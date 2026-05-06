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May 6, 2026 9:43 AM 59 min read

Full Transcript: Restaurant Brands Intl Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Wednesday, Restaurant Brands Intl (TSX:QSP) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/449610805

Summary

Restaurant Brands Intl reported a 3.2% increase in comparable sales and a 6.2% system-wide sales growth, translating to a 10.7% growth in organic adjusted operating income and mid-teen EPS expansion.

The company resumed share repurchases in March, buying back $60 million worth of shares by the end of April, signaling confidence in their business strategy.

Burger King US achieved nearly 6% comparable sales growth fueled by operational improvements and marketing initiatives like the elevated Whopper and collaborations with popular IPs.

Tim Hortons maintained strong performance with 1.5% sales growth in Canada, despite macroeconomic challenges, and plans to accelerate restaurant remodels and expand partnerships.

Popeyes faced a 6.5% decline in comparable sales; however, strategic focus areas include improving execution, focusing on core offerings, and establishing a value proposition to drive a turnaround.

The company continues to expect 8% organic AOI growth and plans to accelerate net restaurant growth to 5% by 2028, supported by a strategic partnership in China and increased investments in new and remodeled locations.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Kendall Peck (Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations)

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

Sami Siddiqui (Chief Financial Officer)

Patrick Doyle (Executive Chairman)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question today, please press star followed by one on your telephone keypad. Now, as a reminder, participants are asked to limit themselves to one question apiece. Our first question will come from Dennis Gargoy from ubs. Dennis, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Dennis Gargoy (Equity Analyst)

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from David palmer@evercore isi. David, please go ahead. Your line is open.

David Palmer (Equity Analyst)

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Danilo Garciullo from Bernstein. Danilo, please go ahead. Your line is open. Thank you. Well, it's very encouraging to see the

Danilo Garciullo (Equity Analyst)

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Doyle (Executive Chairman)

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Brian Bitzner (Equity Analyst)

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from John Ivanko from JP Morgan. John, please go ahead. Your line is open.

John Ivanko (Equity Analyst)

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

Sami Siddiqui (Chief Financial Officer)

Anything that you want to add there?

Patrick Doyle (Executive Chairman)

OPERATOR

Thank you so much.

Chris Ocart

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Ocart

Great. Thanks guys.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Andrew Charles from TD Cowan. Andrew, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sami Siddiqui (Chief Financial Officer)

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

And on your question on the 3%,

Andrew Charles (Equity Analyst)

same store sales, you know, we laid that out as the benchmark. We've actually Been pretty consistent about that over the years and we reiterated that at our investor Day in February. We're really pleased that in our first quarter reporting to you since then, you know, we cleared that 3% bar. And what I can say is that sitting here where we are in early May, we continue to feel good about how we are performing against that threshold in Q2. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Lauren Silberman from Deutsche Bank. Lauren, please go ahead, your line is open. Hi, the Lauren, can we check in your muted locally, please? We will move on. The next question is from Sarah Thanatori from Bank of America. Sarah, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sarah Thanatori (Equity Analyst)

Sami Siddiqui (Chief Financial Officer)

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Doyle (Executive Chairman)

Sarah Thanatori (Equity Analyst)

Very encouraging; thank you all for the insights.

Patrick Doyle (Executive Chairman)

Thanks, Sarah.

OPERATOR

Our final question today will come from Gregory Frankfort from Guggenheim. Greg, please go Ahead, your line is open.

Gregory Frankfort (Equity Analyst)

Hey, thanks for the question, Patrick. You know, I guess maybe we've asked a lot about it, but just Burger King us. What metrics do you feel, like you're seeing in the underlying customer response or that maybe we're missing from the outside and that kind of give you confidence in the momentum going forward? Thanks.

Patrick Doyle (Executive Chairman)

Gregory Frankfort (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

I'll now pass the call back to Josh for closing comments.

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

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