Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 6, 2026 9:36 AM 49 min read

BrightView Hldgs Reports Q2 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

BrightView Hldgs (NYSE:BV) reported second-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1755607&tp_key=8623c47e7a

Summary

BrightView Hldgs reported a 6% revenue increase for the quarter, with land revenue growing by 4%, signaling the effectiveness of its transformation strategy.

The company achieved a record second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $79 million with an 11.3% margin, highlighting operational scalability.

BrightView Hldgs upgraded its 2026 revenue guidance and reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a third consecutive year of record EBITDA.

The company continues to focus on reducing frontline turnover and improving customer retention, now approaching IPO levels with 85% retention.

Management emphasized the importance of long-term relationships with customers and strategic investments in the sales force to drive sustainable growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Chris Stosko (Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations)

Dale Asplin

Brett Urban (Chief Financial Officer)

Dale Asplin

OPERATOR

Certainly, Mr. Asplin. Thank you sir. Ladies and Gentlemen, at this time, if you do have any questions, Please press star 1. You can always remove yourself from the queue by pressing star two. Additionally, to get to as many questions as possible, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question. We'll go first this morning to Tim Mulroney, with William Blair,

Tim Mulroney (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

Dale Asplin

Brett Urban (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We go next now to Craig Palm with Great Columb.

Craig Palm

Yeah, thanks. Congrats again on the solid results. Can you maybe just talk about the competitive environment a little bit? It just, I don't know, seems like a lot of factors that are now coming together that would, that would support at least the potential for, you know, not just share gains, but maybe significant share gains. So maybe you can talk about what your thoughts on that are.

Dale Asplin

Brett Urban (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Greg, as you just said, thank you. We go next now to Stephanie Moore with Jefferies.

Stephanie Moore (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Dale Asplin

Brett Urban (Chief Financial Officer)

Dale Asplin

OPERATOR

Thank you. We go next now to Bob Ladock with CJS Securities.

Bob Ladock (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

Dale Asplin

Brett Urban (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We go next now to Craig Parish with Morgan Stanley.

Yehuda Silverman

Hi, good morning, this is Yehuda Silverman on for Greg. Just have a quick question on the development cold starts that are opened and the five More underway. Just curious how bookings have been early on and how long you expect it will take to get to a normalized backlog book there and what gives you confidence to have success in those regions?

Dale Asplin

Brett Urban (Chief Financial Officer)

I would just echo Dallas comments. We do have the best teams, the best experts that produce unbelievable work in this business. It can be a bit choppy with timing. We saw the last two to three quarters projects push out. But if you look at our bookings year-to-date up 15%, you look at our remaining performance obligations, which is projects greater than one year, that's up 6% quarter over quarter. So the momentum is building in that business as well.

Dale Asplin

And look, let's not discount the fact that when we have these cold starts and they open up business and sell new development work, that's just a leading pipeline, for more maintenance land revenue. So converting that work also is a big opportunity for us.

Brett Urban (Chief Financial Officer)

But we're excited about the trajectory of the business. The momentum there is building. We haven't quite got the work in the ground, in the timing. We anticipate it, but it's coming and the leading indicators are there to show growth. And that's what's implied in our second half guidance is growth in that business.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We go next now to Andrew Steinerman with JP Morgan.

Alex Hesson

Yes, hi, this is Alex Hesson for Andrew. Hope everybody's having a lovely day. I actually am a multi partner so I hope you'll bear with me on this. But just a couple items that haven't yet been touched on on fuel costs. I know there was some discussion about, you know, how that might impact ancillary. But just to be clear, you're not flowing any fuel benefits through on revenue that you aren't also flowing through on costs.

Dale Asplin

Brett Urban (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We go next now to Brian Gilbert with BTIG.

Brian Gilbert (Equity Analyst at BTIG)

Dale Asplin

Brett Urban (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank You. We go next now to George Tong with Goldman Sachs.

Alex Lackritz

Hi, this is Alex Lackritz on for Georgetown. Can you provide an update on the conversion of development contracts to recurring maintenance contracts and then how BrightView is tracking toward the 70% long term target?

Dale Asplin

Brett Urban (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll go next now to Jeffrey Stevenson with Loop Capital.

Jeffrey Stevenson (Equity Analyst at Loop Capital)

Dale Asplin

Brett Urban (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And gentlemen, it appears we have no further questions this morning. Mr. Asplin,, I'd like to turn things back to you sir for any closing comments.

Dale Asplin

OPERATOR

Certainly. Thank you Mr. Asplin and thank you Mr. Urban. Again ladies and gentlemen, that concludes Brightview's earnings conference call. Again, thanks so much for joining us everyone. We wish you all a great day.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved