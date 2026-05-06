Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 6, 2026 9:53 AM 31 min read

Dundee Precious Metals Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Dundee Precious Metals (TSX:DPM) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mpw5kfj6/

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals reported record quarterly results with approximately 84,000 gold equivalent ounces produced, and $203 million in free cash flow generated.

The company's strategic initiatives include the acquisition and ramp-up of the VARES Mine, with successful integration and production increase at a low all-in sustaining cost.

Chelopech mine maintained strong production, with additional exploration and development projects underway to potentially enhance future output.

Financially, the company reported revenues of $310 million, adjusted net earnings of $168 million, and highlighted a strong cash position of $575 million with no debt.

The company is advancing several growth projects, including Choka Rakita, and is proactive in capital returns, having repurchased shares and paid dividends.

Management emphasized a focus on responsible mining, financial discipline, and continued shareholder returns, with optimism about ongoing and future projects.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

David Ray (President and CEO)

Navin Dials (Chief Financial Officer)

David Ray (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star # on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star # again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Fahad Tariq from Jeffries. Your line is now open.

Fahad Tariq (Equity Analyst)

Navin Dials (Chief Financial Officer)

Fahad Tariq (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thank you.

Navin Dials (Chief Financial Officer)

We do look for opportunistic ma, although with our organic growth portfolio, that's not something that we have to do anything untoward. There's no stretch, you know, we would be looking for something that has particular synergies for our organization, such as we found with the Adriatic transaction, which has brought in Barish. So that completes the picture of our capital allocation opportunities.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Cosmos Chu from cibc. Your line is now open.

Cosmos Chu (Equity Analyst)

David Ray (President and CEO)

Cosmos Chu (Equity Analyst)

David Ray (President and CEO)

Cosmos Chu (Equity Analyst)

Navin Dials (Chief Financial Officer)

Cosmos Chu (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, perfectly. It's kind of like taxes, you know, it's not good but at the same time it means that you're making more profit here. It means that your share price is going up. So it's kind of good. Cool. Thanks Dave, Navin and Jennifer for answering all my questions. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. Our next question comes from the line of Don DeMarco from National Bank. Please go ahead.

Don DeMarco (Equity Analyst)

Thanks Jennifer and good morning David and team. Yeah, so maybe just adding to some of Cosmos questions I see. It's encouraging to see that the Varish ramp up is so far so good. And you know you talked about advancing the decline lateral development and I might have missed it. But can you comment on the quarter by quarter variability in grade and throughput over the balance of the year as you work toward that 850k ton per year target?

David Ray (President and CEO)

Don DeMarco (Equity Analyst)

Okay, okay. That's very helpful. That's all for me. Good luck with the rest of the quarter.

David Ray (President and CEO)

Thank you. Thanks, Tom.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jeremy Hoy from canaccore Genuity. Your line is now open.

Jeremy Hoy (Equity Analyst)

David Ray (President and CEO)

Jeremy Hoy (Equity Analyst)

Well, we'll look forward to results from all of those fronts then. Thanks, Dave, Navin, Jennifer, have a great day.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes the question and answer session. I would now like to turn it back over to Jennifer for closing remarks. Thanks and thank you everyone for joining us today. We look forward to continuing the conversation and sharing further updates. In the meantime, if you have any additional questions, please be sure to reach out and we'll see you next quarter. Thanks a lot.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved