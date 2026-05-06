Centrus Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Centrus Energy reported Q1 2026 revenue of $76.7 million, gross profit of $31.5 million, and net income of $10 million, with adjusted net income of $23.5 million.
The company has a significant commercial backlog of $3.9 billion, with plans to expand its uranium enrichment capabilities, including a $900 million Hailu Enrichment Award from the US Department of Energy.
Centrus Energy is raising its 2026 revenue guidance to $450-$500 million and increasing workforce additions at its Piketon facility, supported by strategic partnerships with companies like Palantir and Fluor to reduce costs and accelerate timelines.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Centrus Energy Q1 2026 earnings call conference call. At this time all lines are in listen only mode and following the presentation we will conduct a question and answer session. If at any time during this call you require immediate assistance, please press star zero for the operator. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Neil Nagarajan. Please go ahead.
Neil Nagarajan (Operator)
Amir Vechsler (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Ryan Finks (Equity Analyst at B. Riley)
Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for taking my question on guidance. You touched on it a bit in the prepared remarks, but can you give more detail on what's driving the increase in expected revenue for this year?
Amir Vechsler (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Ryan for the question. And you know, the remarks on this quarter we see continue to be active in the market and we've seen both near term and line of sight to long-term offtake. And that has allowed us to increase our guidance marginally to what we believe will potentially be the outcome of the year and you know, move us up about $25 million within the range. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And your next question comes from Rob Brown from Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Rob Brown (Equity Analyst at Lake Street Capital Markets)
Good morning. Congratulations on all the progress. Could you give us a sense of the pricing and margin trends in the backlog? It seems like things on the swoo side, it's things are moving up. Just what's the sort of average pricing trend in the backlog?
Amir Vechsler (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And your next question comes from Joseph Rager from Ross Capital Partners. Please go ahead.
Joseph Rager (Equity Analyst at Ross Capital Partners)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And your next question comes from Nick Amicuri from Amicor isi. Please go ahead.
Nick Amicuri (Equity Analyst at Amicor isi)
Todd Tonelli (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And your next question comes from Mark Suter, from William Blair. Please go ahead.
Mark Suter (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
Hey gentlemen, thanks for taking my question. Congrats on all the progress this quarter. What we're seeing is advanced reactor companies are pushing through the markets also with the DOE and NRC licensing and a lot of them are using HALO and triso. So I'm just wondering if you could update us on where you see the most SWU value in LEU or hailu and is anything change how you're looking at that strategically?
Amir Vechsler (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Suter (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
That's great. I appreciate all the detail. Amir, talking about your ongoing conversations with SWU offtakes, I'm wondering if you can give us an update on the engagement with hyperscalers or traditional utilities and ipps. Has one been more aggressive recently than the other? And I'm also wondering if how the war in Iran and the constrained oil markets have factored in. Has that put any more urgency into the type of conversations? Thanks.
Amir Vechsler (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And your next question comes from Eric Stein from Craig Holland. Please go ahead.
Amir Vechsler (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
And your next question comes from Bill Peterson from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.
Amir Vechsler (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
And your next question comes from Lawson Winder from Bank of America securities. Please go ahead.
Lawson Winder (Equity Analyst at Bank of America Securities)
Todd Tonelli (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Amir Vechsler (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Jeff Gramp from Northland Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Jeff Gramp (Equity Analyst at Northland Capital Markets)
Good morning. Circling back on the Palantir partnership, I was curious, Amir, the $300 million in savings that you guys have identified thus far, can you give us a sense for what are the main factors driving those cost savings? Is it particular components or just any other commentary you can provide to give
Amir Vechsler (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And your last question comes from Samir Jozi, from HC Wainwright. Please go ahead.
Samir Jozi (Equity Analyst at HC Wainwright)
Hey, good morning, Amir. Todd, thanks for taking my questions and congrats on the progress and thanks for all the color you are providing.
Todd Tonelli (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Samir Jozi (Equity Analyst at HC Wainwright)
Understood. Thanks for that. And Todd, thanks for doing the 12 month pre 12 month metrics. That helps us understand better the general health of the company on that line. Just a follow up should we expect uranium sales in the second quarter?
Todd Tonelli (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And there are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Neil Nagarajan. Please continue.
Neil Nagarajan (Operator)
Thank you, Kelsey. This concludes our investor call for the first quarter of 2026. As an aside, please note that we are introducing a summary slide deck to our earnings materials which can be found on our investor relations website under the Presentations tab. As always, I want to thank you and our listeners and our analysts who called in. We look forward to speaking with you again next quarter.
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call for today. We thank you very much for your participation. You may now disconnect your lines. Have a great day.
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