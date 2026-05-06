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May 6, 2026 9:38 AM 39 min read

Kyndryl Hldgs Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE:KD) released fourth-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h59rxgvv/

Summary

Kyndryl Hldgs reported adjusted pre-tax income growth, margin expansion, and generated over $400 million in free cash flow despite challenges in sales cycles and revenue performance.

The company continues to invest in strategic areas such as Kyndryl Consult, alliance partnerships, and AI capabilities, aiming to drive sustainable, profitable growth.

For fiscal 2027, Kyndryl Hldgs expects adjusted pre-tax income between $600 million and $700 million and free cash flow of $400 million to $500 million, with a focus on higher value services and operational efficiency.

Revenue for fiscal 2026 was $15.1 billion, flat on a reported basis but down 3% in constant currency, impacted by extended sales cycles and an evolving relationship with IBM.

Kyndryl Hldgs achieved nearly $2 billion in hyperscaler-related revenue, marking significant progress in strengthening core capabilities and establishing vital partnerships.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Lori Chaitman (Global Head of Investor Relations)

Martin Schroeder (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Harsh

Martin Schroeder (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session as a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Also, please note we will only allow one question per analyst. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Kevin Krishnati at Scotiabank.

Kevin Krishnati (Equity Analyst)

Martin Schroeder (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, great. Let me start. I'll ask Harsh to comment as well. A couple of things I think are important as we think about the pace of signings, customer behaviors, et cetera, et cetera. First first is what we do, right? So we are mission critical, which means that there are lots of stakeholders, regulators. In many decisions, boards of our customers are involved. And we typically sign deals that are four, five or six years long.

Martin Schroeder (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Harsh

OPERATOR

Great, thank you. Operator, Next question please. Operator. Yes, our next question comes from James Fauset at Morgan Stanley.

James Fauset (Equity Analyst)

Martin Schroeder (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Harsh

OPERATOR

Great, thanks operator. Next question please. Our next question comes from Jamie Friedman at Susquehanna.

Jamie Friedman (Equity Analyst)

Martin Schroeder (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Jamie Friedman (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you, Martin. I'll drop back in the queue.

OPERATOR

Thanks, operator. Let's move to the next question, please. Our next question comes from tinjin Huang at JPMorgan.

Martin Schroeder (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Harsh

tinjin Huang (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, that's helpful, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thanks Harsh operator. I believe we have one more question in the queue. Yes, our last question comes from Jonathan Lee at Gugge Partners.

Jonathan Lee (Equity Analyst)

Martin Schroeder (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Harsh

OPERATOR

Thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program.

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