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May 6, 2026 9:41 AM 59 min read

Restaurant Brands Intl Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Restaurant Brands Intl (TSX:QSR) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/449610805

Summary

Restaurant Brands Intl reported Q1 2026 earnings with a 3.2% comparable sales growth and a 6.2% system-wide sales increase, translating to a 10.7% organic AOI growth and mid-teens EPS expansion.

Strategic initiatives include the resumption of share repurchases, with $60 million repurchased through April and plans to buy back $500 million by year-end, along with a focus on franchisee alignment and operational improvements.

The company remains optimistic about future growth, targeting 5%+ net restaurant growth by 2028, supported by partnerships like the joint venture with CPE in China, and ongoing marketing and operational enhancements across brands like Burger King and Popeyes.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Kendall Peck (Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations)

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

Samy Siddiqui

Patrick Doyle (Executive Chairman)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question today, please press star followed by one on your telephone keypad. Now, as a reminder, participants are asked to limit themselves to one question apiece. Our first question will come from Dennis Gargoy from ubs. Dennis, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Dennis Gargoy (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

David Palmer

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

Danilo Garciullo (Equity Analyst at Bernstein)

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Doyle (Executive Chairman)

Danilo Garciullo (Equity Analyst at Bernstein)

Thank you.

Brian Bitzner (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

John Ivanko (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Ocal (Equity Analyst at Stifel)

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Ocal (Equity Analyst at Stifel)

Great, thanks guys.

Andrew Charles (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)

Samy Siddiqui

OPERATOR

The next question is from Lauren Silberman from Deutsche Bank. Lauren, please go ahead. Your line is open. Either Lauren, can we check you're muted locally, please. We will move on. The next question is from Sarah Thanatori from Bank of America. Sarah, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sarah Thanatori (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Samy Siddiqui

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

And Sarah, did you have a question on Popeyes as well?

Sarah Thanatori (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Doyle (Executive Chairman)

Sarah Thanatori (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Very encouraging. Thank you all for the insights.

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Sarah.

Gregory Frankfurt (Equity Analyst at Guggenheim)

Our final question today will come from Gregory Frankfurt from Guggenheim. Greg, please go ahead. Your line is Open. Hey, thanks for the question, Patrick. You know, I guess maybe we've asked a lot about it, but just Burger King, you asked, what metrics do you feel like you're seeing in the underlying customer response or that maybe we're missing from the outside? And they kind of give you confidence in the momentum going forward. Thanks.

Patrick Doyle (Executive Chairman)

Gregory Frankfurt (Equity Analyst at Guggenheim)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

I'll now pass the call back to Josh for closing comments.

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

We wish you a great rest of the day. We look forward to updating you on our continued Progress with our Q2 call in August. Have a great day. This concludes today's call. Thank you very much for your attendance. You may now disconnect your lines.

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