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May 6, 2026 9:36 AM 45 min read

Adient Q2 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) released second-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=8vZ7rMj2

Summary

Adient reported a 7% year-over-year revenue increase for Q2, driven largely by FX tailwinds with growth in the Americas and Asia.

Adjusted EBITDA was slightly down due to temporary mix and launch costs, as well as customer-driven inefficiencies.

The company paused stock repurchases due to geopolitical uncertainties and typical cash flow seasonality.

Adient is raising its fiscal 2026 guidance slightly for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow.

The company highlighted significant new business wins in the Americas, South America, and China, emphasizing strong growth in onshoring and conquest programs.

Adient completed a strategic acquisition of a foam manufacturing plant in the Americas to enhance vertical integration and supply chain responsiveness.

Operational highlights include receiving over 60 awards in the last two quarters and being recognized as an employer of choice.

The company is confident in its strong balance sheet and ability to execute despite external headwinds, maintaining margin discipline and operational excellence.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jerome Dorlak (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Mark Oswald (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one. To withdraw your question, you may press Star two. Our first question does come from Colin Langan with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Mark Oswald (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Colin Langan (Equity Analyst)

Got it. All right, thanks for taking my questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you for the questions. Thank you. Our next question comes from Nathan Jones with Stifel. Your line is open.

Andres (for Nathan Jones)

Good morning everyone. This is Andres to retomol on for Nathan Jones. Thank you for the question. Just on margins, the decline of 70bps, can you maybe give a little bit more color on the temporary customer driven costs and are they recoverable later on?

Mark Oswald (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Andres (for Nathan Jones)

Got it, that's helpful, thank you. And then just on the split domestic versus foreign OEMs in China, I mean could you guys, I know you said 70% launches with local OEMs. Can you provide kind of breakdown of what that mix is now and sort of what you expect for 2026?

Mark Oswald (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Joe Spack with ubs. Your line is open.

Joe Spack (Equity Analyst)

Mark Oswald (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Joe Spack (Equity Analyst)

Mark Oswald (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Joe Spack (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Mike Ward with Citigroup. Your line is open.

Mike Ward (Equity Analyst)

Mark Oswald (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Ward (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, that was my follow up. I appreciate that. Thank you very much. Thanks, Mike.

OPERATOR

Up next is Emmanuel Roessner with Wolff Research. Your line is open.

Emmanuel Roessner

Mark Oswald (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Understood. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Dan Levy with Barclays. Your line is open.

Dan Levy (Equity Analyst)

Mark Oswald (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Jerome Dorlak (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Mark Oswald (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And in closing, I want to thank you once again for your interest in Adient. If you have any follow up questions, please feel free to reach out to me. With that, operator, we can close the call. Thank you. That does conclude today's conference. We thank you for your participation. Have a wonderful day. And at this time, you may disconnect your lines.

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