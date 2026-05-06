HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC (TSX:HPS) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC reported record sales of $264.8 million in Q1 2026, a 31.5% increase from the previous year, driven by strong performance in the US and Mexico.

The company announced a strategic acquisition of AEG Power Solutions to expand its technology portfolio and geographic reach, with expectations to close the deal in Q2 2026.

Gross margins improved sequentially to 30.1%, though they were slightly down year-over-year due to tariff impacts; the company remains focused on managing cost pressures and improving factory overhead absorption.

Order backlog increased, providing good visibility and supporting capacity ramp, particularly in Mexico, while continuing to focus on backlog conversion efficiency.

Management remains confident in the business fundamentals and long-term demand drivers, with ongoing strategic investments in capacity expansion and operational improvements.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Adrian Thomas (Chief Executive Officer)

Richard Vollering (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

As a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question at this time, please press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11. Again, our first question comes from Matthew Lee with Canaccord Genuity.

Matthew Lee (Equity Analyst at Canaccord Genuity)

Morning guys. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe just one. On backlog up 4% quarter over quarter in Q1 after being up 74% in Q4, how should we be thinking about backlog growth for the year? And then can you talk about the lumpiness of some of these big contracts you're bidding on in the context of might affect backlog timing?

Richard Vollering (Chief Financial Officer)

Sure. Matt, it's Richard. Yeah, so the 4% increase. Look, as you know, we had very large backlog increases late last year. We were happy to see a continuation of that. And so, you know, I think that is a reflection of strong quotation activity. And so. So yeah, and I think looking forward, I think it sets a good foundation for the remainder of the year for us.

Matthew Lee (Equity Analyst at Canaccord Genuity)

Could we see another step change function in the next couple quarters? Like another big jump from here?

Richard Vollering (Chief Financial Officer)

Well, it's hard to say, Matt, because a lot of this depends on capacity and lead times and I mean, a lot of these projects are larger than before, they have been in the past, particularly when they're connected to data centers. So capacity matters in these cases.

Matthew Lee (Equity Analyst at Canaccord Genuity)

Okay, great. And then maybe can you share some color on how BINA activity is currently? Just in general, I feel like we read every day about how new data center products are coming up. How has that affected bidding activity that's stronger than last year, weaker. Maybe some references there.

Adrian Thomas (Chief Executive Officer)

Hey, Matt, it's Adrian. Yeah, I think what we saw, really, I would say starting from maybe kind of early last year, we saw a lot more activity on some of these significant projects. And I think as we talked about the backlog when we finished Q4, a lot of that came from talking early on with customers how we have been building out capacity so that demand stays intact. We're still seeing significant quotation activity.

Matthew Lee (Equity Analyst at Canaccord Genuity)

Okay, thanks and I'll pass the line.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Nicholas Vojczyk with ATB Cormark Capital Markets.

Nicholas Vojczyk (Equity Analyst at ATB Cormark Capital Markets)

Richard Vollering (Chief Financial Officer)

Nicholas Vojczyk (Equity Analyst at ATB Cormark Capital Markets)

Okay, and as you're doing that evaluation, are you able to comment at all on the type of visibility you would need to see? Would you have to have some form of an order or a conversation with these vendors to suggest that that is in fact going to be in hand once you do this, like a chicken, or is there some risk that you will be taking in order to kind of take that Next step.

Richard Vollering (Chief Financial Officer)

Nicholas Vojczyk (Equity Analyst at ATB Cormark Capital Markets)

Richard Vollering (Chief Financial Officer)

For custom product, the equipment and skill set is fairly flexible. So whether it's for oil and gas, for mining, for data centers, similar equipment. So it's flexible in that it's less flexible between the smaller standard products and the custom. But also on anything that's electro intensive, we have a lot of flexibility in how we use the equipment and how we deploy our workforce.

Nicholas Vojczyk (Equity Analyst at ATB Cormark Capital Markets)

Okay, thanks. And then last for me, there was a line in the MDA talking about a little bit of softness seen in Canada. I'm curious if you can expand on that a little bit, please, just to share with things like mining, oil and gas, traditional construction infrastructure. Are those buckets contracting at all or is it just softness year over year that you think is transitory and will kind of get reversed as we enter the summer? Okay.

Richard Vollering (Chief Financial Officer)

Nicholas Vojczyk (Equity Analyst at ATB Cormark Capital Markets)

Okay, understood. Thanks guys.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Baltez Sidhu with National bank of Canada.

Baltez Sidhu (Equity Analyst at National Bank of Canada)

OPERATOR

As a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question at this time, please press star 11 on your Touchstone phone. Our next question comes from Nelson Ng with RBC Capital Markets.

Nelson Ng (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Great, thanks and good morning everyone. Can you just touch on some of the tariff changes you've seen in the industry? I know there's the changes in section 232. Can you just talk about the impact and whether there's any kind of near term impact on gross margins as a result of those changes?

Richard Vollering (Chief Financial Officer)

Nelson Ng (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Okay, thanks for that. And then just on aeg, I know you haven't closed the deal yet, but do you have a good sense of how their revenues in Q1 looked? I know for Hammond specifically, most of your growth is in the US and you saw kind of roughly flat results in Canada. But given that AEG is in Europe and Asia and other parts, how have revenues been in Q1? Just a high level.

Adrian Thomas (Chief Executive Officer)

So, Nelson, Adrian, I don't think it's appropriate for us to disclose anything until the deal is closed.

Nelson Ng (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Okay. And then just moving on to Canada, you guys highlighted that revenues were roughly flat year over year due to some weakness. Is there a. Do you have the flexibility to change the type of transformers you sell, or can you divert a lot of the product or have products been diverted to the US where there's more demand? Can you just talk about the dynamics in terms of whether you can just export or reallocate where you sell your products?

Richard Vollering (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, so. Good question, Nelson. So products for North America. There are some nuance between Canada and the U.S. in terms of codes and standards, but they're essentially very similar. And so both from an engineering and production standpoint, allocating production for us, Canada or Mexico is quite easy. So we support all three countries from the same set of factories.

Nelson Ng (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Okay, great. And then just on your revenue capacity, I think in the past you talked about how by the end of this year you'll have Roughly, I think 1.2 billion of revenue capacity. Is that right? And so is there a rule of thumb in terms of Capex expansion relative to the revenue potential it brings? Is it roughly like a 5 to 1 ratio or how do you think about Capex expansion? Yeah.

Richard Vollering (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah. So, you know, in the past we've communicated some of this in some of our past facilities, you know, so typically kind of 20, 25 million investments kind of will realize revenues of roughly 100 million. Roughly the profile.

Nelson Ng (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Okay, great. I'll leave it there. Thank you.

OPERATOR

That concludes today's question and answer session. I'd like to turn the call back to Adrian Thomas for closing remarks.

Adrian Thomas (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, operator. As we move through 2026, our focus will remain on disciplined execution, operational improvement and delivering long term value for our shareholders. Thank you everyone for your questions today and for your continued interest in HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC. I'd also like to thank our employees for their dedication, our customers for their trust, and our shareholders for your continued support.