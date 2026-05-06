NACCO Industries Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
NACCO Industries Inc reported a strong start to 2026 with a 43% increase in operating profit over the previous year and a 28% increase in adjusted EBITDA.
The company's utility coal mining segment, particularly the Mississippi Lignite Mining Company, was a significant contributor to the operating profit increase due to effective pivoting during a power plant outage.
Strategic growth in the contract mining segment was driven by new projects, including a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project in Florida and an upcoming limestone quarry operation in Arizona.
The minerals and royalties segment saw comparable year-over-year operating profit, but the expectation is a decrease in 2026 due to anticipated production declines in natural gas assets.
Mitigation Resources acquired 958 acres in Tennessee, marking significant expansion, with mitigation credits expected to be available by 2029.
NACCO Industries Inc made capital expenditures of $33 million in the first quarter, primarily for the dragline project in Florida and land acquisition for Mitigation Resources.
The company expects meaningful year-over-year improvements in consolidated operating profit, net income, and adjusted EBITDA for 2026, excluding a 2025 pension settlement charge.
Full Transcript
Christina Kametko (Investor Relations)
J.C. Butler (President and CEO)
J.C. Butler (President and CEO)
I remain confident in our businesses and our ability to deliver strong 2026 results as we continue to execute our growth strategies and and create long term value for our shareholders through long term relationships, long term contracts and investment in long term assets. With that, I'll turn the call over to Liz to provide a more detailed view of our financial results and outlook.
Elizabeth Loveman (Senior Vice President and Controller)
Thank you, J.C. I'll start with some high level comments about our consolidated first quarter 2026 results. Compared to the 2025 first quarter, we generated consolidated gross profit of $14.3 million, an increase of 48% over year despite first quarter revenues of $62.8 million decreasing 4%. Consolidated operating profit of $11 million increased from $7.7 million in 2025 driven by improvements in both our utility coal mining and contract mining segments.
Elizabeth Loveman (Senior Vice President and Controller)
Elizabeth Loveman (Senior Vice President and Controller)
Improvements at Mississippi Lignite Mining Company driven by an increase in the contractually determined per ton sales price and a lower cost per ton delivered are expected to be partly offset by lower earnings at the unconsolidated mining operations. The lower unconsolidated mining earnings in the second half of 2026 are due to reduced income from from the Sabine Mining Company, associated with the wind down of reclamation services in the contract mining segment.
Elizabeth Loveman (Senior Vice President and Controller)
Elizabeth Loveman (Senior Vice President and Controller)
Elizabeth Loveman (Senior Vice President and Controller)
Elizabeth Loveman (Senior Vice President and Controller)
Our total liquidity was $102.7 million, consisting of $53.2 million of cash and $49.5 million of availability under our revolving credit facility. As a result of the anticipated capital investments, we expect a greater use of cash before financing in 2026 compared with 2025. With that, I'll turn the call back to JC for closing remarks.
J.C. Butler (President and CEO)
Thanks, Liz. To wrap up our first quarter, 2026 results reflect continued execution of our business model and the strength of our operations. As we move forward, we plan to build on this momentum through additional investments in our growth platforms that are expected to deliver improvements in profitability and cash generation. I am encouraged by our performance and remain confident in our ability to generate long term value for shareholders.
J.C. Butler (President and CEO)
We'll now turn to any questions you may have
OPERATOR
as a reminder. To ask a question, simply press star 1 on your telephone keypad. Again, that is star 1 to ask a question. And our first question comes from the line of Doug Weiss with DSW Investment. Please go ahead.
Doug Weiss (Equity Analyst)
Hey, Good morning. So congrats on a good quarter, I guess, starting with Mississippi Lignite. It sounds like the plant maintenance has been completed and it's back to business as usual.
J.C. Butler (President and CEO)
Yeah. Yep. The outage that occurred, you know, the plant outage that occurred earlier in the year has been completed. And the plan, the plant is actually running pretty well, which, you know, helps us because the best situation for us is to, you know, be mining at a steady rate so we can operate most efficiently. So that's a nice positive.
Doug Weiss (Equity Analyst)
Right. Is that plan. Are you able to say whether that plant is now providing attractive returns to its owners given the evolution of electricity markets?
J.C. Butler (President and CEO)
Doug Weiss (Equity Analyst)
Right. Okay. On the contract in the North American mining, so you've had a contract to start this quarter and then you have a couple more starting through the year. You know, last year, I guess there was a big drop off in the second half, and I think that was partly weather related. Would you anticipate a more steady sort of cadence through this year and even growth through the year?
J.C. Butler (President and CEO)
Doug Weiss (Equity Analyst)
Right, right. Okay. And then. You had a large Oh, sorry, one other question on North American Mining. In terms of how you account for capital expenditure on that or on that division, what is the sort of decision point on whether something gets expensed in the quarter as opposed to allocated to capital?
Elizabeth Loveman (Senior Vice President and Controller)
J.C. Butler (President and CEO)
Doug Weiss (Equity Analyst)
Right, right. Makes sense. Let's see. Oh, and in terms of Thacker Pass, you know, I believe that's supposed to ramp next year. Any, you know, I think lithium prices have come up quite a bit. Anything you're seeing there that's worth updating on?
J.C. Butler (President and CEO)
Doug Weiss (Equity Analyst)
Okay, good. Yeah, I'll check that out. Let's see. You had a large expenditure this quarter for mitigation resources. I think that's independent of your comments on buying land in Tennessee. What was the 32 million? What did that relate to?
J.C. Butler (President and CEO)
So our total capex for the quarter was $33 million, right, Liz? Yes, Christy, you're nodding. That was made up of the purchase of land in Tennessee and expenditures on the draglines for the project in Florida that we just discussed, the Army Corps of Engineers project, that's really what makes up that $33 million.
Elizabeth Loveman (Senior Vice President and Controller)
Got it. And some solar expenses too. So there's other things, there's other things in there too. That's not 100% of it, but it's certainly a majority of those expenditures are related to the land purchase for mitigation resources and the drag lines for contract mining.
Doug Weiss (Equity Analyst)
I see. And when you make a large land purchase like that, what's the payoff in terms of time? When do you start to see cash realizations from that?
J.C. Butler (President and CEO)
Doug Weiss (Equity Analyst)
I see, I see. When you, when you buy an asset like, does that improve the utilization of your, you know, heavy equipment that you're using to improve that land?
J.C. Butler (President and CEO)
Doug Weiss (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. I guess last question on the minerals business. So given the increase in oil prices and appreciating that there's a lot of volatility in those prices, are you getting any indications on whether that's going to lead to more wells over the rest of the year in terms of your partners or, you know.
J.C. Butler (President and CEO)
Doug Weiss (Equity Analyst)
Yep. Right. Okay. All right. Well, thanks as always for the time and congrats on the good quarter, and talk to you next quarter.
J.C. Butler (President and CEO)
We'll talk to you next quarter. We appreciate your interest and your questions. Thanks, Doug. Thanks, Doug.
OPERATOR
again. As a reminder to ask a question, simply press star one on your telephone keypad. And with no further questions in queue, I'll now hand the call back over to Kristi for closing remarks.
Christina Kametko (Investor Relations)
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