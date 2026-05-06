Full Transcript: Andersons Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/r9QEJNbJ2Mk
Summary
Andersons Inc reported its strongest first quarter ever with record net income and earnings per share, reflecting a diversified portfolio and improved market conditions.
The finalization of the largest renewable volume obligations for 2026 and 2027 is expected to boost domestic demand for U.S. corn and soybeans.
Strategic investments in facilities are underway, including projects in Houston and Illinois, aimed at enhancing customer service and responding to demand trends.
Ethanol plants are seeing strong production volumes and strategic investments are being made to expand production and lower carbon intensity.
The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $91 million for the quarter, a significant increase from $57 million in 2025.
The company expects a favorable outlook for 2026, driven by strong demand for ethanol and strategic growth initiatives.
Management reaffirmed their long-term EPS target of $7 per share by 2028, focusing on completing key projects and maintaining operational excellence.
Full Transcript
Joe (Operator)
Mike Holter (Vice President, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations)
Bill Krueger (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Valentine (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Brian Valentine (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Brian Valentine (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Brian Valentine (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Bill Krueger (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Bill Krueger (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Bill Krueger (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Bill Krueger (President and Chief Executive Officer)
We reaffirm our long range EPS target of $7 per share by the end of 2028. Achieving this milestone will require successful completion of key projects and sustained operational excellence. I am grateful for the dedication and focus demonstrated by our team in pursuit of these goals. We will now take your questions.
Joe (Operator)
We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. And to withdraw a question, please press Star then two. At this time we will take our first question, which will come from Ben Mayhew with bmo. Please go ahead.
Ben Mayhew (Analyst at BMO)
Brian Valentine (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks, Ben. This is Brian. Yeah, good question. What I would say is you're right. The first quarter for us does tend to be, you know, a slower start out of the gate. But as we think about the cadence to the year, I would say it's the typical cadence that you've seen from us in the past, where, you know, usually for us, I would say our fourth quarter tends to be really our strongest quarter.
Brian Valentine (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
And then, you know, obviously in the second quarter, we usually see stronger fertilizer performance depending on the spring planting season. But so from our perspective, the overall cadence is really, really expected to be relatively the same. One exception I would note is, you know, certainly 45Z tax credits are something that would be earned ratably throughout the year with ethanol production.
Ben Mayhew (Analyst at BMO)
Got it. And then you mentioned you had some hedges on your ethanol margins in the first quarter, which might have prevented some upside, you know, especially at the beginning of the quarter when margins started to run. Are you still utilizing hedges in the second quarter? Like, how should we think about that? Because when you look at the paper margins, they look very strong. Some of your peers have reported very strong ethanol operating results.
Ben Mayhew (Analyst at BMO)
I think the expectation is things are still going to be really good and likely accelerate. So could you just touch on the ethanol trajectory and what you're seeing maybe Q2 to date and your level of confidence and things looking pretty attractive there.
Bill Krueger (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ben Mayhew (Analyst at BMO)
Bill Krueger (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Joe (Operator)
And our next question will come from Peran Sharma with Stevens. Please go ahead.
Peran Sharma (Analyst at Stevens)
Bill Krueger (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Peran Sharma (Analyst at Stevens)
Appreciate the color, bill. Maybe just shifting to agribusiness. And on that outlook and on some of your prepared comments, you mentioned maybe getting that basis appreciation in the coming quarter But I just wanted to get a better sense of how to frame this up. If we get another spike in grain prices, does that again push out your, your basis appreciation opportunity?
Bill Krueger (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Peran Sharma (Analyst at Stevens)
Good. Appreciate the color there. And just on my last question, really just kind of follow up here on the tax rate, 14% to 18%. Can you remind me, is that because we should be flowing 45Z tax credits through and basically taxing everything else at a higher tax rate? Is that higher tax rate, should we assume that to be like 25%?
Brian Valentine (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, Pran, I think that's fair. I mean, the 45Z tax credits are recorded above the line in other income, and those are non taxable tax credits. So I think the way that you're thinking about it is the right way. The only other, the other impact, but it's pretty small, is non controlling interest. But the vast majority of it is exactly what you cited. Great, thank you.
Joe (Operator)
And our next question will come from Ben Clevy with Benchmark. Please go ahead.
Ben Clevy (Analyst at Benchmark)
Bill Krueger (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ben Clevy (Analyst at Benchmark)
Bill Krueger (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ben Clevy (Analyst at Benchmark)
Got it. Very good. That's. That's a tell. Well, thanks for taking my questions. Congratulations on a good first quarter here. I'll get back in Que.
Joe (Operator)
And again, if you have a question or a follow up, please press star then one to join the queue. Our next question will come from Derek Whitfield with Texas Capital. Please go ahead, Derek.
Derek Whitfield (Analyst at Texas Capital)
Good morning all and thanks for your time. I have a couple of policy and macro questions for you. First, given the importance of 45Z to your ethanol business, I wanted to ask your latest expectations on the finalization of 45Z policy, which is expected to include positive revisions for and the provisional admission rate process.
Bill Krueger (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Derek Whitfield (Analyst at Texas Capital)
That was fantastic. And Shifting over to macro more broadly and the impacts of the conflict in the Middle East. I wanted to ask if you could elaborate on any changes in corn crop yields or allocations to corn you'd expect as you look a little further out on the curve resulting from the lack of fertilizer or high prices here in the US
Bill Krueger (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Derek Whitfield (Analyst at Texas Capital)
Great update and congrats on your quarter today.
Joe (Operator)
This concludes our question and answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Mike Holter for any closing remarks.
Mike Holter (Vice President, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations)
Thanks Joe. We want to thank you all for joining us this morning. Our next earnings conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30am Eastern Time when we will review our second quarter results. As always, thank you for your interest in the Andersons and we look forward to speaking with you again soon.
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