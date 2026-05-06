Full Transcript: Postal Realty Trust Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1743311&tp_key=561db1bca6
Summary
Postal Realty Trust reported a 6.1% average annual AFFO per share growth from 2021 to 2026, with increased guidance for 2026, ranking second among net lease REITs.
The company announced a forward-looking revenue growth outlook for 2027, projecting a 6.5% same-store cash revenue growth, driven by annual rent escalators and rental mark-to-market opportunities.
Postal Realty Trust has increased its acquisition guidance for 2026 by $15 million to a range of $130 to $140 million, with $35 million acquired in the first quarter at a 7.5% cap rate and $52 million year-to-date.
The company's liquidity position is strong, with approximately $250 million available, including unused revolver capacity and unsettled forward equity proceeds, supporting continued acquisition activity.
Management highlighted the importance of postal facilities in the logistics ecosystem, with Postal Realty Trust owning a significant portion of the U.S. Postal Service's real estate backbone.
The AFFO per share guidance for 2026 was raised to $1.40 to $1.42, reflecting a 6.8% growth, supported by higher acquisition volume and improved cost of capital.
The company plans to maintain a leverage-neutral funding strategy, with a focus on limiting floating rate exposure and extending debt maturity through potential private placements.
The board approved a quarterly dividend increase to 24.5 cents per share, with a dividend yield of approximately 4.5%.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Welcome to the Postal Realty Trust's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time all participants are in listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the prepared remarks. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Jordan Kuperstein, Senior Vice President of Finance and Capital Markets. Welcome Jordan.
Jordan Kuperstein (Senior Vice President of Finance and Capital Markets)
Andrew Spodek (Chief Executive Officer)
Steve Bakke (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeremy Garber (President)
OPERATOR
John Kim (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Thank you. Wanted to ask what drove the decision to provide 2027 same store revenue guidance at this time and how should we think about cash same store noi? Will it be a similar improvement of 30 basis points that you're seeing on the revenue side from 2027 to 2026?
Steve Bakke (Chief Financial Officer)
John Kim (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
And what are your expenses this year? Same store expenses?
Steve Bakke (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, we expect them to be in the 5% range. That's what's underpinning our guidance assumption.
John Kim (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Okay. And then you mentioned roughly a third of your portfolio going to market over the next few years. And the mark-to-market opportunity. How much of what is the mark-to-market, first of all? And second of all, how much of that can you capture given you have one tenant who's essentially a partner?
Steve Bakke (Chief Financial Officer)
John Kim (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Great, thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from John Peterson with Jefferies. Please state your question.
John Peterson (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Great, thanks. Good morning. Congrats, guys, on another strong quarter. Can you on the same store revenue guidance for 2027, can you break down the components there? Like, how much of that is coming from escalators? How much of that is upside on lease renewals?
Steve Bakke (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, great question. So to answer your question, of the 6.5%, 25% of that growth is due to the escalators. So as Jeremy mentioned in his remarks, a little more than 50% of our portfolio will experience an escalator in 2027. The remainder of the growth is derived from the mark to market.
John Peterson (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Steve Bakke (Chief Financial Officer)
John Peterson (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Okay, so outside of your improved ability to transact, is there any change on the seller side of things, the way that they're positioning, the way that their conversations with you are changing and their willingness to transact?
Steve Bakke (Chief Financial Officer)
John Peterson (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
All right, great. Thanks, guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Our next question comes from Greg McInnis from Scotiabank. Please go ahead.
Greg McInnis (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)
Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. You know, we understand you don't want to provide too many details on the mark to market, but looking at the kind of forward opportunity, could you provide some color on how it tends to compare between assets that you've controlled for years versus those that you're acquiring?
Steve Bakke (Chief Financial Officer)
Greg McInnis (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)
Okay. I guess from an acquisition standpoint, is the increased guidance a result of stronger cost capital opening up the funnel a bit more efficiency on the acquisition side, or are you seeing some broader macro trends supporting these increased acquisitions?
Steve Bakke (Chief Financial Officer)
Greg McInnis (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)
Steve Bakke (Chief Financial Officer)
Greg McInnis (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)
Greg, just to supplement Andrew's answer to
Steve Bakke (Chief Financial Officer)
your point you made, what we're solving for is higher per share growth in future years. So the total dollar value of accretion is going to be higher by making more acquisitions at, you know, potentially somewhat
Greg McInnis (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)
lower cap rate than it would have if we passed up on those opportunities.
Steve Bakke (Chief Financial Officer)
Right, Makes sense. And then just a final one for me. With the stock price performance over the recent time frame, have you seen an increased preference for OP unit from sellers?
Greg McInnis (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)
Yeah, we have and we're constantly in conversations with owners interested in using operating partnership unit currency. And we're balancing that between, you know, our sources of debt and equity. But we have definitely seen an increased appetite for the operating partnership units given our stock price growth.
OPERATOR
Great, thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes with comes from Anthony Paulone with JP Morgan. Please state your question.
Anthony Paulone (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Great, thanks. Good morning. I guess my first question just goes back to the Postal Service and the back and forth they had with Amazon earlier in the year. And I was just wondering if you can maybe just summarize kind of how that played out just to someone that's not in the weeds on those machinations and just any implications back to your portfolio.
Jeremy Garber (President)
Anthony Paulone (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Okay, got it. Thank you for that. And then on the leases you've been so successful with, the rent increases, the bumps, the duration, what's the impediment to full at least pass through of expenses?
Jeremy Garber (President)
Anthony Paulone (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Okay, and if I can sneak one last one in, you mentioned maybe tapping private placement debt to extend out some duration. Just can you give us any color around maybe cost and what you're being quoted or what that might look like?
Steve Bakke (Chief Financial Officer)
Anthony Paulone (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. A reminder to all the participants, please press star and one on your telephone keypad to ask a question. Ladies and gentlemen, as there are no further questions, I would now like to hand the conference over to Andrew Spodek for the closing remarks.
Andrew Spodek (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. We believe the unique platform we built to maximize the value of postal real estate, in addition to the inherent stability and growth of the real estate we own, offers unique investment profile in the public REIT space. We look forward to speaking with many of you in the coming months and updating you on our progress next quarter. Thank you again for joining us.
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