is also a nice source of pretty consistent margin. If I look at your backlog, is there a larger percentage of fixed price contracts or is the ratio pretty much the same?
Bruce Leibovitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Liam Burke (Equity Analyst)
And on permitting, which is one of your competitive advantages, are you seeing any
Dan Swayze (Chief Operating Officer)
increase in that process to move projects along faster or is it pretty much the same? Yeah, this is Dan Swayze speaking. Liam, nice to talk with you. It's generally the same. We are seeing some hints that people would like to move faster, but we've yet to see really a material shift that makes the permitting moves, you know, move faster than it is where it's been. Great. Thanks Dan. Thanks, Bruce.
Liam Burke (Equity Analyst)
That's not necessarily a negative. Yeah, right. I mean the effort involved is the service we provide. So it's, it's, you know, yes, we
Dan Swayze (Chief Operating Officer)
like to be able to do more of it more quickly, but it's also. Yeah, we're hopeful. We see, we do see a shift on the NEPA front related to NEPA side NEPA type permits in the future, but we've yet to see it. Okay, great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
One moment for our next question.
Dan Swayze (Chief Operating Officer)
Thanks, Liam.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of tomo Sano of JPMorgan. Your line is now open.
Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning everyone.
Bruce Leibovitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Good morning, Tomo.
Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. I'd like to ask about the 6% organic net service. Building grills like building a growth, what is the contribution from pricing volume, new clients and deeper penetrations of existing clients. And if you could talk about the how sustainable do you see this growth for the next couple of quarters and so on, please.
Bruce Leibovitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. And then follow up on margins, especially SG&A as a percentage of the gross contract revenue was up significantly over year. What are the main causes and how will you control these costs? And also Bruce, you talk about, you adapt AI. Do you see it becoming a key tool for improving SG and a efficiency going forward?
Bruce Leibovitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst)
That is the AI, but I was asking about the HGNA percent of GCR, which was 57.8% plus 730 basis point compared to last year.
Bruce Leibovitz (Chief Financial Officer)
So if you're talking about cogs. So we generally try to focus more on total SGA costs because the way we allocate labor cost into the payroll line can vary from quarter to quarter based on how timesheets are allocated. And so I think movements there are less consequential than overall movements in the overall cost of labor and gna.
Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's clear. Thank you. And any comments on AI with HD opportunity?
Bruce Leibovitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Min Cho of Texas Capital Securities. Your line is now open. Great.
Min Cho (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. Hey Bruce, So you had mentioned that data centers were about 6% of revenue. Can you remind us how many data center projects you've worked on in the past and what that looks like today? And can you talk about kind of data center in your current backlog?
Bruce Leibovitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Dan Swayze (Chief Operating Officer)
Min Cho (Equity Analyst)
Perfect, thank you. Also, you announced the smaller acquisition of Smith and Associates. Can you just talk about how that fits into your broader geographic and service expansion plan? And if you can talk more broadly about M and a kind of how the pipeline is looking, if you're still looking at the smaller or larger projects and any change in valuations recently.
Jerry
Min Cho (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then let's see. We talked about backlog. I think that does it for me right now. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Terrific, Min, Thanks.
Jeff Martin (Equity Analyst)
Bruce Leibovitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. Jeff, part of what happens is as you ascend through the tiers of size, opportunities present themselves to you that might not have otherwise presented themselves to you. I guess I wouldn't characterize this as a deliberate multi year chase for an opportunity. It was we had assembled the right capabilities in the right place at the right time to meet the demand that a client had for work. And so it was opportunistic, but it wasn't accidental.
Dan Swayze (Chief Operating Officer)
Right, that it happened in terms of
Gary
size contracts like it in the future,
Jeff Martin (Equity Analyst)
we certainly hope so.
Bruce Leibovitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Dan Swayze (Chief Operating Officer)
That's really cool to see.
Jeff Martin (Equity Analyst)
Congratulations on the contract. Bruce wanted to kind of dig in on the scaling up for the resources that you need to execute on this contract. Is there any short term margin impact that comes back to you in the back half of the year? How should we think about the utilization? Because I know in the past you've staffed up in anticipation for contracts coming on. Is that the case in this situation?
Bruce Leibovitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Martin (Equity Analyst)
Appreciate the time. Thanks, Jeff. Appreciate you working it in.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.