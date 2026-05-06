Transcript: Fortis Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, Fortis (NYSE:FTS) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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View the webcast at https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/fortis-inc/2026/05/06/first-quarter-2026-results/play
Summary
Fortis Inc reported Q1 2026 earnings per share of $0.99, supported by $1.4 billion capital investment, with notable progress on the UNS gas rate case.
The company is advancing major capital projects, including ITC's Big Cedar substation to support data center load growth and TEP's conversion of the Springerville Generating Station from coal to natural gas.
Fortis Inc continues to expect a 7% average annual rate base growth through 2030 and maintains a 4-6% annual dividend growth guidance.
ITC is pursuing further investments with MISO LRTP projects, and has filed a complaint with FERC against delays in competitive bidding processes.
The company emphasized its commitment to customer affordability, noting expected cost savings for TEP and ITC Midwest customers due to data center initiatives.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Stephanie Amaimo (Vice President, Investor Relations)
David Hutchins (President and CEO)
David Hutchins (President and CEO)
David Hutchins (President and CEO)
David Hutchins (President and CEO)
David Hutchins (President and CEO)
David Hutchins (President and CEO)
Now I will turn the call over to Jocelyn for an update on our first quarter financial results.
Jocelyn Perry (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Thank you David and good morning everyone. For the quarter we reported net earnings of $501 million or $0.99 per common share as shown on the slide. We have identified the EPS drivers for the quarter by segment. Our Western Canadian utilities contributed a 4 cent increase in EPS largely driven by capital investments and timing of operating cost. At ITC, EPS increased by $0.02 largely due to continued capital investment and related rate base growth.
Jocelyn Perry (Executive Vice President and CFO)
For our US electric and gas utilities, EPS decreased by $0.02. Lower earnings at UNS Energy were driven by wholesale market conditions, timing of planned generation, maintenance costs, milder weather as well as regulatory lag for rate base. Not yet included in rates moderating. This was higher earnings at Central Hudson due to a shift in quarterly revenue, timing of operating expenses as well as rate base growth.
Jocelyn Perry (Executive Vice President and CFO)
The corporate and other segment reflects higher finance costs and unrealized losses on foreign exchange contracts. While not shown on the slide, earnings on our other electric segment were largely offset by the disposition of Fortis TCI in 2025. In total, the dispositions had a 2 cent dilutive impact on the first quarter results and we expect a 5 cent dilutive impact for the full year.
Jocelyn Perry (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Continuing on foreign exchange had a non favorable 3 cent impact for the quarter and higher weighted average shares issued under our dividend reinvestment plan impacted EPS by $0.01 on the financing activities. For the quarter, our utilities issued $800 million of long term debt. Additionally, in April ITC holdings issued US$900 million of unsecured notes with proceeds expected to repay maturing debt and short term borrowings.
Jocelyn Perry (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Our capital plan is expected to be funded largely from cash from operations, utility debt and our dividend reinvestment plan. Our $500 million ATM program has not been utilized to date and remains available for funding flexibility as required. On the rating agency front, Morningstar DBRS recently confirmed our a low issuer and unsecured debt credit ratings and stable outlook.
Jocelyn Perry (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Overall, our liquidity position and our funding plan support our strong investment grade credit ratings. Several regulatory filings advanced in Arizona during the quarter. In February, the ACC issued an order in the UNS GAS General Rate Application authorizing an allowed ROE of 9.61% and a 56% equity ratio. The order also approved a formula subject to a range of or -50 basis points around the allowed ROE and inclusive of post test year adjustments.
Jocelyn Perry (Executive Vice President and CFO)
The first rate adjustment under the formula is expected to occur in April 2027. New rates went into effect on March 1. With respect to TEP's general rate application, the ACC staff filed testimony during the quarter recommending a 9.75% ROE and a 55% equity ratio. Staff also filed rate design testimony recommending a formula rate framework that closely mirrors the recently approved approach for UNS gas.
Jocelyn Perry (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Hearings commenced last month and based on the procedural schedule, we continue to expect an order in the fall. That concludes my remarks. I'll now turn the call back to David.
David Hutchins (President and CEO)
Stephanie Amaimo (Vice President, Investor Relations)
Thank you, David. This concludes the presentation. At this time we'd like to open the call to address questions from the investment community.
OPERATOR
Maurice Choi (Equity Analyst)
David Hutchins (President and CEO)
Maurice Choi (Equity Analyst)
And if I could finish with a question on itc recognizing that the Grid Acceleration Coalition complaint was only filed a few weeks ago, I wonder if you had any early feedback from FERC about whether they're moved by your arguments and how you think this is all play out in the coming months towards your mid July deadline request.
Krista Tanner (CEO)
Maurice Choi (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, Krista. If I could have a quick follow up. Have you seen a counter complaint being filed with ferc?
Krista Tanner (CEO)
Maurice Choi (Equity Analyst)
That's good to know and thanks for that and my congratulations to Gary on his retirement and all the best.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Robert Hope with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.
Robert Hope (Equity Analyst)
Morning everyone. So it would seem like you've been making some regulatory and contractual progress at TEP regarding the initial 300 megawatts. You know, this would include the $40 million termination fee. Can you speak to what the next steps are for this project to get across the line and what milestones we should be watching?
Susan Gray (CEO)
Robert Hope (Equity Analyst)
Susan Gray (CEO)
Yeah, I think we would really need to have certainty from the customer that they're going to move forward and have those customer protections in place in order to. And I think that's incentive to get the agreements locked up here so that we can start moving forward with procurement and potentially partnering with a builder to start actually getting those sites going.
Robert Hope (Equity Analyst)
All right, thank you. And Gary, all the best.
David Hutchins (President and CEO)
Thanks all.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Mark Jarvi with cibc. Please go ahead.
Mark Jarvi (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, good morning everyone. Last quarter you guys said that you thought maybe FERC would start to tidy up some loose ends. We saw the decision on transmission operators in New England. Are you expecting more to come? Is there any expectations that they'll address the adders this year?
David Hutchins (President and CEO)
Mark Jarvi (Equity Analyst)
And then in the last week there's been some media reports about a potential executive order around some things like dynamic line rating, reconductoring for transmission from the White House. Is that something you guys feel like will come through and what could that mean for ITC if anything?
Krista Tanner (CEO)
Mark Jarvi (Equity Analyst)
Understood. And just last question for me. Just some other media reports about, you know, just BC lng, you know, wood fiber expansion. Can you remind us again where the pipe is sized right now if there's the potential to do incremental investments there in bc?
Roger
Roger, you want to take that one? Yeah. Thanks, Dave. Maureen, there is opportunity to expand pipe. It would require a debottlenecking further upstream from the current expansion of our pipeline. We haven't entered into discussions yet with wood fiber, but it's something that we will be looking at, I'm sure in the near future here. Okay, thanks Sean. Thanks, Marcus.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Benjamin Pham with vmo. Please go ahead.
Benjamin Pham (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. I want to stay at bc. You mentioned the environmental assessment update on the Tilbury storage site. Was that in response to the Middle east situation that's occurring? Maybe just add incremental context on future expansion events that potentially could be accelerated?
David Hutchins (President and CEO)
Benjamin Pham (Equity Analyst)
David Hutchins (President and CEO)
Benjamin Pham (Equity Analyst)
And do you think this is maybe a KW to rate base conversion similar to that recent historical trend of OPEX rate base?
David Hutchins (President and CEO)
Benjamin Pham (Equity Analyst)
Okay, understood. Thank you. Very useful. Yep. Thanks Ben.
OPERATOR
Once again, if you have a question, please press star then one to join the question queue. The next question comes from John Mold with TD Cowan. Please go ahead.
John Mold (Equity Analyst)
David Hutchins (President and CEO)
John Mold (Equity Analyst)
Okay. No, that's fair. Thanks for that. And then maybe just stepping back, you know, on the broader opportunities above and beyond the existing capital plan, be curious to know just which are you the most optimistic about in terms of summing turning some of those more aspirational opportunities into firm secured investment and whether it's some of the near term opportunities or items that extend beyond your current capital planning horizon right now.
David Hutchins (President and CEO)
John Mold (Equity Analyst)
Okay, I'll leave it there. Thanks for taking my questions.
David Hutchins (President and CEO)
Thanks, Sean.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Patrick Kenney with National Bank. Please go ahead.
Patrick Kenney (Equity Analyst)
Jeanine Sullivan (CEO)
Patrick Kenney (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to Ms. Amaimo for any closing remarks.
Stephanie Amaimo (Vice President, Investor Relations)
Thank you, Betsy. We have nothing further at this time. Thank you everyone for participating in our first quarter conference call. Please contact Investor Relations should you need anything further. And have a great day.
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