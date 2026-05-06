Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 6, 2026 9:54 AM 55 min read

Novavax Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://app.webinar.net/dMQ1j57YqOv

Summary

Novavax reported a 79% decrease in total revenue for Q1 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to a non-cash revenue recognition in the prior year.

The company is focusing on strategic partnerships, notably with Sanofi and Pfizer, to leverage its Matrix M technology for vaccine development in infectious diseases and oncology.

Novavax has signed four new Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) and expanded collaborations with top pharma companies, targeting over 30 unique fields.

The company aims to fund operations into 2028 without requiring new cash flows from upfront payments or royalties, anticipating significant partner-related revenue.

Future outlook includes further cost reductions and potential profitability by 2028, with a focus on lean operations and capital-efficient R&D.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jim Kelly (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

John

Elaine

Bob Walker (Head of R&D)

Jim Kelly (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

John

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press STAR and one on your telephone keypad. A reminder, if you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing Star and one to be sure that your signal does reach our equipment. We'll take our first question today from Pete Stavropoulos at Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Pete Stavropoulos (Equity Analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald)

John

Bob Walker (Head of R&D)

Great. Yeah. As you allude to mucosal immunity. Yeah, mucosal IgA is definitely one of the most important readouts that we are evaluating in the preclinical models. And as I mentioned also, you know, the gut histopathology would be another key indicator for us and it's an area that we're very excited about and we think could be, could be significantly differentiating for our candidate.

Pete Stavropoulos (Equity Analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald)

All right, thank you for taking our questions.

OPERATOR

Our next question will come from Roger Song at Jefferies.

Roger Song (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

John

Roger Song (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question today will come from Jeff Meacham at Citi.

Jeff Meacham (Equity Analyst at Citi)

John

Thank you, Jeff. Elaine, would you like to take the first question about potential conversion rate and your thoughts on moving from MTA collaborations to potential full licensure partnerships?

Elaine

Jim Kelly (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Jeff Meacham (Equity Analyst at Citi)

Great, thank you guys.

OPERATOR

Our next question will come from Mayank Mamtani at B. Riley Securities. Please go ahead.

Mayank Mamtani

John

Thank you Mike. Elaine, did you want to take Mike's question? I think two parts, Mike, if we heard you correctly, the first part had to do with any additional color or context that we may be able to add on converting MTA collaborations into full licensure partnerships. And then the second part of your question, on oncology. Right. So why don't we have Elaine take those?

Elaine

John

Mayank Mamtani

Jim Kelly (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

John

OPERATOR

Our next question today will come from Tom Schrader at btig.

Tom Schrader

Good morning. Congrats on the remarkable Matrix M process. I have a question on deal structure. You've always given us a $200 million trigger for Sanofi to choose a vaccine without a lot of structure. Should we think about that as kind of the same structure as the Pfizer deal? Something like 30 million up front, or can you give us Any sense of what triggers Sanofi?

John

Jim Kelly (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Tom Schrader

And do you say what triggers 200 million for Sanofi? Is that clinical or do you not say at all?

Jim Kelly (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, we say it's a combination of each. It's both development and sales based milestones.

Tom Schrader

Perfect. Okay. Thanks for all the clarity.

OPERATOR

Yep. We'll hear next from Alex Stranahan at Bank of America.

Matthew

Elaine

John

Jim Kelly (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Once again to our phone audience today, that is Star in One. We'll hear next from Chris Lobianco at TD Securities.

Chris Lobianco

Hi team. Congrats on all the progress in the quarter. I had two questions both on your CDIF candidate. Can you remind us what are the key IND filing requirements for this vaccine and have you had any initial dialogue with fda?

Bob Walker (Head of R&D)

Bob, do you want to take that one? As I mentioned during the prepared remarks, so we're currently conducting the IND enabling repeat dose toxicity study and when those data become available, we would seek to follow that up with an ind. We are intending to engage in pre indicators discussions with FDA and expect that the results of those conversations will probably inform some of the thinking about next steps.

Chris Lobianco

Great. And then I have a second question on the commercial opportunity. You highlighted that c diff accounts for 5 billion in annual health care costs. Is that a reasonable way of thinking about the peak sales potential for a C. Diff vaccine? Thank you.

Elaine

Chris Lobianco

Thank you.

Matthew

Thank you. Chris and Matthew, you also had a question on the combination market. So Jim, did you want to just make a brief comment on the combination market Covid flu?

Jim Kelly (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

John

Yeah, Jim. And we were also really pleased to see Sanofi's investment in the compare study to show against, against MNExpress Spike, you know, the tolerability of our new Vaxavid, which would be a component of a potential combo they bring forward. Right. So really excited to see our partner Sanofi leaning in making investments to show data and really start to kick off the season already for the coming year with some interesting data comparatively.

OPERATOR

And at this time we have no further questions from our phone audience. Mr. Jacobs, I'll turn it back to you sir, for any additional or closing remarks that you have.

John

Just want to say thank you to all of our employees for their constant diligence and effort to help drive novavax forward toward our vision. Thank all of our investors and stakeholders for supporting us and wish everyone a wonderful day. Thank you for your attendance.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen. This does conclude today's Novavax first quarter 2026 financial results conference call. We thank you all for your participation; you may now disconnect your lines.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved