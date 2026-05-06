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May 6, 2026 9:57 AM 34 min read

Full Transcript: Brink's Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Brink's (NYSE:BCO) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=WtFtsDVo

Summary

Brink's reported a strong first quarter with 10% revenue growth, including 4.5% organic growth driven by 15% growth in ATM Managed Services and Digital Retail Solutions.

The company achieved a record trailing 12-month EBITDA of $1 billion, reflecting a $200 million increase since the end of 2022, with margin expansion across major regions.

Brink's is progressing with the acquisition of NCR Atlios, which is expected to enhance AMS and DRS offerings and contribute $200 million in cost synergies.

Free cash flow exceeded half a billion dollars for the first time, with a conversion rate of 50% from EBITDA, and the company anticipates further cash flow improvements post-acquisition.

Guidance for 2026 remains stable, with expectations for mid-single-digit organic growth and EBITDA margin expansion of 30-50 basis points, supported by strategic initiatives in AMS and DRS.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jeffrey Jenkins (Vice President, Investor Relations)

Mark Eubanks (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))

Kurt McMaken (Chief Financial Officer (CFO))

OPERATOR

George Tong (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Hi. Thanks. Good morning.

Mark Eubanks (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))

Hey George. Good morning.

George Tong (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

In Dr. Hi in drs, can you perhaps quantify how much of the growth came from conversion of traditional cash and transit customers versus Greenfield wins?

Mark Eubanks (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))

George Tong (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Very helpful. And then you expect AMS DRS growth to accelerate sequentially given the strong backlog. What are your latest thoughts on what sustainable medium term AMS DRS growth can be?

Mark Eubanks (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))

George Tong (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Very helpful, thank you.

Mark Eubanks (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))

Great, thanks George.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Toby Sommer with Truist. Please go ahead.

Toby Sommer (Equity Analyst at Truist)

Thank you. Like to double click On AMs and DLs again, how would you describe the geographical differences you're seeing in customer uptake, in demand? And then what do you think it takes to light a fire under financial institutions in North America for this to take off?

Mark Eubanks (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))

Toby Sommer (Equity Analyst at Truist)

Mark, if I could ask a specific question on drs, have you finding this service is more valuable or less valuable to customers based on their business models as sort of like, I don't know, a standalone big box as opposed to an area like in an airport where retail is clustered or a mall because you've had a couple of marquee customers that you can talk about that sort

Mark Eubanks (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))

Toby Sommer (Equity Analyst at Truist)

If I could ask one last one and I'll get back in the queue with respect to cash conversion from ebitda, you had some numbers in your recent filing that gave us a look at what your expectations are for a number of years for standalone Brinks, but maybe you could touch on the opportunity or what the combination with NCR ATLIOS does to the, you know, the opportunity to increase that conversion over time.

Kurt McMaken (Chief Financial Officer (CFO))

Mark Eubanks (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))

Kurt McMaken (Chief Financial Officer (CFO))

That's a good point, Mark. One other thing. If you look at cash interest and cash taxes, there'll be opportunities there as well the combined firm. And so that's another final area. Thank you.

Toby Sommer (Equity Analyst at Truist)

Thanks Toby.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Tim, my Rooney with William Blair. Please go ahead.

Sam Kofsterman

Hey, this is Sam Kofsterman for Tim. Thanks for taking our questions here guys. You know, maybe I'll pivot away from some of the AMS CRS questions. Some good ones were already asked and ask more about your Latin America business actually. So this year you'll be moving past some of the Argentina inflation impacts for the first time in a while.

Mark Eubanks (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))

Sam Kofsterman

Very helpful. And you know, I was going to ask about BGS next, but you already beat me to it there. So maybe I can leverage this next question and maybe address fuel prices.

Mark Eubanks (Chief Executive Officer (CEO))

OPERATOR

Well, thanks. Listen, we appreciate everyone's time, patient support and interest in the company and look forward to speaking with you either next few days or when we're on the

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