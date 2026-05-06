Full Transcript: Marriott Intl Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Watch the full earnings call below:
Summary
Marriott Intl reported strong Q1 2026 performance, with RevPAR and financial results exceeding guidance. Global RevPAR rose 4.2%, with notable increases in luxury and select service segments.
The company announced a robust development pipeline, including new multi-unit deals in Vietnam and Europe, and introduced a new luxury wellness brand, lafay.
Full-year guidance was raised, expecting 2-3% global RevPAR growth, despite anticipated impacts from the Middle East conflict.
Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program reached 283 million members, and tech transformation efforts continue, including AI integration for improved customer service and direct booking channels.
Management expressed optimism about AI's potential to enhance customer engagement and efficiency, while maintaining strong shareholder value through capital returns.
Full Transcript
Jackie McConaugh (Senior Vice President of Investor Relations)
Tony Capilano (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jen Mason (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Operator thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your keypad. To leave the queue at any time, press star 2. In the interest of time we ask you, please limit yourself to one question. Once again, that is star N1. To join the queue, we will take our first question from Sean Kelly with Bank of America. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Sean Kelly (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)
Hi, good morning everyone and thanks for taking my question. Welcome Jen, nice to hear you on here. Look forward to working with you.
Tony Capilano (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will move next with Richard Clark with Bernstein. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Richard Clark (Equity Analyst at Bernstein)
Jen Mason (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will move next with Steven Grambling with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Steven Grambling (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)
Tony Capilano (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks Steven. So maybe just to clarify or reiterate what Jen said in her prepared remarks for this year, the bit of an uptick is almost entirely tied to the investment we're making in lafay, our new luxury wellness platform. But I'll let Jen answer the second part of your question.
Jen Mason (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Michael Belisario with Baird. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Michael Belisario (Equity Analyst at Baird)
Good morning. Thanks for taking my question on the group segment. I think Tony, you mentioned it being solid. Have you seen a similar uptick in bookings and pace as you have on the transient side? And on a related note, are there any of your tech upgrades, are they going to be benefiting either the group meeting planner or your potential Marriott market share going forward? Thank you.
Tony Capilano (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will move next with Dan Pulitzer with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.
Dan Pulitzer (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Hey, thanks for the question and Jen, look forward to working together. I wanted to go back to the US demand and I think you guys specifically called out a broadening of demand and Tony, I think you mentioned that select service really seemed to start to inflect in the first quarter. Can you maybe talk about what specifically is driving that and how, what do you think has changed over the last kind of 90 or 180 days?
Tony Capilano (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, it's a few things I think again not or I suppose not withstanding some of the reported weakness in consumer confidence, I do think you're seeing some pivot to domestic travel because of some of the uncertainty. You are seeing some pivot to drive to destinations versus fly to destinations given the impact of rising fuel prices on airline fares. And I think all of those dynamics are positively impactful to the lower chain scales where we operate.
Jen Mason (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
A few other things I might add to Tony's comments. First, I think the tax refunds, the increase in those year over year have had an impact and the relative low supply growth in the US and Canada over the last few years.
Tony Capilano (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will move next with Ari Klein with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Ari Klein (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Thanks and good morning. Tony, I think you mentioned business travel room nights, business transient room nights declined outside of government slightly. Hoping you could provide a little bit more detail on what you're seeing there. And then just on the World cup you touched on the expectations being maintained there. Obviously a lot of reports on softer demand and maybe some group cancellations. So any other color would be helpful, thank you.
Tony Capilano (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jen Mason (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will move next with Lizzie Doff with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Just wanted to ask on rooms growth and your latest thinking in terms of percent of that that might come from conversions and new builds, any brands you're leaning into.
Lizzie Doff (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
And then you mentioned upfront, I think about 7% of your pipeline is from Middle east. So just any impact that you're expecting there on the rooms growth side of things?
Tony Capilano (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jen Mason (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will move next with David Katz with Jeffries. Please go ahead.
David Katz
Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Welcome Jen. Look forward. I wanted to go back to the AI efforts, seeing one of the industry participants launching a native app this morning, probably with intent. What can we literally expect to see and put our hands on? And I suppose I'd like to get a sense for what are the gating factors or success factors. How can we tell if you're doing well with it between now and the end of the year?
Tony Capilano (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will move next with brand Montour with Barclays. Please go ahead.
Brandon Montour
Tony Capilano (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will move next with Duane Senigworth with Evercore isi. Please go ahead.
Duane Senigworth (Equity Analyst at Evercore ISI)
Tony Capilano (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will move next with Connor Cunningham with Milius Research. Please go ahead.
Connor Cunningham (Equity Analyst at Milius Research)
Jen Mason (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will move next with Trey Bowers with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.
Trey Bowers (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Hey, guys, thanks for the question. I noticed in the press release you stated that the guidance does not include the impact of renegotiation of the credit card deals. I guess two parts to the question. One, how would you view kind of success in renegotiating those deals? And then two, could there actually be an impact from the renegotiated deal in 2016? I thought that was more of a 27 impact, but would love a little clarity around that. Thanks so much.
Jen Mason (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will move next with Smith Rose with Citi. Please go ahead.
Smeets
Tony Capilano (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jen Mason (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. And I would just say in terms of travel patterns, in the first few weeks of the conflict, we did see that US travelers slowed their international bookings a bit, but those trends have normalized and so we're back to kind of pre conflict trends in terms of domestic versus international travel bookings from the U.S.
OPERATOR
thank you. We will move next with Steve Pisella with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Steve Pisella (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)
Hey, good morning and thank you for taking our question. Just wanted to follow up a little more on the development as it seems like conversions overall are going to be a bigger driver of net rooms growth longer term, including the licensing deals and multi unit deals as you referenced. What do you view as the addressable market for these and is there any difference in the fee structures?
Tony Capilano (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. At this time we have reached our allotted time for questions. I will now turn the call back over to Tony Capuano for closing comments.
Tony Capilano (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Great. Well thank you again. It is a delight to be here with Jen. I look forward to lots of upcoming quarterly earnings calls with Jen going forward. We as always appreciate your interest and look forward to seeing you on the road. Thanks and have a great day.
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