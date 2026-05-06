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May 6, 2026 9:50 AM 23 min read

Full Transcript: Unifi Q3 2026 Earnings Call

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) reported third-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/63kpy27i/

Summary

Unifi reported improved results due to cost reduction efforts, plant closure completions, and product line optimization, which have enhanced profitability and cash generation.

The company's strategic focus remains on product innovation, including textile-to-textile recycling and expanding beyond apparel, which is expected to drive future revenue growth.

Despite geopolitical challenges and tariff uncertainties, Unifi expects profitability improvements and is positioning itself for consistent top-line growth as global economic conditions stabilize.

The Americas segment showed a positive gross profit for the first time in a while due to footprint consolidation and cost management, while Brazil saw strong sales in March, benefitting from favorable pricing and cost dynamics.

Management highlighted continued operational improvements, a focus on sustainable solutions, and efforts to manage the impact of global trade complexities, with a positive outlook for future quarters.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Al Carey (Executive Chairman)

Eddie Engel (Chief Executive Officer)

AJ Ecker (Chief Financial Officer)

Eddie Engel (Chief Executive Officer)

Eddie Engel (Chief Executive Officer)

With that, let's open the line for questions.

OPERATOR

Anthony debidzinki

AJ Ecker (Chief Financial Officer)

Eddie Engel (Chief Executive Officer)

Anthony debidzinki

Gotcha. Thank you both. Okay, so just to clarify, you expect the pricing actions to essentially fully offset any of the cost headwinds that you are seeing at the moment?

Eddie Engel (Chief Executive Officer)

Right. I think there'll be a little bit of lag in the US but primarily most of the cost increases will be passed on as we move through this quarter. And we're seeing that already. Gotcha.

Anthony debidzinki

Eddie Engel (Chief Executive Officer)

Anthony debidzinki

AJ Ecker (Chief Financial Officer)

Eddie Engel (Chief Executive Officer)

Al Carey (Executive Chairman)

Anthony debidzinki

Eddie Engel (Chief Executive Officer)

Anthony debidzinki

Gotcha. Okay. That's very helpful context. Okay. Well, thank you very much and best of luck.

OPERATOR

Thank you, Anthony. There are no further questions at this time. And this concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. Thank you.

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