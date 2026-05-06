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May 6, 2026 9:36 AM 23 min read

Rayonier Adv Materials Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Rayonier Adv Materials (NYSE:RYAM) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/352530434

Summary

Rayonier Adv Materials has initiated a formal review of strategic alternatives, including potential mergers, sales, or capital restructuring, engaging Morgan Stanley as a financial advisor.

The company's first-quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA was $8 million, with high purity cellulose contributing $24 million, despite challenges in paperboard and high yield pulp.

Rayonier Adv Materials aims to deliver positive free cash flow in 2026, improve EBITDA, and exit the year with momentum, focusing on new products like freezer board and odor control fluff.

The company reported a 17% increase in average CS sales price year-over-year, while CS volumes were under pressure due to elevated acetate inventories and soft ethers demand.

Management highlighted ongoing efforts to improve logistics and manage inflationary pressures, while also addressing trade actions to support fair competition in the U.S. markets.

Full Transcript

Daniel Bradley (Vice President of Investor Relations)

OPERATOR

at this time. If you would like to ask a question, press Star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If your question has been answered and you would like to remove yourself from the queue, press Star followed by the number one. We'll pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question is from the line of Daniel Harriman with Sidoti.

Daniel Harriman (Equity Analyst at Sidoti)

Marcus Moltner (Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance)

Daniel Harriman (Equity Analyst at Sidoti)

It's really helpful. Thanks so much, Marcus. Yep. You're welcome.

OPERATOR

As a reminder to ask a question, press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. Your next question is from the line of Matthew McKellar with RBC Capital.

Matthew McKellar (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital)

Marcus Moltner (Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance)

Matthew McKellar (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital)

Marcus Moltner (Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance)

Matthew McKellar (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital)

That's helpful. Thank you. I'll turn it back.

OPERATOR

Your next question is from the line of Dimitri Silverstein with Water Tower Research.

Dimitri Silverstein (Equity Analyst at Water Tower Research)

Marcus Moltner (Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance)

Dimitri Silverstein (Equity Analyst at Water Tower Research)

Marcus Moltner (Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance)

Dimitri Silverstein (Equity Analyst at Water Tower Research)

Dimitri, this is Marcus. Thank you for that level of detail. You're welcome.

OPERATOR

As a reminder to ask a question, press Star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. We'll pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. You do have a follow up from the line of Matthew McKellar with RBC Capital.

Matthew McKellar (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital)

Marcus Moltner (Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance)

Matthew McKellar (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital)

Perfect. Thanks for all the help. I'll turn it back.

OPERATOR

At this time. There are no further audio questions. I will now hand the call back over to the presenters for any closing remarks.

Daniel Bradley (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Again, thank you again for your time today and for your continued interest in Ryam. We really appreciate the support and engagement of our shareholders and other stakeholders. And as I mentioned, our focus remains on disciplined execution, open communication and continuing to build value in the business. And we look forward to updating you further on our progress next quarter. And thanks again.

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