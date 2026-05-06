Rayonier Adv Materials Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Good morning and welcome to Rayonier Adv Materials's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Joining me today is Marcus Moltner, our CFO and Senior Vice President of Finance and a member of our Interim Office of the CEO. Last evening we released our earnings report and accompanying presentation materials which are available on our [email protected] these materials provide key insights into our financial performance and strategic direction. During today's discussion, we may make forward looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are outlined in our earnings release SEC filings and on slide 2 of the presentation. We will also reference certain non GAAP financial measures to offer additional perspective on our operational performance. Reconciliations of the most comparable GAAP measures can be found in our presentation on slides 19 through 21. We appreciate your participation today and your ongoing interest in raiam. I'll now turn the call over to Marcus. Thanks Daniel Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. Before I turn to the quarter, I want to begin on Slide 4 and address the announcements we made on April 20th. As disclosed, a formal review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value has been initiated and the company has engaged Morgan Stanley as Financial advisor in connection with that review. At the same time, an Interim Office of the CEO has been established to provide continuity during the transition and the search for a permanent CEO is underway. Importantly, the members of the Interim Office of the CEO bring more than 60 years of combined experience at Rayonier Adv Materials and Temiscaming, which provides continuity and deep knowledge of the business. We remain focused on safety, reliable operations, serving our customers, executing our 2026 priorities, and improving value across the portfolio that has not changed. With that in mind, the strategic review is appropriately broad. The alternatives under evaluation include, but are not limited to, continued execution of our standalone strategic plan, a strategic investment or partnership that strengthens the business, a merger or other business combination, and the sale of, part or all of the company. They may also include capital structure actions designed to improve financial flexibility, including potential debt refinancing or restructuring, covenant relief or other collaboration with our lenders. Any path under consideration ultimately needs to be evaluated against the same core objective. What best strengthens the company, improves financial flexibility and maximizes shareholder value. As we said in the press release, we have not set a timetable for completion of the review and we do not intend to provide updates unless and until disclosure is appropriate or required. So today my focus is where it should be on execution, on the operating path forward, and on the actions that improve value under any outcome. Turning to Slide 5, the message is straightforward. Our 2026 priorities are unchanged. We have four operating priorities for the year. First, deliver positive free cash flow. Second, assert our leadership in CS. Third, drive year over year EBITDA improvement across every business and lastly, exit 2026 with Momentum. These priorities reflect both where we are today and what must happen next. We entered 2026 with negative free cash flow and elevated debt, so our task this year is clear. Strengthen the earnings profile of the business, improve cash generation and build momentum quarter by quarter. The first quarter was an early step in that process. I will cover the detailed results on the next slide, but at a high level. The quarter was broadly consistent with the operating plan we laid out in March as pricing mix and commercial actions to strengthen our leadership in CS continued to come together. Let's turn to slide 6 and the first quarter results. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was 8 million. High purity cellulose generated 24 million of adjusted EBITDA and we achieved a 17% increase in average CS sales price year over year while CS volumes were lower and commodity mix was higher and we executed our CS leadership actions. Paperboard and High yield pulp were a negative 5 million reflecting continued pressure from new third party supply and Paperboard and continued domestic oversupply of high yield pulp in Asia. Corporate and other costs were 11 million for the quarter with favorable foreign exchange rates compared to the prior year quarter for providing some offset. Importantly, we ended the quarter with total liquidity of 160 million comprising 68 million of cash on hand, 88 million of availability under the ADL and 4 million available under our factoring line in France. The quarter came in broadly in line to slightly ahead of the expectation embedded in our prior outlook, although still below the level required to achieve our full year objectives. That outcome reflects continued execution of the commercial and operating initiatives required to strengthen our leadership in CS as the near term benefit from those actions is. Building the free cash flow bridge also makes an important point even with a weak first quarter we generated 12 million of adjusted free cash flow. This reinforces that positive free cash flow in 2026 will come from a combination of better operating performance, improved mix, commercialization of new offerings, disciplined capital allocation and balance sheet actions as needed. Turning to slide seven, Our new product pipeline reflects how we are advancing growth through focused innovation and value added products across the portfolio. What is important here is that these opportunities are not dependent on any single product or end market. They are spread across multiple businesses and in many cases leverage assets, technical capabilities and commercial positions we already have in place. The initiatives highlighted in green on the slide are the ones I want to focus on today because they represent the most tangible near term progress in paperboard. We continue to gain traction in both freezer board and oil and grease resistant board and we are targeting approximately 10,000 metric tons of annual sales in 2026 in each of these markets as commercialization and customer qualifications continue to advance. In high yield pulp, we see a path to approximately 20,000 metric tons of annual sales in 2026 for softwood high yield pulp rolls as we move into higher value absorbent end markets. While the wrapper product provides a nearer term opportunity to support internal cost reduction and create a path to future external sales in cellulose commodities, odor control fluff remains one of our more differentiated growth and margin accretive opportunities in the pipeline, which I will come back to on the next slide. The broader point is that this pipeline supports both near term earnings improvement and longer term portfolio value creation. The slide that follows highlights a few representative examples of how the value is being developed through targeted product innovation, sharper commercial focus and a more dynamic operating approach. So, turning to slide 8, this slide brings together three representative examples of how we are working to create value through more focused commercial execution, differentiated product development and a more dynamic operating approach. First, in nitration grade cellulose, what we have learned is that customers in qualification intensive energetic applications are buying certainty, technical support and disciplined specification control, not simply material that meets a basic spec. Rayonier Adv Materials is well positioned here because we are the only supplier with a multi site sulfate and sulfite production footprint across North America and Europe. Our actions are focused on the highest priority conversion and qualification opportunities and on continuing to to strengthen customer support, qualification, continuity and supply assurance in the applications where reliability matters most. Second, order control fluff is a different type of opportunity, but it reflects the same discipline. Adult incontinence is the fastest growing fluff segment and there is a clear unmet need for immediate odor control. Our product offers a differentiated odor urine activated solution that can be used as a drop in replacement in existing products. The commercial approach here is also deliberate. We are targeting brands directly in order to pull the solution through the value chain. Third, dynamic asset allocation is the internal discipline that connects strategy to day to day execution. What we have found is that there are still barriers and bottlenecks that can be removed to raise production and improve mix, and that we have more flexibility than we have historically used to allocate capacity across our grade portfolio to maximize value. A good current example of this is in the fluff market where pricing has strengthened as those market conditions have improved. We have further prioritized volumes into fluff and other attractive softwood pulp markets to take advantage of that pricing environment. The broader point across all three examples is the same. We are becoming more targeted in how we deploy technical, commercial and operating resources, and that is an important part of how we intend to improve the earnings quality of the business going forward. Let's turn to Slide 9 at the 2026 Outlook. The core message on this slide is that 2026 remains a transition year, but one in which we are building leadership momentum and laying the foundation for a stronger 2027 and beyond. The first quarter came in broadly in line to slightly ahead of the near zero EBITDA level we had anticipated as the benefit of our CS leadership initiative is building. So while the year still depends on sequential improvement from here, the underlying direction of the plan remains intact. The items on the right side of the slide reinforce that point. In the first quarter, average CS sales price increased 17% as our leadership actions continued to build. We are also advancing trade actions to support fair competition in Rayonier Adv Materials's US Domestic markets across the CS value chain. We expect inventory conditions to become more favorable as we move into 2027 while CS supply demand conditions remain tight and continue to support disciplined pricing actions. We also expect to benefit from improving commodity pricing as supply and trade dynamics continue to normalize with pricing currently forecasted to increase sequentially over the balance of 2026. Beyond the market backdrop, we continue to take actions within the business to improve the earnings and cash flow profile. That includes ongoing inflation mitigation work across the enterprise and continued progress on new product and grade specific leadership initiatives that are expected to contribute incremental value in 2026 and beyond. Taken together, these actions are intended to build a stronger earnings base and improve cash generation over time. That said, our priorities for 2026 are unchanged. We continue to target positive free cash flow, assert our leadership in CS drive year over year EBITDA improvement across every business and exit the year with stronger momentum. We also remain focused on safer operations, strengthening our organization, and executing with greater precision and speed. In closing, I have confidence in the plan we are executing and in the team that is advancing it. Regardless of which plan is ultimately chosen, execution remains the anchor under any outcome. The initiatives we discussed today are the right initiatives for the company. They strengthen our financial position, improve our commercial posture, increase operating discipline, and enhance the strategic value of our assets. The best way we can support the strategic review is to execute the initiatives in front of us, improve our earnings and free cash flow quarter by quarter and continue building a stronger company. If we do that well, we will reinforce the business under any scenario and position. Rayonier Adv Materials for a stronger 2027 and beyond with that operator, Please open the call for questions

Thank you. Good morning, Marcus. Good morning Daniel. Thank you for taking my questions this morning. I'll start with a couple and then I'll get back into the queue. But Marcus, heading into 2026 it was very clear that CS volumes would be under pressure as you continue to push price and obviously Q1 results were consistent with that. Could you provide us with a little bit of an update regarding where you stand on those pricing conversations today and when you expect to have that fully placed? I believe you had maybe between 12 and 15% still to go. And then with the breakdown on the CS volume decline, the release calls out elevated acetate inventories and also soft ethers demand. I was just hoping to get an idea of how much of the volume weakness is market driven versus self imposed by those higher prices and if that at all changes your confidence in the back half of recovery. Thanks so much.

Yeah, good morning Daniel. Thanks for your questions. Maybe just as an update to the negotiations and asserting our leadership strategy. You know, as we said, we have secured the majority of our 2026 CS volume and at pricing that's meaningfully higher than 25. You know, and a good reference point is the evidence that we shared with the 17% increase in Q1. So again, this really reflects deliberate, you know, commercial actions we've taken to manage pricing and improve our mix and better align value with you know the value our products bring to the applications. And you know, that said, you know, if you look at our industry, you know, Hawkins Wright, who publishes capacity and demand figures for the industry, you know, anything above 88 is really balanced and we're above 90, so we're still in the backdrop of a very constructive market. So we see, you know, our discussions are well advanced and we continue to make progress. Speaking to your second question on acetate and ethers markets, you know, we continue to advance our discussions with the acetate customer base in the backdrop of a end use market that does have existing elevated inventories, but it's improving in ethers. That's the market where you do see the weakness. European construction. And there's also the impact of competing products from China that make their way into that end use market. But overall, consistent with our last message in the back half of the year, we will continue to complete these negotiations.

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions first for me, I guess you disclosed on April 20 that you're engaged in a formal process to explore strategic alternatives. I think there is some language in the presentation suggesting you don't have a specific timeline. But just to help us get a sense of timing here, can you help us understand maybe when you formally began this process and maybe more broadly, what do you think is driving interest in Ryan at this point in time? And what do you think public markets have maybe underappreciated about your business? Thanks.

Yeah. Matt, good morning. Thanks for your question. As I mentioned in my prepared comments today, engaging Morgan Stanley was a decision made given interest expressed by third parties. And as you can see, it's a very broad mandate. Right. That could involve numerous permutations of corporate development type activities with the real focus to maximize shareholder value. And there's also a piece that's related to continuing to address the balance sheet of the company and look to optimize the capital structure of the company. And it's, it's, you know, that process is, has the overarching objective, as I mentioned, to maximize shareholder value because I truly believe there is value within Ryan that is not recognized by the marketplace. And we have a unique offering. I think you're seeing that unique offering be reinforced in the current backdrop of what's going on in the world where you've Got pressure on oil based products and our cellulose based products are well positioned in any environment to be perceived as having high value.

Great, thanks for that perspective. Maybe next for me, can you provide maybe just a bit more color on the conditions you're seeing in the fluff market right now and maybe how those conditions might be different than your expectations going into the year? And then I guess with that, can you talk maybe just a bit about your mix in the commodities business, maybe around what your mix of fluff looked like in Q1 compared to what it looked like over the past couple of quarters and then whether you'd expect mix to evolve much through the balance of the year compared to what it looked like in Q1. Thank you.

Okay. Yeah, thanks again, Matt. Yeah, so higher fluff pricing is really a positive background to our business right now and it really melds well with the dynamic asset allocation strategy that I referenced in my comments. Given what we're seeing in the fluff space there, there is definitely upward pricing movement. We're seeing the ability to pivot and drive our mix toward more fluff production. You know, if I were to contrast Q1 versus Q2, we certainly had a higher mix of paper pulp in Q1 versus where we will be this quarter. Given that we're going to drive pricing and volumes to fluff, we're picking up that there's some further pricing announcements pending here in the range of a net 55 increase in China and 120 in North America and Europe. So I think there's a lot of positive momentum in fluff. I think additionally, as we advance the commercialization of the softwood role product in Temiscaming again that we will be able to have products across the continuum of fluff grades and position. Our product made out of temiscaming on this out of high yield in and get some further value there as well and drive improved mix. So I'm really excited about that project as well.

Good morning, Marcus. Thank you for taking my call. Quick question. Recently there was a development on the anti dumping case at the end of last year concerning Brazilian and Norwegian imports. The ruling was positive for you in the sense that there was, you know, some damage that was assessed, but the amount of remedy I guess was a little bit disappointing. Can you talk about what other things we can look forward to in terms of that trade dispute? And then as a follow up you mentioned in your Press release that your shipping costs have gone up, particularly to China. Is it in any way related to the conflict geopolitically that's going on in the Middle east now? Or I guess to ask it differently, are there any impacts on your logistics and your shipping costs as a result of that conflict?

Good morning, Dimitri. Thanks for your questions. So maybe I'll take the trade comment first. So really we feel positive about the direction and where things are headed across the tariff related work streams we have, including AD and cvd. And you know, as you know, Ryan is the sole remaining US producer of high purity dissolving wood pulp. And we think the importance of a reliable domestic supply is paramount. And it's, you know, particularly important for critical infrastructure and certain defense related applications. And you know, it's continuing to get really better. Understood. It's early days but we are optimistic on the direction that this is taking and like the trajectory that we're on on those discussions. Maybe secondly on, on your comment on inflationary pressures on logistics. Yeah, I think like everybody, you're seeing the impact of higher oil pricing and diesel costs. And you know, there are surcharges coming through on freight. We're certainly focused on that. It's creating pressure as well, perhaps on some chemicals. Think of the sulfur and ammonia families. But we're actively managing this through supplier negotiations. We've got targeted commercial recovery actions that we're pursuing and where appropriate, we continue to pursue cost discipline to mitigate these impacts. So thanks again for your questions, Dimitri.

Okay, thank you, Marcus. Just if I can, a quick follow up. You mentioned in your presentation several new businesses or business lines that are gaining traction in the first quarter, second quarter, some by the end of the year. If we were looking at Ranier's performance versus your expectations in your guidance, which of those products do you think will have the greatest impact on your results? Provided successful commercialization and share gains for, for 2026 and which should we think about? Is it more impactful for 27 and beyond?

Yeah. Thanks again, Dimitri. So if you look at our new product pipeline, you know, several of those products are Temiskaming centric. So think of the freezer board and oil and grease. Those will help us drive better mix across our paperboard portfolio. And those will be impacts in the second half of this year, in 26 and as well as we advance the commercialization of the rolled product, the fluff product at Temiskaming, again that is another value adder for the second half. So we see all those products that are being produced into Miskaming as as providing a nice benefit for Ryan for the balance of the year. You know, if you look longer term. Certainly I mentioned it in my comments. The odor control fluff is a real differentiator and a nice prospect. I can see that adding considerable value to our fluff portfolio going forward. So really excited about all those those products. But think of Temiscaming having a nice impact from these activities.

Hi, thanks. Just one follow up for me and kind of following my previous question but referencing slide 8 and the dynamic asset allocation comments you've made. Can you give us any more detail at all around how you've achieved this greater flexibility to increase production and allocate capacity across grades? And then I guess to follow up on Daniel's question somewhat, can you share any perspective around how we should think about the sequential change in co shipments into Q2 and whether the FIRE adjust that will have any impact to acetate volumes in the quarter in particular? Thanks.

Yeah, thanks again Matt. So you know examples of the execution and leveraging this dynamic asset allocation strategy. It's a question of being more nimble and quicker to respond to market changes because our production lines are quite flexible and it's just leveraging that capability and putting it into action. To be able to adapt to market changes quickly, we had to do that in Q1. We had to adapt Beeline to making a mix of commodity paper pulp to keep the lines running. And as that's now filled with acetate, you can see how we've put that into action. Another example is as fluff markets have improved, I just mentioned it earlier, is driving that mix higher and we have that same capability at TARTAS where we can pivot between ethers type grades and make a fluff product. So it's just being mindful of our asset capabilities and putting that into action in real time. I would say your second question sequentially, how should we think about volumes? You should think sequentially that CS volumes will be higher from the base. We just did over 70,000 tons of CS. We could be upwards of 15 to 20% higher on those volumes. We'll also drive some better fluff pricing and that mix should be greater given that we'll make less paper pulp. Lastly, your question on the fire. As we mentioned, this was a very isolated and contained fire that occurred. And as we confirmed in our comments, you know, relative to the previous fire, a minor impact in the range of 5 million we mentioned. And Matt, as far as production, we were more focused on paper pulp as we started up from from the outage. So again, the impact on acetate, I would see that as being de minimis.