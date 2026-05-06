Limbach Holdings Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Limbach Holdings reported Q1 2026 revenue of $138.9 million, with a 4.3% total revenue growth but a 13.4% decline in organic revenue, aligning with expectations.
The company achieved a strong Q1 bookings of $209 million, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.5, driven by significant demand in the data center vertical.
Strategic focus includes expanding ODR growth, margin expansion through customer solutions, and scaling through acquisitions, with a reaffirmed 2026 revenue guidance of $730-760 million.
Operational highlights include the integration of Pioneer Power, improving its gross margin, and leveraging fabrication capabilities to meet data center demand.
Management emphasized the importance of national and local sales strategies and maintaining strong customer relationships to drive future growth.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning and welcome to The Limbach Holdings First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call and webcast. All participants will be in listen only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Lisa Fortuner of Financial Profile. You may begin.
Lisa Fortuner
Michael McCann (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jamie Brooks (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Rob Brown (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. First question's on your kind of gross margin trends. You addressed some of the ins and outs, but how what's sort of the timing of the improvement on Pioneer kind of this year? I know you gave a two to three year window, but how much improvement can you see this year from Pioneer Integration?
Jamie Brooks (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Rob Brown (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great, thank you. And then on the bookings, strong bookings in the quarter, particularly in data center. How much, you know, it seems like you're early in that effort. How much opportunity do you see in the data center vertical as you get your national account teams in place?
Jamie Brooks (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Rob Brown (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. I'll turn it over.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Chris Moore with CJS Securities. Please go ahead.
Chris Moore (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for taking a couple, maybe just one more follow up on Data Center. So it sounds like the lead times in terms of converting the data center orders is at least on these orders is a little bit quicker than the average bookings. Is that fair?
Jamie Brooks (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Chris Moore (Equity Analyst)
Are the margins there consistent with your RDR targets?
Jamie Brooks (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Chris Moore (Equity Analyst)
That's relative to that effort. Got it. So in terms of on the guide ODR organic growth 9 to 12%, you know, versus the 17 last year. Last year you had a big Q4. Is there a similar expectation in 26 that it. That the organic ODR kind of builds in Q2 through Q4?
Jamie Brooks (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Chris Moore (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And so you do expect positive ODR organic growth in Q2 is what I'm guessing where I was asking.
Jamie Brooks (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
I think it'll build throughout the year for sure.
Chris Moore (Equity Analyst)
I will leave it there. I appreciate it, guys.
Jamie Brooks (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks, Chris.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question comes on the line of Brian Profi but Stifel, please go ahead.
Brian Profi (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, thanks. Good morning everybody. Congrats on the data center activity. Hey. Morning. Just, I realize awards are kind of hard to predict, but the data center activity, in terms of awards that you saw this quarter, is that unusually high or just given the demand environment that we're seeing, could you see us potentially grow from. From this level? I guess. How sustainable do you think this level of activity on data center side is?
Jamie Brooks (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Brian Profi (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's helpful. And then obviously it sounds like fabrication work is part of the awards here. Do you guys have enough capacity currently to support what you're being awarded or is there any more capex that is needed to support some of that work? And I guess at what point would you need to add more fabrication capacity or are we pretty far away from that at this point?
Jamie Brooks (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Brian Profi (Equity Analyst)
Understood. Appreciate it. I'll pass it on.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Thomasano with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.
Thomasano
Hi, good morning, everyone. Thank you. Could you talk about industrial manufacturing situations? You mentioned you're seeing meaningful momentum start in April. So if you could talk about what exactly you are seeing and any more color would be appreciated.
Jamie Brooks (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Thomasano
Thank you, Mike. And follow up on national versus local sales contributions. Last quarter you discussed investing in two senior executives, one focused on local sales enablement and one on the national relationship. How much of the $209 million in Q1 booking was driven by national account relationship versus local sales? And are you seeing the national strategies begin to contribute meaningfully?
Jamie Brooks (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Thomasano
Thank you. Very clear and helpful.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of question and answer session. I would now like to turn the floor over to Mike McCann for closing comments.
Michael McCann (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. This concludes our today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.
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