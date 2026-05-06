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May 6, 2026 9:56 AM 44 min read

Royalty Pharma Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/krhn6s78/

Summary

Royalty Pharma PLC reported a strong start to 2026 with a 10% growth in portfolio receipts and 13% growth in royalty receipts, driven by a diversified portfolio and strategic investments.

The company announced $1.25 billion in transactions on three therapies, repurchased 1 million shares for $50 million, and increased its dividend by 7%.

Royalty Pharma PLC expanded its portfolio through R&D co-funding agreements with Teva and J&J, and acquired a royalty on JAZ and B1 Sahara, an approved cancer therapy with blockbuster potential.

Future guidance was raised, expecting full-year portfolio receipts between $3.325 billion and $3.45 billion, reflecting strong business momentum.

Operational highlights include positive clinical and regulatory updates, such as Phase 3 results for Revolution Medicines in pancreatic cancer and FDA approval of Denali's Avia in Hunter Syndrome.

Management emphasized the growing opportunity for R&D co-funding and the strategic importance of expanding their global platform and capabilities, including investments in AI and the Asia Pacific region.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ladies and Gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Royalty Pharma first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. I would like now to turn the conference over to George Grofik, Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Communications. Please go ahead sir. Good morning and good afternoon to everyone on the call.

George Grofik

Pablo Legorreta

Chris Hite

Marshall Urist (EVP Head of Research and Investments)

Terry Coyne (EVP Chief Financial Officer)

Pablo Legorreta

OPERATOR

Thank you. Taffy operator, please take the first question. Thank you. And to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11. Again, the first question comes from Christopher Schott with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Hardik Prikin

Hi, this is Hardik Prikin for Chris Schott. Thank you for taking our questions. I think you've set like a portfolio receipts target for 2030 approaching 5 billion. And I was just wondering now with these recent updates you have had in your development pipeline, can you talk about how much of that 2030 target is de-risked risked and how much do you think it comes from investors that are already commercial? Thank you.

Barry

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question is going to come from Mike Nadolkovich with TD Cohen. Your line's open.

Mike Nadolkovich

Pablo Legorreta

Thanks for the question, Mike. And I guess, Terry, you can take the question on arbitration and then Marshall will take the question on my course on fraxalumab.

Terry Coyne (EVP Chief Financial Officer)

Sure. So on the timing of the arbitration, it's just simply based on the availability of the arbitration panel. And.

Marshall Urist (EVP Head of Research and Investments)

Mike Nadolkovich

Thanks so much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question comes from Jeff Meacham with Citi. Your line's open.

Jeff Meacham

Pablo Legorreta

Terry and Marshall, do you want to go ahead?

Terry Coyne (EVP Chief Financial Officer)

Marshall Urist (EVP Head of Research and Investments)

Jeff Meacham

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question is going to come from Jason Gerberry with Bank of America. Your line's open.

Jason Gerberry

Marshall Urist (EVP Head of Research and Investments)

Jason Gerberry

Thanks guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question will come from Ash Verma with ubs. Your line's open.

Ash Verma

Pablo Legorreta

Marshall Urist (EVP Head of Research and Investments)

Ash Verma

Awesome. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question will come from Nick Jennings with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Nick Jennings

Pablo Legorreta

And when do you think we'll see the first deal? Thank you. Sure.

Chris Hite

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question is going to come from Terrence Flynn with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Terrence Flynn

Marshall Urist (EVP Head of Research and Investments)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question will come from Umar Rafat with Evercore. Your lines open.

Umar Rafat

Pablo Legorreta

Umar Rafat

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And there are no further questions in the queue. I will now turn the call back over to Pablo for closing remarks.

Pablo Legorreta

Thank you, operator, and thanks to everyone on the call. And I'll just remind you that if there's any further questions or discussions you want to have, you should reach out to George Grofic and Dana, our IR team, and then we can get involved if it's appropriate. Thank you, everyone.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating and you may now disconnect.

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