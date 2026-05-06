Sixth Street Specialty Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE:TSLX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hzn36t9o/
Summary
Sixth Street Specialty reported a net investment income of $0.42 per share for Q1 2026, but a net loss per share of $0.27 due to unrealized losses from market volatility.
The company's net asset value per share decreased by 4.3%, largely due to the impact of wider market spreads and lower market valuations.
Announced a reduction in base dividend from $0.46 to $0.42 per share, aligning with current market conditions and forward earnings expectations.
Investment activity included $338 million in commitments and $135 million in fundings, with notable investments in two new portfolio companies and a joint venture.
Management expressed confidence in the company's strong balance sheet and positioning to capitalize on future investment opportunities amid market volatility.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning and welcome to 6th Street Specialty Lending Inc. first quarter ended March 31, 2026 earnings conference. this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. I will now turn over to Ms. Kami Senator, head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Kami Senator (Head of Investor Relations)
Bo Stanley (Chief Executive Officer)
Ross Bruck (Head of Investment Strategy)
Ian Simmons (Chief Financial Officer)
Bo Stanley (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session. To ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Finian o' Shea from Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.
Finian O'Shea
Bo Stanley (Chief Executive Officer)
Finian O'Shea
Bo Stanley (Chief Executive Officer)
Finian O'Shea
Thank you everybody. Yeah, thanks Ben.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Brian McKenna from Citizens. Please go ahead.
Brian McKenna (Equity Analyst)
Bo Stanley (Chief Executive Officer)
Ian Simmons (Chief Financial Officer)
Brian McKenna (Equity Analyst)
Bo Stanley (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian McKenna (Equity Analyst)
I'll leave it there. Thanks so much.
Robert Dodd (Equity Analyst)
Bo Stanley (Chief Executive Officer)
Robert Dodd (Equity Analyst)
Bo Stanley (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Got it. Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from Erin Saganovich from Truist Securities. Please go ahead.
Erin Saganovich (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. The amend and extend of the credit facility with no increase in pricing was a positive sign given what we'd seen in some press articles about banks looking to increase pricing on these types of. Or I guess more specifically it was bilateral facilities. But were there any pressure from the banks in terms of that process to raise the pricing? And maybe you just talk a little bit about that process and how the banks have been supportive.
Ian Simmons (Chief Financial Officer)
Erin Saganovich (Equity Analyst)
That's good to hear. In terms of the investment activity slowing down, and I know that you don't have a crystal ball and you don't know when things might pick up, but in terms of whether or not it's discussions with sponsors or what have you, you know, are there any kind of green shoots of activity in areas other than software that are showing some signs that you might see some stronger deal activity maybe in the second half of the year?
Bo Stanley (Chief Executive Officer)
Ross Bruck (Head of Investment Strategy)
Erin Saganovich (Equity Analyst)
Very helpful, thanks. And just one quick one. The software exposure, I think last quarter you said was 40% in the portfolio, yet refi. What's the exposure as of 331?
Ross Bruck (Head of Investment Strategy)
Yeah, as you know, we don't think of software as an industry. We gave that number as a proxy to what we believe others in the space include in enterprise software that has not meaningfully changed. In fact, you know, we had one payoff, so if anything, it's down a bit, but it's not meaningfully changed quarter over quarter. Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from rick Shane from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.
Rick Shane (Equity Analyst)
Bo Stanley (Chief Executive Officer)
Ross Bruck (Head of Investment Strategy)
Rick Shane (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Okay. That's. I mean, is it. Should we think of it that last year you would get sort of an RFP and the request would be, okay, here's the docs or here's the valuation pack and you have two weeks to respond and this is all the information you're going to get now, the due diligence time frames or extended to four weeks. I'd love to anecdotally Sort of think about how this has changed from your perspective.
Bo Stanley (Chief Executive Officer)
Rick Shane (Equity Analyst)
Hopefully that's helpful. It's very helpful, I appreciate it and it will be interesting to see how things continue to evolve.
OPERATOR
Great, thank you. Our next question comes from Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Kenneth Lee (Equity Analyst)
Hey, thanks for taking my question and good morning. One more on the ROE outlook there. Wondering whether you've been embedding any assumptions for benefit from potentially wider spreads on new investments or at least less spread compression for any kind of prepayments and refis. Just wondering whether there's any impact on the assumptions there. Thanks.
Bo Stanley (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, from where we set our base dividend it did not have an impact. But as we think about the future we do believe that's going to slowly roll through and spreads will increase over time. We do think we are nearing trough levels just based on what we're seeing in the pipeline and in the markets. In Ian, you're closer to kind of the projections. Anything to add to that?
Ian Simmons (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, we did not update our new issue spreads for the purposes of this exercise. I think if you think about the volume of new deals relative to the size of the portfolio, you need to have quite a significant amount of origination activity for that to move the needle. Our business from an ROE perspective in the near term is much more oriented towards repayment activity.
Bo Stanley (Chief Executive Officer)
Ross Bruck (Head of Investment Strategy)
Kenneth Lee (Equity Analyst)
Very helpful there. Thanks again.
Paul Johnson (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Our next question comes from Paul Johnson from kbw. Please go ahead. Yeah, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I was wondering if you could provide just kind of a very general update in terms of roughly what percent of the portfolio was sort of originated pre2022. I think last quarter you said roughly about 20% of it was kind of pre2022 originated. I was curious if that's changed at all since last quarter?
Bo Stanley (Chief Executive Officer)
No, it's very similar percentages. It has not changed. So pre2022 is now 8% of the portfolio or no, I'm sorry, 18% of the portfolio. I was doing the. I missed the bar, but yeah, about 18% of the portfolio.
Paul Johnson (Equity Analyst)
Ross Bruck (Head of Investment Strategy)
Paul Johnson (Equity Analyst)
That's all for me taking my questions.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Derek Hewitt from BofA Securities. Your line is open.
Derek Hewitt (Equity Analyst)
Ian Simmons (Chief Financial Officer)
Derek Hewitt (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you for that. And then maybe a quick follow up just in terms of circling back to the software portfolio. What is either the median or average EBITDA of the software portfolio or how would you characterize it relative to the overall weighted average ebitda?
Ross Bruck (Head of Investment Strategy)
Derek Hewitt (Equity Analyst)
Thank you for that color. But what about on an absolute level?
Ross Bruck (Head of Investment Strategy)
Are the software companies, are they similar in terms of the top line with the overall portfolio in terms of ebitda? So the weighted average EBITDA for the overall portfolio was a little under $130 million or software. Yeah, I don't know that we have that number in front of us. I would guess they're, you know, they're broadly in line. But we'll have to get back to you.
Derek Hewitt (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Ethan K. From Lucid Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Ethan K. (Equity Analyst)
Ian Simmons (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, Ethan, it's Ian. That's a good observation. Just to be clear, that commitment figure includes the full commitment to the structured credit partners jv. So Ross made the comment earlier that we funded about over $14 million in the quarter, but the commitment was $200 million. That was previously disclosed. So that's in the commitment number.
Ethan K. (Equity Analyst)
Okay. The full SCP, 200 million. Okay. Yes. So my point is, don't read too much. The gap, it's sort of very specific
Ian Simmons (Chief Financial Officer)
given we commenced operations of the JV in this. In Q1.
Ethan K. (Equity Analyst)
Understood. Great. All right, thanks, guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you. I am showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn it back to Bo Stanley for closing remarks. Well, thank you everyone for the thoughtful questions. Thanks to the team for the preparation here, and just want to wish everybody happy Mother's Day weekend.
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