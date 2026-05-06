Transcript: VSE Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5bqzi4pu/
Summary
VSE reported record first-quarter results in 2026, with balanced contributions from both distribution and MRO channels, driven by engine-related aftermarket activity.
The company completed the acquisition of PAG, forming a scaled independent aviation aftermarket platform, and anticipates accelerated integration and synergy realization.
VSE updated its full-year 2026 revenue growth guidance to 57-61% and adjusted EBITDA margin outlook to 18.1-18.5%, reflecting the contribution from the PAG acquisition.
Recent developments include a new distribution agreement with Pratt Whitney Canada and the acquisition of Northstar Technologies, expanding engine service capabilities.
Management noted resilient demand across core end markets despite macroeconomic uncertainties and highlighted significant opportunities for cross-selling and operational efficiencies post-acquisition.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Michael Pearlman
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
Adam Cohen (Chief Financial Officer)
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by. We compile our Q and A roster and our first question will come from Ken Herbert from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.
Ken Herbert (Equity Analyst)
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
Ken Herbert (Equity Analyst)
That's great. Thanks. And if I could just to follow up on pag, congratulations on getting that done.
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
Ken Herbert (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks, John. I'll pass it back there.
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
Thanks, Ken.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question will come from Sheila Kyoglu from Jefferies. Your line is open.
Sheila Kyoglu (Equity Analyst)
Morning, Sheila. Good morning, guys. Morning. Thank you. I wanted to ask, you know, just the organic growth in Q1 up 15% is ahead of schedule. Maybe John, on your comments specifically honing in on that 28% MRO expansion, how much of that was organic? And you know, you mentioned it was increase in repair capability, increase in parts, I guess. Can you maybe expand on how you're doing that and how you think about the MRO business growing?
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
Sheila Kyoglu (Equity Analyst)
Great. And then maybe if I could ask another one, just given your relatively high business aviation exposure, how are you thinking about or what are you seeing in terms of the fleet activity given higher jet fuel? And how are you thinking about the business aviation side of both repair and distribution growing in that channel?
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
Sheila Kyoglu (Equity Analyst)
Perfect. Thank you.
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
Thanks, Sheila.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question will come from Louis DePalma. From William Blair, your line is open.
Adam Cohen (Chief Financial Officer)
John, Adam and Michael, good morning. Good morning, Louis. Good morning.
Louis DePalma (Equity Analyst)
Adam Cohen (Chief Financial Officer)
Louis DePalma (Equity Analyst)
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
Louis DePalma (Equity Analyst)
And one final one, if the price of oil were to stay elevated, and that might not happen, but if it were, would you expect that PMA and USM would start to become more competitive to OEM parts? I know in the past you've described how you work with the OEMs on pricing strategies to help protect their businesses from competition related to PMA and usm. And so would you expect to play a significant role there and would that help offset any weakness?
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
Louis DePalma (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, John. Thanks, everyone.
OPERATOR
Thanks, Dennis. Thank you. Our next question will come from Scott Deutschel from Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.
Scott Deutschel (Equity Analyst)
Morning, Scott. Hi, good morning, John. Can you clarify what exactly the CSM 56 asset management program is and then what the work scope is for vse?
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
Scott Deutschel (Equity Analyst)
Okay, was this the main driver of the inventory build we saw in the quarter, or was that more related to the new distribution agreement?
Adam Cohen (Chief Financial Officer)
It's really two reasons, Scott. It was partially the engine purchases and then also the inventory build on the new APU program. That was most of the cash usage in the quarter in the inventory build.
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
And that's why we felt very confident saying expect guidance to. I mean, expect cash to change dramatically throughout the year because you had two kind of one offs, non repeatable.
Scott Deutschel (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then, John, can you share your latest thinking as to when you think the business can get to 20% EBITDA margins? It seems like it could be relatively soon given the outperformance in the quarter, the accretion from PAG than the PAG cost synergies.
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
Scott Deutschel (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then last question. Adam, can you just offer any detail on Northstar's revenue and margins? Just trying to think through the modeling implications of that acquisition.
Adam Cohen (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you. Yes, Scott, I'd say it's immaterial. It's a few million of revenue contribution for the year.
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
Scott Deutschel (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question will come from John Godden from Citi. Your line is open.
John Godden (Equity Analyst)
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
John Godden (Equity Analyst)
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
the deal closed early. Can you elaborate on, you know, the likelihood of hitting the earn out, what it takes to get there? And maybe this idea that you kind of described as priority number one, which was accelerating the integration, what can be done and are we on track at
John Godden (Equity Analyst)
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
John Godden (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Excellent. Appreciate the color.
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
Thanks, John.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question will come from Louis Ruffeto from Wolff Research. Your line is open.
Louis Ruffeto
Hey, good morning, gentlemen. Good morning, John. Maybe can you provide an update on the fuel control systems manufacturing? I think you kind of referenced it a few times in the release and this morning. So just curious how that is going.
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
Adam Cohen (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you, John. And then Adam, I know the slide deck mentioned attractive pricing on the refinancing. I think on the old stuff you were sofr +175.
Louis Ruffeto
Do you have an idea what the new items are?
Adam Cohen (Chief Financial Officer)
Louis Ruffeto
Appreciate it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question, please press Star one one. And our next question will come from Jess Van Sinderen from B. Riley Securities. Your line is open.
Jess Van Sinderen (Equity Analyst)
Morning, Jeff. Good morning. Good morning, everyone. And let me add my congratulations on closing pag. Feel like that was pretty fast.
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
Jess Van Sinderen (Equity Analyst)
L. Okay, that's helpful. And then any thoughts on kind of the reverse engineering capabilities they have?
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
Jess Van Sinderen (Equity Analyst)
Okay, fair enough. And then may seem like a small detail at this moment, but how are you planning to apply AI to your businesses?
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
Jess Van Sinderen (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thanks for taking my questions.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question will come from Jonathan Siegman from Stifel. Your line is open.
Jonathan Siegman (Equity Analyst)
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
Jonathan Siegman (Equity Analyst)
Great. And then with. With North Star. Appreciate that small but glad to see the acquisition flywheel is not going into H mode after precision aviation and just wondering if there we should consider this just a one off or if there's other potential small bite size opportunities for you. Thank you.
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And I am showing no further questions from our phone lines. I'd now like to turn the conference back over to John Cuomo for any closing remarks.
John Cuomo (President and CEO)
Yeah, I just want a quick thank you to everybody for continued support. Thanks for the time this morning and have a great rest of your week. Take care.
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