Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 6, 2026 9:47 AM 57 min read

Transcript: NICE Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/672843337

Summary

NICE reported Q1 2026 revenue of $769 million and non-GAAP EPS of $2.64, surpassing guidance expectations.

Cloud revenue grew by 14.6% year-over-year, with AI-related revenues showing significant growth, including a 66% increase in AI ARR.

The company is focusing on expanding its AI-driven capabilities, highlighting successful integrations and customer deployments with Cognigy.

International markets showed strong performance, with revenue growth of 30% driven by large enterprise deployments.

NICE is taking decisive commercial actions to secure long-term AI commitments, which may cause short-term variability in revenue recognition.

The company reiterated its full-year revenue guidance and raised EPS guidance, reflecting confidence in operational efficiencies and strategic positioning.

Exploratory processes are underway for potential divestitures of non-CX assets to maximize shareholder value.

Management emphasized the strategic advantage of integrating AI solutions across its customer base, leveraging its extensive data and platform capabilities.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Welcome to the 9th conference call discussing first quarter 2026 results and thank you all for holding. All participants are at present in a listen only mode following Management's formal presentation. Instructions will be given for the question and answer session. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded May 6, 2026. I would now like to turn this call over to Mr. Ryan Gilligan, Vice President of Investor Relations at NICE. Please go ahead.

Ryan Gilligan (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Scott Russell (Chief Executive Officer)

Beth Gaspich (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Operator at this time if you would like to ask a question press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, simply press Star one. Again we kindly ask that you limit your questions to one and one follow up. For today's call we will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Patrick Wal Robbins with Citizens. Please go ahead.

Kincaid

Hi team. Congratulations on the quarter. This is Kincaid on for Pat. I saw earlier this week that Sierra raised $950 million for their AI agents. I was curious what does that mean for Nice?

Scott Russell (Chief Executive Officer)

Kincaid

Great. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Sidi Panagarahi with Mizuho. Please go ahead.

Sidi Panagarahi

Thank you. Nice start to the quarter. Basically Q1 revenue top and bottom line was pretty strong. The question we're getting on your Q Revenue guidance and also your cloud revenue now widened to 13 to 15% from 14.5 to 15. Beth, you talked about some of the renewal action by customer, but could you drill into the other factors or even drill into that what drove this kind of guidance? Q2 now step down to 5% from 9% plus.

Scott Russell (Chief Executive Officer)

Beth Gaspich (Chief Financial Officer)

Sidi Panagarahi

Okay, thanks for that color. And as a follow up, I think Cognizant you talked about integration is ahead of the plan. And this quarter also seems like there was 240bps growth. What kind of trends are you seeing in Cognizi customer base? And do you still expect that 200bps contribution from Cognigi for this year?

Beth Gaspich (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

your next question comes from the line of Samad Samana with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Samad Samana

Beth Gaspich (Chief Financial Officer)

Scott Russell (Chief Executive Officer)

Samad Samana

Scott Russell (Chief Executive Officer)

Beth Gaspich (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Arjun Batia with William Blair and company. Please go ahead.

Arjun Batia

Scott Russell (Chief Executive Officer)

Arjun Batia

Okay, fair enough. And then on going back to the sort of the AI contracting dynamics, is it fair to sort of describe this as you're sort of trading maybe near term, I don't want to say legacy, but traditional CX revenue for future AI revenue. And I'm just curious how you see these customer ramps on AI playing out. Are these multi year commitments? And I know we've touched on this a little bit, we'd love some more color there.

Scott Russell (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Rishi Jalaria with rbc. Please go ahead.

Rishi Jalaria

Beth Gaspich (Chief Financial Officer)

Scott Russell (Chief Executive Officer)

Rishi Jalaria

Scott Russell (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Jamie Reynolds with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Jamie Reynolds

Hey, this is Jamie on for Elizabeth Porter. Appreciate you taking the question. Great to see another strong quarter of growth internationally, so just would be curious how we should be thinking about the durability of that growth in 2026 and just if there's any sort of macro related callout to be aware of.

Scott Russell (Chief Executive Officer)

Beth Gaspich (Chief Financial Officer)

And I would just add to that. Scott. I think I highlighted earlier that our international cloud revenue is already growing at 50% year over year on a constant currency basis and we're really continuing to be very excited the opportunity there. The international arena generally is still under penetrated so there's a huge Runway of opportunity that we're really attacking and we're very excited as Scott highlighted.

Jamie Reynolds

Great, thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of James Fish with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

James Fish

Beth Gaspich (Chief Financial Officer)

James Fish

Scott Russell (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Thomas Blakey with Kantor. Please go ahead.

Thomas Blakey

Beth Gaspich (Chief Financial Officer)

Scott Russell (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Font with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Michael Font

Scott Russell (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Font

Sorry, just the question on the percentage of CX revenue from components that are, that are at risk in your view. You mentioned call recording. I'm sure maybe there's some others that are lightly used or might be replaced by AI. Can you comment on that?

Scott Russell (Chief Executive Officer)

Beth Gaspich (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah. And I would just add to that in terms of kind of putting it into financial perspective I highlighted earlier. You know, when you think about our CX business, you know, most of that business has already long well migrated to the cloud. So there's, there's very little sort of what I would say some of those lines that you've talked about which were more on premise oriented. So really that, that exposure is quite small.

OPERATOR

That concludes our question and answer session. I will now turn the call back over to Scott Russell for closing remarks.

Scott Russell (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved