Transcript: K-Bro Linen Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, K-Bro Linen (TSX:KBL) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/rDPpLy2oYRM

Summary

Keebler Foods Co reported its eighth consecutive quarter of record results with a revenue of $139 million and adjusted EBITDA of $22.6 million.

The company saw a 53% year-over-year increase in consolidated total revenue, driven significantly by the acquisition of Stellar Mayan.

Healthcare revenue increased by 67% while hospitality revenue rose by 35%, with healthcare now representing 61% of consolidated revenue.

The integration of Stellar Mayan is progressing well, with 30% of anticipated synergies achieved, and the company expects to realize full synergies over 24 months.

Adjusted EBITDA margin slightly decreased by 0.3% due to Stellar Mayan's margin profile, offset by labor efficiencies and the elimination of the Canadian carbon tax.

The company maintains a strong balance sheet with a debt to EBITDA ratio of approximately 2.5 times and strong cash generation capabilities.

Future outlook remains positive with stable volume trends in healthcare and hospitality, though diesel and natural gas prices pose potential margin risks.

Management highlighted a disciplined approach to capital allocation, focusing on growth through acquisitions and a potential reactivation of the NCIB.

The company is proactively addressing potential energy cost impacts with customers, though not all contracts allow for automatic cost pass-through.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the K-Bro Linen Inc. first quarter 2026 results conference call. At this time all lines are in listen only mode. If at any time during the call you require immediate assistance, please press Star zero for an operator. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 and I would now like to turn the conference over to Kristi Plaquin. Please go ahead.

Kristi Plaquin

Linda McCurdy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Linda McCurdy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

model and business performance. I'll now turn the call over to Kristi to discuss our detailed financial results for the quarter, after which I'll return to talk about our outlook and of course we'll open it up to any questions. Chris Kristi, over to you.

Kristi Plaquin

Thank you, Linda. The information we are discussing today is also highlighted in our 2026 first quarter earnings press release issued yesterday and detailed supplemental financial information can be found on our Investor Relations website under the heading Financials. April's consolidated revenue for Q1 of 2026 increased by 52.9% year over year to 1 39.1 million in Canadian dollars. Quarterly revenue for both The Canadian and UK divisions were roughly equal.

Kristi Plaquin

Kristi Plaquin

Kristi Plaquin

Adjusted net earnings increased in 1Q26 to 4.3 million from 3.4 million in 25 and included adjusting items of 2.3 million. The adjusting items in the quarter include transaction costs, transition costs and intangible asset amortization related to the acquisition of Stellar. Mayan K-Bro has a strong cash flow generation profile and a disciplined approach to capital allocation which allows us to both invest in growing the business and return capital to shareholders.

Kristi Plaquin

Kristi Plaquin

I'll now turn things back over to Linda for additional commentary.

Linda McCurdy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Linda McCurdy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Linda McCurdy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Linda McCurdy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Ahmed Abdullah (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, good morning. Thank you for taking my question. On the UK margins. It seems that the dilution is less than we had anticipated. Can you give us a bit more color on how the integration is going for Stellar Myron Last time you mentioned a 25% realization of synergies. Where are we today and was that the main contributor of kind of the stable margin profile versus last year?

Linda McCurdy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ahmed Abdullah (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's great. Color Just on the comment around the diesel price impacts, how have discussions been progressing with your customers? We're seeing it across a lot of industries where fuel surcharges are becoming more of a acceptable discussion point with customers. Is that 0.5% impact net of adding fuel surcharges or could you offset that 0.5% with fuel surcharges?

Linda McCurdy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thanks, Ahmed. Your next question comes from Cheryl Zhang with TD Cowan. Please go ahead.

Cheryl Zhang (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning Linda and Christy, thank you for taking our questions and congrats on a great quarter. Thank you. Morning Cheryl. Good morning. So first on Stellar Myron just on back of the envelope math, it appears that stellar mine revenue was in the high single digit range year over year. If my math makes sense. I'm curious what's driving the strong growth there? Was there any market share gains or penetration growth that you can point out?

Linda McCurdy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

I think the from a revenue perspective and I'll ask Christy to weigh in, it was somewhat as advertised. It was in line with our expectations. We have certainly re signed a number of our contracts with anticipated CPI type increases. So I would say it's as expected with no significant major wins. Kristi, do you have any additional color to add?

Kristi Plaquin

No, Linda, I think you've characterized it well as being really in line with where we thought it would be.

Cheryl Zhang (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you for that. That's helpful. And then just curious on the hospitality side, just given where fuel costs are trending and also the geopolitical uncertainties. Curious if you have seen or heard any impact on businesses, sorry, business and leisure travel demand or anything. You've any early reads from your hospitality customers? Thank you.

Linda McCurdy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Cheryl Zhang (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's helpful. That's helpful. Thank you. I'll reach you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Kyle McPhee with ATB Cormark. Please go ahead.

Kyle McPhee (Equity Analyst)

Hello. To start, just to follow up on the diesel cost exposure discussion, we already had that 50 basis points margin hit. When would that start to show in your results. Is that when the hedges roll off or is that kind of right away into Q2 here? If prices don't alleviate

Linda McCurdy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

pretty quickly, Kyle, because of the 50% that are unhedged in the UK so we're certainly seeing the impact and there is a little bit of an impact in Canada, but the all wrapped into the 50 basis points, but we're experiencing that now.

Kyle McPhee (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And can you provide any color on the length of these hedges that are in place?

Linda McCurdy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. So we're not hedged in Canada on diesel. We are hedged until the end of 26 in the UK.

Kyle McPhee (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Okay. And then just to follow up on the UK organic growth, we talked about it already. You know, by my math, it was 6.1%, so very strong. Again, keep tracking ahead of what I thought you indicated it was. It was mostly pricing gains. Was there any organic volume gains in the UK that's feeding into that 6%?

Linda McCurdy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I'd say, I'd say, you know, certainly there was. It's half and half, to be fair. It's half price, half, half volume more. So existing customers, a few new wins, but nothing material. But it is, it is half and half.

Kyle McPhee (Equity Analyst)

Linda McCurdy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Kyle McPhee (Equity Analyst)

Got it. That was my next question. Can you, you have so much lead time here in this energy category. So can you proactively kind of deal with it. And is any of that automatic in this category, kind of contrasting the diesel?

Linda McCurdy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Kyle McPhee (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you. That's it.

OPERATOR

Thanks, Kyle. Your next question comes from Michael Glenn with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Michael Glenn (Equity Analyst)

Hey, Linda, are you able to update us at all? I know that you've spoken about this disposable conversion opportunity in the uk. Is there anything that you can share with those conversations at this point in time?

Linda McCurdy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

You know, we really are just getting started on that. We've been very focused on the synergy achieving the synergy target. You know, we've moved. We're moving some volume from a relocation from a small plant. So yes, it is in the work, but I would say it is in terms of priorities, kind of secondary on the list, but we still see it as a significant opportunity, Michael.

Michael Glenn (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and then are you able to provide us, is there any update that you are able to share with respect to the lower mainland renewal process?

Linda McCurdy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

I would say that, you know, their process is unfolding and there wouldn't be any real meaningful news until I think at the very earliest Q4 and possibly Q1.

Michael Glenn (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And maybe just on your capital allocation thoughts or updates. You're deleveraging, I think faster than. I think you're characterizing it as in line, but it feels like it's faster than I was certainly expecting, down at two and a half now, pro forma. So are you able to speak to how we should think about capital allocation in the second half of the year?

Linda McCurdy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Glenn (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you for taking the questions.

OPERATOR

Thanks, Michael. Your next Question comes from Justin Keywood with Stifle. Please go ahead.

Justin Keywood (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Thanks for taking my call. Morning, Justin. Thanks. Nice to see the big step up in growth. Are we able to parse out the organic contribution both in Canada and the uk?

Kristi Plaquin

Christy, do you want to address that? Yeah, absolutely. So, Justin, again, most of the revenue growth, about 90% of it would have came from the stellar acquisition. The remaining 10% would be split approximately, even, evenly between price and volume growth

Justin Keywood (Equity Analyst)

and the split Canada versus the uk. Would that be roughly half?

Linda McCurdy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, yeah, that, that would be a fair assumption.

Justin Keywood (Equity Analyst)

Would it be fair to assume mid single digit organic growth for the rest of 2020?

Linda McCurdy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, that, that would be. Sorry, mid single. Yeah, we would say kind of in the, in the 5 to 5 ish percent range would be, would be a reason, like mid. Mid would be reasonable.

Justin Keywood (Equity Analyst)

Mm, okay, great. And then we understand that there's several competitive RFPs that have been ongoing for quite a while in Ontario. Are we able to get an update on the stages of those opportunities?

Linda McCurdy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Justin. I wouldn't expect anything meaningful to, you know, be out to the market at the earliest until end of Q3 and, or by Q4. We know that there are various health organizations considering alternatives, but there's, there wouldn't be anything until that point in time.

Justin Keywood (Equity Analyst)

And are these like, are they a couple of RFPs, like 5 to 10 or more?

Linda McCurdy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Justin Keywood (Equity Analyst)

Anything from very large to very small, quite substantial. Like if this gets pushed a little farther. Is it fair to assume that most of these RFPS will come to market in 2027?

Linda McCurdy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

I would say that some will, some may opt not to go to RFP and look for short term extensions. It, you know, it really, I would say will become much more in focus in the back half of the year.

Justin Keywood (Equity Analyst)

Okay, interesting. And just finally for Christy, what do you anticipate the exit leverage ratio to be for 2026?

Kristi Plaquin

Justin? I would say somewhere in the mid, in the mid 2s would be a reasonable leverage exit ratio based on where we're at today.

Justin Keywood (Equity Analyst)

So would that, if I understand we're at 2.5 right now or is that already.

Kristi Plaquin

We're around 2.5 now. Yes. So kind of in the, in the mid mid 2s would be. Would be reasonable. Reasonable.

Justin Keywood (Equity Analyst)

So relatively flat then would be the way to look at it.

Kristi Plaquin

Slightly lower right than we are right now. We would anticipate free cash flow before dividend of about 45 million. So there will still be some repayments of debt so mid to like in the, you know it'll come down a little bit throughout the quarters.

Justin Keywood (Equity Analyst)

Okay. Thank you. Very helpful. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Linda McCurdy.

Linda McCurdy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you everyone. Look forward to any follow up if you have it. Feel free to reach out to Kristi and I and have a great day.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation.