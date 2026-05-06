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May 6, 2026 9:42 AM 44 min read

Full Transcript: Criteo Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://app.webinar.net/xLYW5aL47oJ

Summary

Criteo SA reported first-quarter media spend exceeding $1 billion for the first time, with revenue at $425 million and contribution ex-TAC at $250 million, down 9% at constant currency due to client scope reductions.

The company is focusing on strategic initiatives like AI-driven commerce, with significant partnerships such as with OpenAI, and the launch of Criteo Go, an AI-powered self-service platform.

Guidance for 2026 was adjusted to reflect a low single-digit decline in contribution ex-TAC at constant currency, attributing this to macroeconomic headwinds and reduced budgets from major U.S. clients.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Melanie Dambray (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications)

Michael Komaszinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Komaszinski (Chief Executive Officer)

a new, high-intent discovery channel for our advertiser clients. Momentum is building. We now have over 1000 brands live with incremental budgets from both existing and new clients, strong agency traction and early expansion across international markets. We are also extending access through Criteo Go, integrating ChatGPT into our self service cross channel platform to enable advertisers to

Michael Komaszinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Komaszinski (Chief Executive Officer)

cases. An example is conversational ads, an innovative format. We are actively developing. These enable interactive shopping experiences where users

Michael Komaszinski (Chief Executive Officer)

can describe what they are looking for and receive tailored product or service recommendations directly within the ad unit. In addition to being engaging, they generate richer intent signals that continuously enhance our models. We're seeing strong early interest, particularly in our travel vertical. We are also advancing sponsored recommendations within retailer AI assistance built on the same capability.

Michael Komaszinski (Chief Executive Officer)

This allows sponsored and organic products to appear seamlessly within conversational experiences, opening new retail media inventory across these emerging surfaces we look forward to sharing More importantly, agentic AI is making our platform more scalable and easier to use. We are moving toward an API first future with agentic workflows embedded directly into our solutions, reducing friction and accelerating execution for our clients.

Michael Komaszinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Komaszinski (Chief Executive Officer)

This plays to our strengths and reinforces our confidence that performance media will be a durable and growing contributor to our business over time. Against this backdrop, near term trends reflect softer demand in specific verticals, particularly travel in Europe and reduced budgets from certain large US clients primarily driven by client specific decisions. Sarah will provide more detail shortly.

Michael Komaszinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Komaszinski (Chief Executive Officer)

accelerating our engagement with agencies to capture greater share of spend while reinforcing commercial discipline through clearer performance metrics, stronger accountability and more rigorous pipeline management, we are already seeing early signs of progress with new enterprise client WINS in the U.S. our mid market remains resilient and our GO self-service offering is increasingly effective

Michael Komaszinski (Chief Executive Officer)

in addressing the needs of smaller clients.

Michael Komaszinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Komaszinski (Chief Executive Officer)

AI dynamically allocates budgets to drive outcomes while built in generative tools ensure consistent high performing creative across formats. We are also embedding agentic onboarding capabilities into Google, further reducing friction and accelerating

Michael Komaszinski (Chief Executive Officer)

time to value for our clients.

Michael Komaszinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Komaszinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Komaszinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Komaszinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Sarah Glickman (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Mark Kelly (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, sure, Mark. Happy to take that and probably add a little color to some of the product adoption parts of that question. The slowdown with the US Clients is across the performance media segment at large. So not just retargeting, sort of across the whole portfolio.

Michael Komaszinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Todd Persons (Chief Product Officer)

OPERATOR

All right, thank you, Michael. Todd, Your next question comes from Matthew Koch with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Hi everybody. Thanks for taking the questions.

Matthew Koch (Equity Analyst)

Michael Komaszinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Sarah Glickman (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Michael Komaszinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Alec Brindello (Equity Analyst)

Michael Komaszinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Todd Persons (Chief Product Officer)

itself in another quarter or two in terms of go. Maybe I'll let Todd take that one.

OPERATOR

David Lustberg

Thanks so much guys. Your next question comes from Brian Pitts with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Hey, thanks guys. It's David Lustberg on for Brian. Two quick ones if I may. The first one, just to touch on Some of the macro impacts that obviously impacted the full year. Guidance was just curious if you could kind of pinpoint when you started to see those impacts kind of come on

Sarah Glickman (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Komaszinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Mark Zadowicz

Michael Komaszinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Richard Kramer (Equity Analyst)

Sarah Glickman (Chief Financial Officer)

Todd Persons (Chief Product Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you, Michael, Sarah and Todd. That concludes our call for today. Thanks again to everyone for joining. If you have any follow up questions, we're available. Have a great day.

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