Full Transcript: GXO Logistics Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Wednesday, GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=MXlaEGlr
Summary
GXO Logistics reported Q1 2026 revenue of $3.3 billion, an 11% increase from the previous year, with adjusted EBITDA up 23% to $200 million and adjusted EPS rising 72% to $0.50.
The company secured $227 million in new business wins across key verticals, including aerospace, defense, and technology, and has $870 million in expected incremental new business revenue for 2026.
GXO Logistics raised its full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA and EPS, now expecting a 22% increase in adjusted EPS at the midpoint.
The company is focused on strategic priorities including sharpening commercial execution, strengthening operational discipline, and leading in AI and next-generation automation.
Management highlighted the launch of GXOIQ, an AI-powered platform, with plans to expand to over 50 sites by year-end, and emphasized the strength of its sales pipeline, which reached a record $2.7 billion.
Full Transcript
Sachi (Operator)
Patrick Kelleher (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Suchinski (Chief Financial Officer)
Christine Kabaki (Chief Strategy Officer)
Sachi (Operator)
Stephanie Moore (Equity Analyst)
Patrick Kelleher (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Patrick.
Stephanie Moore (Equity Analyst)
Mark Suchinski (Chief Financial Officer)
Stephanie Moore (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks, everybody. Appreciate it.
Sachi (Operator)
Thank you. The next question is from Ravi Shankar from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.
Ravi Shankar (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks. Morning, everyone. Just on the current environment, can you guys clarify if you've seen any blips in customer activity or planning at all because of the conflict in the Middle east and kind of what the outlook looks like for us here?
Patrick Kelleher (Chief Executive Officer)
Ravi Shankar (Equity Analyst)
Great, that's helpful. And maybe as a follow up on the Amazon topic, thanks for the clarification. What do you see as your moat there, particularly the point on custom solutions? Is there any part of your business you think where you do not have the level of complexity or customization that you would like to have or any end markets or geographies where you think as a result of this development you would maybe want to pivot away from and maybe towards others?
Patrick Kelleher (Chief Executive Officer)
Ravi Shankar (Equity Analyst)
Very helpful, thank you, Patrick.
Sachi (Operator)
The next question is from Chris Weatherby from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.
Chris Weatherby (Equity Analyst)
Mark Suchinski (Chief Financial Officer)
Chris Weatherby (Equity Analyst)
Patrick Kelleher (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I see that solely as a timing dynamic around when Inc hit paper in the first quarter versus actually signing contracts in the second quarter and beyond. And I think it will really come down to timing of implementation in terms of how much lands this year versus how much carries into 2027. But as I said, we're very confident in our direction there. And maybe Christine, if you want to comment from a pipeline perspective.
Christine Kabaki (Chief Strategy Officer)
Chris Weatherby (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks very much for the time. Appreciate it.
Sachi (Operator)
Next question is from Scott Schoenberger from Oppenheimer and company. Please go ahead.
Scott Schoenberger
Thanks very much. Good morning Patrick. I'd like to touch again on the sales pipeline. An all time high and you certainly highlighted the the 25% from the strategic growth sectors and it sounds like a lot of progress is being made there. And congratulations. Curious to hear on the other 75% of the pipeline, what are the primary vertical, the primary verticals that are building and where you're seeing conversion. Thanks.
Christine Kabaki (Chief Strategy Officer)
Scott Schoenberger
Great, thanks for that. And then considering it was first quarter and often a time of year where reverse logistics is quite meaningful on returns post the holiday season. Any update on that area of your business? What percent of revenue it presents, what that mix may be going to and maybe some of the profitability attributes of that business. Thanks.
Christine Kabaki (Chief Strategy Officer)
Scott Schoenberger
Great, thanks very much.
Sachi (Operator)
The next question is from Ari Rosa from Citi. Please go ahead.
Ari Rosa
Patrick Kelleher (Chief Executive Officer)
Ari Rosa
Patrick Kelleher (Chief Executive Officer)
Ari Rosa
Very helpful. Thank you for the time.
Sachi (Operator)
The next question is from Bruce Chan from Stifel. Please go ahead.
Bruce Chan (Equity Analyst)
Mark Suchinski (Chief Financial Officer)
Patrick Kelleher (Chief Executive Officer)
Bruce Chan (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you.
Sachi (Operator)
Thanks, Bruce.
Brian Ossenbeck (Equity Analyst)
The next question is from Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.
Patrick Kelleher (Chief Executive Officer)
Sachi (Operator)
The next question is from Jeff Kaufman from Vertical Research Partners, please go ahead.
Jeff Kaufman (Equity Analyst)
Thank you very much.
Mark Suchinski (Chief Financial Officer)
And Mark, congratulations.
Jeff Kaufman (Equity Analyst)
Look forward to working with you.
Mark Suchinski (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Kaufman (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then for Patrick, bigger picture. I'm just kind of curious. Your perspective.
Patrick Kelleher (Chief Executive Officer)
Sachi (Operator)
Thank you very much.
Jason Seidel
The next question is from Jason Seidel from TD Cowan. Please go ahead.
Udayan
Patrick Kelleher (Chief Executive Officer)
Udayan
No, that's helpful. That's clear. Thanks. Maybe just a follow up on the volume outlook. Are the tariff changes and refund dynamics creating any kind of new variability in customer volume forecasts? And if so, I mean, is that influencing your approach to planning and capacity management? Like do facilities need to, do they need more slack in the coming months or quarters in case there's stimulus? Effectively that drives some volumes?
Patrick Kelleher (Chief Executive Officer)
Udayan
Right, got it. Very helpful detail. Thank you for the time.
Sachi (Operator)
The next question is from Harrison Bauer from sig. Please go ahead.
Patrick Kelleher (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks for taking my question. Following up on something earlier on GXOA and executing a repeatable operating framework, implementing best practices, is there a way to frame a range of gross profit margins
Harrison Bauer (Equity Analyst)
across the portfolio at a site level?
Patrick Kelleher (Chief Executive Officer)
Harrison Bauer (Equity Analyst)
Mark Suchinski (Chief Financial Officer)
Harrison Bauer (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you.
Sachi (Operator)
The next question is from Kevin Ganey from Thompson, Davis and Company. Please go ahead.
Kevin Ganey (Equity Analyst)
Good morning, Patrick, Christine, and welcome, Mark.
Mark Suchinski (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you.
Kevin Ganey (Equity Analyst)
Maybe we can just touch on Wyn Canton real quick as you guys have kind of got layered in completely. I know one of the bigger things with it was synergy opportunities. I was curious if you ran across any more of those.
Mark Suchinski (Chief Financial Officer)
Kevin Ganey (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, Mark. That was good color. And then as you guys hit a sales pipeline record, how are you thinking about the team's capability in converting that? And then how should we think about GXO's investment that may be required with that conversion?
Patrick Kelleher (Chief Executive Officer)
Yes. So absolutely feeling great about the pipeline development, particularly over the past couple months. That development is the result of the amazing team that we have focused on marketing and sales, especially in building that pipeline. And we're seeing very good conversion on that pipeline, especially in the first quarter of this year. So I feel very good about the trajectory that we're on moving forward there.
Kevin Ganey (Equity Analyst)
Thank you, Patrick.
Sachi (Operator)
Ladies and gentlemen, that is all the time we have for questions today. I'd like to hand the call back to management for any closing remarks.
Patrick Kelleher (Chief Executive Officer)
Sachi (Operator)
Ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today's teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Have a wonderful day.
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