KVH Industries Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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Summary

KVH Industries reported total revenue of $32.3 million for Q1 2026, driven by strong shipments of communication terminals, which increased by 70% compared to Q3 2025.

The company noted a significant shift towards Low Earth Orbit (LEO) services, which now account for over 45% of airtime revenue, marking a strategic transition from traditional VSAT services.

KVH Industries ended the quarter with approximately 9,600 subscribing vessels, a 7% increase from the previous quarter, and is focusing on expanding its presence in growth regions like India and Latin America.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Anthony Pike (Chief Financial Officer)

Brent Brewin (Chief Executive Officer)

Anthony Pike (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time, we will conduct the question and answer session as a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Our first question comes from the line of Chris Quilty of Quilty Space. Your line is now open.

Chris Quilty (Equity Analyst)

Thanks, Brent. Question for you. I mean, you did say 3,100 units shipped in a quarter because I think like the best you've ever done is 1600 previously.

Brent Brewin (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, Chris, 3100 is correct. The previous high, Nancy can give you the exact number, was approximately 1800, a bit more, I believe, around 1850. So that's a crazy number. Was there?

Chris Quilty (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, I mean, that's sort of a crazy number. Was there something unusual going on in the quarter, maybe related to Iran, or do you think that, you know, is just uptick in the new markets?

Brent Brewin (Chief Executive Officer)

It didn't have anything to do specifically with Iran. We did sell a number of units into the Asia PAC region for low data plans that will be used on fishing fleets, but nevertheless, they will still turn into paying subscribers.

Chris Quilty (Equity Analyst)

Gotcha. So do you, I mean, is that level sustainable? I think I only had like 3400 net adds this year. And what, what sort of transition are you seeing from shipment? Is it still the sort of 60 to 90 days from shipment to initiation of service?

Brent Brewin (Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Quilty (Equity Analyst)

And there was no new market expansion. You have talked about stepping up your efforts in India and Latin America. Does that involve, you know, incremental costs of people on the ground or advertising?

Brent Brewin (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, there'll be incremental costs. We're looking to expand our sales team in addition to, you know, marketing efforts, but not beyond what we had anticipated this year. And it's, you know, the budget that is embedded into the guidance that we provided.

Chris Quilty (Equity Analyst)

Gotcha. Now, India has not yet given the full license for Starlink or OneWeb service at this point, have they

Brent Brewin (Chief Executive Officer)

no, OneWeb I believe is further along and you know, and VSAT is still is being widely adopted there until the LEO shows up. So OneWeb right now, so they're a bit ahead. So our focus is on both VSAT, OneWeb and Starlink when it's ready to go.

Chris Quilty (Equity Analyst)

Yeah. Again, back to the unit shipped this quarter. Was the Greater availability of OneWeb a major factor in that or any pricing changes? I'm just trying to get to the bottom. That's kind of a shockingly big number.

Brent Brewin (Chief Executive Officer)

Well, OneWeb wasn't a major factor, as I'm sure you're aware. Starlink has made their antennas even more affordable, as I say. And I think a lot of this was prepped for the upcoming seasons for both leisure and fishing.

Chris Quilty (Equity Analyst)

Gotcha. Anthony, when you look at the roll off of the GEO capacity and I know you've got some step downs in the contracts for geo capacity, has anything changed from last year, last quarter or last year in terms of the margin profile that you expect out of that business for the year?

Anthony Pike (Chief Financial Officer)

Not particularly. We disclosed previously the drop in the commitment and so where we are, we're fairly happy with. I think the decline has been very steady. So it has been more predictable in recent times. So no, Chris, the short answer is no.

Chris Quilty (Equity Analyst)

Gotcha. The managed IT services, where do those revenues land? And you know, again, like the market expansion, are there any anticipated significant costs with stepping this up or can you generally match costs as you scale with revenue?

Anthony Pike (Chief Financial Officer)

Well, there are costs, but it's the same answer previous one. They're budgeted costs and they're embedded with the guidance that we provided. So Chris, may we give other people a chance to ask questions? If you have any others we can take on at the end. Okay, my apologies. I will pass the floor. Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And as a reminder, if you do have a question, please press star 11 on your telephone to join the Q and A queue. Give it one moment please. Okay, I guess Chris, if you have any other questions we can go back to him. Operator. All right, we're back to Chris Coulte. Your line is now open.

Chris Quilty (Equity Analyst)

All right, you couldn't get rid of me, but really only had one more question. Just combox any updates there on product features, distribution, attachment rates?

Brent Brewin (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, that's a great question. We recently introduced a paywall which will enable point of sale type of purchases for our customers that take it from us. They need to set up the payment stream and we have plans to increase that where we would actually have the point of sale application come to KVH where we could sell crew bandwidth directly. So that's the biggest development in con box this past quarter.

Chris Quilty (Equity Analyst)

Gotcha. And actually, I know I already asked this question somewhat, but do you see any lasting impact out of the Iranian conflict that drives connectivity in any way? I mean, all the stranded sailors using more capacity or, you know, you lose customers because the Dark Fleet goes away.

Brent Brewin (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, well, we're not seeing any impact now. Obviously, like everyone, we hope this all dies down, but I wouldn't anticipate any reduction in capacity. If you go back to Covid, right, when people were trapped on vessels for weeks at a time, our usage actually went up. So these vessels are sitting idle, they're still using bandwidth, but up to this point we haven't seen any meaningful impact one way or the other.

Chris Quilty (Equity Analyst)

Perfect. Well, congrats on the numbers, guys. Hope you can keep it up. Good start to the year.

Brent Brewin (Chief Executive Officer)

Okay, thanks, Chris. Thank you, everyone.

OPERATOR

Thank you. I am showing no further questions at this time. So this does conclude our session today. You may now disconnect. Thank you so much.