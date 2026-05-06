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May 6, 2026 9:41 AM 59 min read

Restaurant Brands Intl Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/449610805

Summary

Restaurant Brands Intl reported strong financial performance with 3.2% comparable sales growth and 6.2% system-wide sales growth, leading to a 10.7% increase in organic AOI and mid-teens EPS expansion.

The company is executing on its strategic initiatives, including repurchasing shares for the first time in over two years and closing the Burger King China joint venture to drive future growth.

Management expressed confidence in sustained growth across brands like Burger King and Tim Hortons, despite some headwinds, and reiterated guidance for 2026, aiming for 8% organic AOI growth and 5%+ net restaurant growth by 2028.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Kendall Peck (Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations)

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

Samy Siddiqui

Patrick Doyle (Executive Chairman)

OPERATOR

Dennis Gargoy (Equity Analyst)

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

David Palmer (Equity Analyst)

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Danilo Garciullo (Equity Analyst)

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Brian Bitzner (Equity Analyst)

The next question comes from Brian Bitzner from Oppenheimer. Brian, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from John Ivanko from JP Morgan. John, please go ahead. Your line is open.

John Ivanko (Equity Analyst)

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you so much.

Chris Ocal (Equity Analyst)

The next question comes from Chris Ocal from Stifel. Chris, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question is from Andrew Charles from TD Cowan. Andrew, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Andrew Charles (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you. One key bookkeeping question.

Samy Siddiqui

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Lauren Silberman (Equity Analyst)

The next question is from Lauren Silberman from Deutsche Bank. Lauren, please go ahead. Your line is open. Either Lauren, can we check you're muted locally, please. We will move on. The next question is from Sarah Thanatori from Bank of America. Sarah, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sarah Thanatori (Equity Analyst)

Samy Siddiqui

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Doyle (Executive Chairman)

Sarah Thanatori (Equity Analyst)

Very encouraging. Thank you all for the insights.

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Sarah.

Gregory Frankfurt (Equity Analyst)

Our final question today will come from Gregory Frankfurt from Guggenheim. Greg, please go ahead. Your line is Open.

Patrick Doyle (Executive Chairman)

Gregory Frankfurt (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

I'll now pass the call back to Josh for closing comments.

Josh Kobza (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

This concludes today's call. Thank you very much for your attendance. You may now disconnect your lines.

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