Full Transcript: Iamgold Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Wednesday, Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Iamgold reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026, with revenue exceeding $1 billion and mine site free cash flow of $525 million.
The company returned $260 million to shareholders through a share buyback program and repaid $100 million of debt.
Iamgold produced 183,600 attributable ounces of gold, aligning well with their full-year guidance of 720,000 to 820,000 ounces.
The company plans to deliver updated technical reports for its assets, including Cody Gold, Westwood, Essakan, and the Nelligan Mining Complex, over the next 12-18 months.
Iamgold aims to expand production at Cote Gold, with a technical report expected by year-end, and explore further potential at Nelligan Mining Complex with a preliminary economic assessment next year.
Cash costs for Q1 were $1,301 per ounce, with all-in sustaining costs at $2,124 per ounce, influenced by significant royalties linked to high gold prices.
The company is positioned with a strong balance sheet, having a net cash position and plans to continue its share buyback program.
Operational highlights include strong safety records and mining performance, with Westwood achieving zero injuries in the quarter.
Future outlook remains positive, with an expectation for improved production and reduced costs in the latter half of the year, particularly at Cote Gold.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Graham Jennings (VP Business Development and Investor Relations)
Renaud Adams (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Martin Denison (Chief Financial Officer)
Bruno Lemelin (Chief Operating Officer)
Renaud Adams (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
We will now begin the question and answer session. To join the question queue you May press start then 1. On your telephone keypad you will hear a tone acknowledging your request. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. We will pause for a moment as callers join the queue. The first question comes from Satish Kashinathan with Bank of America.
Satish Kashinathan (Analyst at Bank of America)
Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. My first question is on Essakan. Are you seeing any risks in terms of potential supply disruptions for diesel or fuel oil over there? How much inventory do you currently have on site? You also talked about the direct cost impact from higher energy prices, but how should we think about the indirect inflationary pressures
Renaud Adams (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Martin, you take that one please.
Martin Denison (Chief Financial Officer)
Satish Kashinathan (Analyst at Bank of America)
Okay, thanks for the color. My second question is on, is on Cote Gold. How should we look at the quarterly guidance of production costs, especially for the second quarter? With the reduced operating capacity and the scheduled maintenance shutdown in May, should we expect the average milling rates and cost to improve versus the first quarter? Or is it more like a second half story you want to have?
Bruno Lemelin (Chief Operating Officer)
Graham Jennings (VP Business Development and Investor Relations)
our news release that we refined our throughput guidance for Cote to 12 to 13 million tonnes for the year.
Satish Kashinathan (Analyst at Bank of America)
Okay, thank you. Thank you for the additional color and congrats on a strong year to date buybacks. Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Anita Soni with cibc.
Anita Soni (Analyst at CIBC)
Bruno Lemelin (Chief Operating Officer)
Renaud Adams (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Anita Soni (Analyst at CIBC)
Martin Denison (Chief Financial Officer)
Good morning Anita, it's Martin. So I agree we had a great quarter. If you look at the dollar per tonne for the underground mine, we do expect it to maybe increase just above the 300 level again for the rest of the year, that it may not be sustained at that level. So closer to that 325 for the full year again as we saw in the past. So yeah, we don't expect Q1 to be the norm for the rest of the year.
Renaud Adams (President and Chief Executive Officer)
We wish so. But we do understand that there are some zones, some areas in the mine that requires maybe more support and so forth. So you cannot really just. It really depends where the guys would be, where the team would be would be mining. But our focus is to remain at the lower cost. But what I appreciate that we'll be mining other sector as well at Higher cost.
Anita Soni (Analyst at CIBC)
Okay. And my other question on Cote on throughput was answered in one of the other questions, going above nameplate. So I'll leave it there and get back in the queue if I have any follow up. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you so much. Thank you. The next question comes from Tanya Jakisconek. It's Scotiabank.
Tanya Jakisconek (Analyst at Koshia Bank)
Oh, great. Morning everybody. Thank you for taking my questions. Maybe I'll do the financial one first. Martin, over to you to maybe talk about the 400 million dividend after tax that you're getting in Q2 from Essakan, do you think that all of that now could be going to share buyback in like Q2 or Q3? How should I be thinking the payment of this 400 million over for the share buyback from a quarterly perspective?
Martin Denison (Chief Financial Officer)
Tanya Jakisconek (Analyst at Koshia Bank)
Okay, great, that's very helpful. And then my other financial question is just on the taxes, we're Quite low in Q1. When I look at your guidance and what you paid significantly lower, maybe just a little bit about what's happening there and how you see the rest of the year coming out in terms of taxes.
Martin Denison (Chief Financial Officer)
Tanya Jakisconek (Analyst at Koshia Bank)
Renaud Adams (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Tanya Jakisconek (Analyst at Koshia Bank)
Renaud Adams (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Bruno Lemelin (Chief Operating Officer)
Tanya Jakisconek (Analyst at Koshia Bank)
Okay, understood. So a basis set to go forward on that. And maybe just my final question as I thought about the rest of the Year and I know in the previous in February the guidance had been that Essakan production would be relatively stable through the year, as was well Westwood and then Cote would see quarter on quarter improvement and we saw a stronger second half. So how are we looking at the overall company for production profile for first half? Second half?
Bruno Lemelin (Chief Operating Officer)
Tanya Jakisconek (Analyst at Koshia Bank)
Yeah, no, that's what you had, lad. I just wanted to make sure. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from Mohammed Siddebe with National Bank.
Mohammed Siddebe (Analyst at National Bank)
Hi Renault and team and thanks for taking my question. And across the good forward, maybe at Westwood, if I could maybe ask a question. On the underground, we've now seen 2/4 of mining rates above that 1.1 thousand tons per day and grades over that 9.8 grams per ton mine. So could you maybe help me understand how to think about the next few quarters in terms of mining productivity and the grade over the coming quarters? Thank you, Renault.
Renaud Adams (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Mohammed Siddebe (Analyst at National Bank)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Josh Wilson with rbc.
Josh Wilson (Analyst at RBC)
Bruno Lemelin (Chief Operating Officer)
Renaud Adams (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Josh Wilson (Analyst at RBC)
Martin Denison (Chief Financial Officer)
Josh, one thing we didn't mention earlier was that we've actually put in some price protection for oil at Cote. So for June as well as for all of Q3, 90% of Cote Oil is hedged at a price of about $80 per barrel. So if the price goes above $80 per barrel, it doesn't impact our cost further during that period and we still participate if the price goes goes below that. So that will help offset some of that cost as well to get us close to that four.
Renaud Adams (President and Chief Executive Officer)
So as we exit the year, as we, as we achieve our objective to drop our mining below the 4 and get the mailing more towards the 15 as we exit, that is the main focus at this stage, knowing that there would be some more optimization to continue to take place. So great. Thank you very much. Thank you, Josh.
OPERATOR
Thank you. This concludes the question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Graham Jennings for any closing remarks. Thank you very much, Operator. Thanks to everyone for joining us this morning.
Graham Jennings (VP Business Development and Investor Relations)
As always, should you have any additional questions, please reach out to Renaud or myself. Thank you all. Be safe and have a great day.
OPERATOR
Thank you. This brings to a close today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.
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