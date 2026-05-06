Transcript: Iamgold Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Iamgold (TSX:IMG) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.
The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=l2jB5vCu
Summary
Iamgold reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026, with revenue exceeding $1 billion and mine site free cash flow of $525 million, allowing the company to return $260 million to shareholders and repay $100 million in debt.
The company produced 183,600 attributable ounces of gold in Q1, aligning with its full-year guidance of 720,000 to 820,000 ounces, and expects to maintain or increase production across its operations in the second half of the year.
Iamgold plans to release updated technical reports for its assets, including Cote Gold, Westwood, Essakan, and the Nelligan Mining Complex, over the next 12 to 18 months, aiming to outline larger, longer-life production profiles and potentially redefine market perceptions.
Operational highlights include robust performances at Essakan and Westwood, with Essakan generating $302.7 million in mine site free cash flow in Q1 and Westwood achieving significant underground mining productivity.
Management expressed optimism about Iamgold's position, citing a strengthening balance sheet, increased production profile, and upcoming catalysts to create significant value in 2026 and beyond.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Graham Jennings (VP Business Development and Investor Relations)
Renaud Adams (President Chief Executive Officer)
Martin Denison (Chief Financial Officer)
Bruno Lemelin (Chief Operating Officer)
Renaud Adams (President Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
We will now begin the question and answer session. To join the question queue you May press start then 1. On your telephone keypad you will hear a tone acknowledging your request. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then do. We will pause for a moment as callers join the queue. The first question comes from Satish Kashinathan with Bank of America.
Satish Kashinathan
Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. My first question is on Essakan. Are you seeing any risks in terms of potential supply disruptions for diesel or fuel oil over there? How much inventory do you currently have on site? You also talked about the direct cost impact from higher oil prices, but how should we think about the indirect inflationary pressures maybe?
Martin Denison (Chief Financial Officer)
Satish Kashinathan
Okay, thanks for the color. My second question is on, is on Cote. How should we look at the quarterly guidance of production costs, especially for the second quarter? With the reduced operating capacity and the scheduled maintenance shutdown in May, should we expect the average milling rates and cost to improve versus the first quarter? Or is it more like a second half story you want to have?
Renaud Adams (President Chief Executive Officer)
Graham Jennings (VP Business Development and Investor Relations)
our news release that we refined our throughput guidance for Cote Gold to 12 to 13 million tons for the year.
Satish Kashinathan
Okay, thank you. Thank you for the additional color and congrats on a strong year to date buybacks. Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Anita Soni with cibc.
Anita Soni
Bruno Lemelin (Chief Operating Officer)
Renaud Adams (President Chief Executive Officer)
Anita Soni
Martin Denison (Chief Financial Officer)
Good morning, Anita, it's Martin. So I agree we had a great quarter. If you look at the dollar per ton for the underground mine, we do expect it to maybe increase just above the 300 level again for the rest of the year, that it may not be sustained at that level. So closer to that 325 for the full year again as we saw in the past. So yeah, we don't expect Q1 to be the norm for the rest of the year.
Renaud Adams (President Chief Executive Officer)
We wish so. But we do understand that there are some zones, some areas in the mine that requires maybe more support and so forth. So you cannot really just. It really depends where the guys would be, where the team would be would be mining. But our focus is to remain at the lower cost. But what I appreciate that we'll be mining other sector as well, at higher cost.
Anita Soni
Okay. And my other question on Cote, on throughput was answered in one of the other questions, going above nameplate. So I'll leave it there and get back in the queue if I have any follow up. Thank you.
Renaud Adams (President Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you so much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from Tanya Jakisconek. It's Koshia Bank.
Tanya Jakisconek
Oh, great. Morning everybody. Thank you for taking my questions. Maybe I'll do the financial one first. Martin, over to you to maybe talk about the 400 million dividend after tax that you're getting in Q2 from Essakan, do you think that all of that now could be going to share buyback in like Q2 or Q3? How should I be thinking the payment of this 400 million over for the share buyback from a quarterly perspective?
Martin Denison (Chief Financial Officer)
Tanya Jakisconek
Okay, great, that's very helpful. And then my other financial question is just on the taxes, we're Quite low in Q1. When I look at your guidance and what you paid significantly lower, maybe just a little bit about what's happening there and how you see the rest of the year coming out in terms of taxes.
Martin Denison (Chief Financial Officer)
Tanya Jakisconek
Renaud Adams (President Chief Executive Officer)
Tanya Jakisconek
Renaud Adams (President Chief Executive Officer)
Bruno Lemelin (Chief Operating Officer)
Tanya Jakisconek
Okay, understood. So a basis set to go forward on that. And maybe just my final question as I thought about the rest of the year. And I know in the previous in February the guidance had been that Essakan production would be relatively stable through the year, as was well Westwood and then Cote would see quarter on quarter improvement and we saw a stronger second half. So how are we looking at the overall company for production profile for first half? Second half?
Bruno Lemelin (Chief Operating Officer)
Tanya Jakisconek
Yeah, no, that's what you had, lad. I just wanted to make sure. Thank you.
Renaud Adams (President Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
Mohammed Siddebe
Renaud Adams (President Chief Executive Officer)
Mohammed Siddebe
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Josh Wilson with rbc.
Josh Wilson
Bruno Lemelin (Chief Operating Officer)
Renaud Adams (President Chief Executive Officer)
Bruno Lemelin (Chief Operating Officer)
Between 1 and 1.2, yeah.
Josh Wilson
Martin Denison (Chief Financial Officer)
Josh, one thing we didn't mention earlier was that we've actually put in some price protection for oil at Cote. So for June as well as for all of Q3, 90% of Cote Oil is hedged at a price of about $80 per barrel. So if the price goes above $80 per barrel, it doesn't impact our cost further during that period and we still participate if the price goes, goes below that. So that will help offset some of that cost as well to get us close to that four.
Renaud Adams (President Chief Executive Officer)
So as we exit the year, as we, as we achieve our objective to drop our mining below the 4 and get the mailing more towards the 15 as we exit, that is the main focus at this stage, knowing that there would be some more optimization to continue to take place. So great. Thank you very much. Thank you, Josh.
OPERATOR
Thank you. This concludes the question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Graham Jennings for any closing remarks. Thank you very much, Operator. Thanks to everyone for joining us this morning.
Graham Jennings (VP Business Development and Investor Relations)
As always, should you have any additional questions, please reach out to Renaud or myself. Thank you all. Be safe and have a great day.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.