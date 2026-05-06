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May 6, 2026 9:48 AM 29 min read

Full Transcript: Intl General Insurance Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Wednesday, Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=9t0dGSkU

Summary

Intl General Insurance reported a strong start to 2026 with gross written premiums of $197.2 million, a 4.5% decline from Q1 2025, and underwriting income of $37.7 million, a 35.1% increase year-over-year.

The company faced $15 million in net losses related to the Middle East conflict but achieved a combined ratio of 89.1% and return on average equity of 12.7%.

Strategic focus includes capitalizing on opportunities in the political violence and marine liability lines, with significant rate increases observed in the Middle East market.

Management emphasized discipline and resilience in navigating competitive pressures and uncertain global conditions.

The company remains optimistic about future profitability despite ongoing volatility, with an emphasis on strategic risk management and maintaining strong shareholder returns.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Robin Seaters (Head of Corporate Relations)

Wassef Jabshe

Walid Jabshe (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, you may press star then one on your telephone keypad and if you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, press star one again. We will post momentarily to assemble our roster. Our first question comes from the line of Roland Mayor with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Roland Mayor

Hi. I wanted to quickly say that given all that's going on in the Middle East, I Hope everyone at IGIC's family is safe. And then congrats on a strong year, given all the moving pieces.

Walid Jabshe (President and CEO)

Thank you. Thank you, Roland. So I'm glad to see that everybody's in good shape and spirit.

Roland Mayor

Could you help me with this large non cat energy loss and what was the size of it and what happened there?

Walid Jabshe (President and CEO)

Roland Mayor

Okay, that's very helpful. And then I wanted to ask on the durability of the opportunity in the political violence in war market, with all the excess capital in the industry today, would you expect that to be durable or do you think people will start to rush in once there's some signs of stability in the region?

Walid Jabshe (President and CEO)

Roland Mayor

Thank you. And then if I could squeeze in one more. It looks like the first quarter had bigger reserve leases than other quarters. Can you maybe just walk through with the development this quarter?

Walid Jabshe (President and CEO)

Roland Mayor

That's great. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Thank you, Roland. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Phillips with Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Michael Phillips

Thank you. Thanks for your time, guys. I guess first quick numbers question. Can you give a dollar impact of the two reinsurance contracts that were lost in the quarter.

Walid Jabshe (President and CEO)

Michael Phillips

Walid Jabshe (President and CEO)

Michael Phillips

Walid Jabshe (President and CEO)

Michael Phillips

Walid Jabshe (President and CEO)

Michael Phillips

Okay. Thank you for that and appreciate all your time.

Walid Jabshe (President and CEO)

Pleasure. Thanks, Mike.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to the management for closing remarks.

Walid Jabshe (President and CEO)

Well, thank you all for joining us today as always, and thanks for your continued support for igi. If anybody has any additional questions, please contact Robin and she'll be happy to assist. And we look forward to speaking to you all on the Q2 call. Have a good day, everyone. Thank you.

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