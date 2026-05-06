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May 6, 2026 9:42 AM 37 min read

ITT Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Wednesday, ITT (NYSE:ITT) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7sf2nit5/

Summary

ITT reported strong Q1 results with a 33% revenue growth and 25% EPS increase.

The SPX Flow acquisition has shown early positive contributions, integrating into the Flow Technologies segment.

ITT achieved significant market share gains across various segments, notably in aerospace, defense, and friction.

The company has initiated a full-year adjusted EPS guidance range of $7.70 to $8.00, expecting 37% revenue growth.

Management highlighted successful synergy capture from the SPX Flow acquisition and ongoing strategic investments.

Despite geopolitical challenges, particularly in the Middle East, the company maintains a positive outlook.

Luca Savi, CEO, expressed confidence in the company's strategic direction and seamless leadership transition plans.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Carlene Salvage (Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A)

Luca Savi

Emmanuel Caparelli

Luca Savi

OPERATOR

Luca Savi

Hey, guys. Good morning. Hi, Joe.

Joe Giorgione

Luca Savi

Joe Giorgione

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Julie and Mitchell with Barclays. Your line is now open.

Julie Mitchell

Oh yes. Hi, good morning and thanks very much and wish you all the best. Emmanuel, if we think about the first question really around the selling days dynamics. Sorry for the fiddly question, but maybe help us understand, you know, how much of a contribution that was to sales or EPS in the first quarter and how we should think about the seasonality of EPS over the balance of the year as that selling days tailwind goes into reverse.

Emmanuel Caparelli

Yeah, Julian. So the contribution of the additional four selling days was around 5 points of growth in the quarter from a revenue standpoint and then a little less than $0.10 from an EPS standpoint in Q1. When we think about the cadence of EPS, I would say that the next few quarters are going to be around the $1.90 to $1.95 EPS for Q2, Q3 and Q4.

Julie Mitchell

Emmanuel Caparelli

Julie Mitchell

Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

yes, your next question comes in line of Jeff Hammond with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Jeff Hammond

Luca Savi

Jeff Hammond

Okay, great. And then just from a modeling standpoint, Emmanuel, you gave kind of the organic Trends in the 2Q by segment, but how should we think about that within the four to six and then just on the tax rate, is there an opportunity to bring that down over time? That was a little bit of a surprise that the tax rate's going up.

Emmanuel Caparelli

Jeff Hammond

Thanks, Jeff.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes to the line of Nathan Jones with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Nathan Jones

Luca Savi

Nathan Jones

Luca Savi

Nathan Jones

Nathan, thanks for taking the questions. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question, come to the line of Vlad Bistricki with Citigroup. Your line is now open.

Vlad Bistricki

Good morning guys. Thanks for taking my call. And I echo the sentiment. Congratulations, Emmanuel. We'll miss working with you tremendously, obviously.

Emmanuel Caparelli

Thank you.

Vlad Bistricki

I guess my first question, just when I look at the organic growth outlook for the year, the plus four to six, it seems very consistent with what you were thinking coming into the year. But can you talk about whether there's been any sort of moving pieces underneath that businesses or regions that are trending better or worse versus three months ago and I guess specifically whether you're baking in any incremental headwinds in the Middle

Luca Savi

Vlad Bistricki

That's really helpful Luca, and I guess just following up on that one on the industrial connectors, can you, when you talk about market share gains there, can you give us any more color on what specific end markets or verticals you're seeing share gains and any notable regional differences to call out there?

Luca Savi

Vlad Bistricki

Got it, thanks. I'll hop back in queue. Thanks Vlad.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Brad Hewitt

Your next question comes to the line of Brad Hewitt with Wolff Research. Your line is now open.

Luca Savi

Hey, good morning, thanks for taking my questions. Hi Brad.

Brad Hewitt

Good morning.

Luca Savi

So you mentioned that your friction business outgrew auto bills by 1400 basis points during the quarter. Curious if you expect that outgrowth versus builds to compress through the rest of the year or could there perhaps be upside this year to the typical algorithm of 400 to 500 basis points of outgrowth?

Brad Hewitt

Luca Savi

Okay, great. And then as we think about at the total company level, can you walk through your assumptions for the year in terms of the net price cost equation as well as some of the moving pieces related to tariffs and material inflation.

Brad Hewitt

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Luca Savi

Thanks, Luca.

Matt Somerville

Thanks Brad.

Emmanuel Caparelli

Thank you. Your next question at Somerville with DA Davidson. Your line is now open.

Matt Somerville

Thanks. Echo similar sentiment. Emanuel, just two quick ones for me. Can you talk about the core sort of industrial process funnel as you look ahead relative to maybe what you were seeing 90 days ago or a year ago, whatever makes sense to drive the most informed sort of comparison as to how that's evolving and then I'll follow up.

Jake Davis

Luca Savi

Thank you. And then I was wondering if you could help sort of cadence out the flow accretion you expect for the year. If we were at $0.04 in Q1, obviously you're assuming something more conservative on the look ahead out three quarters. So maybe help me understand kind of the logic behind that. Maybe it's just conservatism, but ultimately how we should be thinking about that cadence.

Jake Davis

OPERATOR

Thank you, Matt.

B

Thank you. Your last question comes to the line of Scott Davis with Milius Research. Your line is now open.

F

D

F

Okay, that's good color. And just a different topic. I was surprised to hear you mention small bolt on deals on the call just given all you have on your plate with SPX and seemed like a very deliberate comment. But I'm not sure if that's an indication that maybe there's some, some deals in your pipeline that you feel are actionable. So do you feel like you have the organizational capacity to be able to take on some more from here?

D

F

Okay, I appreciate it Luca, thank you. I'll pass it on.

D

Thank you, Jake.

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