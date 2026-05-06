Carter's Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Carter's reported a strong start to fiscal 2026, with first-quarter sales of $681 million, an 8% increase over the prior year, and operating income of $28 million.
The company is undergoing a leadership transition with Sharon Price John set to become the new CEO, expected to drive transformation and growth.
Carter's experienced higher year-over-year demand across all channels, despite the negative impact of tariffs, spending, and interest costs.
U.S. retail sales grew nearly 13% with a 10% increase in comparable sales, driven by higher traffic and transactions.
International net sales increased by 14%, with strong performance in Canada and Mexico, and plans for further expansion in Mexico.
Carter's maintains its full-year guidance, expecting low to mid-single-digit growth in net sales and operating income, despite market uncertainties.
The company is actively investing in marketing to drive consumer engagement, with a focus on social media and connected TV.
There is continued emphasis on demand creation, product innovation, and productivity initiatives to improve profitability.
Carter's is closely monitoring the evolving tariff landscape and its potential impact on pricing and profitability.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Welcome to Carter's Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Earnings conference call. On the call are Richard Westenberger, Interim Chief Executive Officer and President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Allison Peterson, Chief Retail and Digital Officer and T.C. Robillard, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please note that today's call is being recorded. I'll now turn the call over to TC Robillard.
T.C. Robillard (Vice President, Investor Relations)
Allison Peterson (Chief Retail and Digital Officer)
Richard Westenberger (Interim Chief Executive Officer and President)
OPERATOR
Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Our first question comes from Paul Lejuez with Citi. Paul, go ahead with your question.
Brandon Chiedamon (Equity Analyst)
Hey everyone, this is Brandon Chiedamon for Palm. I just wanted to touch base on the sga. I think previously you were looking for that to be roughly flat year over year and now you're looking for a low single digit increase. I was just hoping that you could unpack what changed there.
Richard Westenberger (Interim Chief Executive Officer and President)
Brandon Chiedamon (Equity Analyst)
Richard Westenberger (Interim Chief Executive Officer and President)
Brandon Chiedamon (Equity Analyst)
But all else equal, you're assuming that $30 million flows through the gross profit or you don't anticipate maybe raising prices as much in the second half.
Richard Westenberger (Interim Chief Executive Officer and President)
Brandon Chiedamon (Equity Analyst)
Got it. It was very helpful. Thank you and good luck.
Richard Westenberger (Interim Chief Executive Officer and President)
You bet. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Jay Sole with UBS. Jay, go ahead with your question.
Jay Sole
Great. Thank you so much. Richard, I'm curious what initiatives maybe that have been going on for the last couple quarters that were, you know, maybe started with Doug in his tenure will continue versus what stuff might kind of be paused as you wait for Sharon to come in and put her stamp on the business. Can you give us a little sense of that?
Richard Westenberger (Interim Chief Executive Officer and President)
Jay Sole
All right, that's super helpful. Maybe if you can also give us a sense of what do you think the children's apparel industry grew during the March April period? I mean, do you believe you took share? I mean, how do you think about that?
Richard Westenberger (Interim Chief Executive Officer and President)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from John Kernan with Goldman Sachs. John, go ahead with your question.
John Kernan
Richard Westenberger (Interim Chief Executive Officer and President)
John Kernan
Wonderful. Thank you.
Richard Westenberger (Interim Chief Executive Officer and President)
Thank you, John.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Jim Chartier with Moness, Crespi and Hart Jim, go ahead with your question.
Jim Chartier (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Thanks for taking my question, Richard. Just curious, what gives you the confidence for second quarter comp sales to be up mid single digits given the softness that you saw in April?
Richard Westenberger (Interim Chief Executive Officer and President)
Allison Peterson (Chief Retail and Digital Officer)
The only other thing I would add is that as we continue to see our consumer file grow, that gives us some momentum with bringing new and returning customers back to the brand.
Jim Chartier (Equity Analyst)
Great. And then can you talk about the Umbro collaboration? What are you seeing with that? And then, you know, how are you thinking about collaborations going forward? Is that something you think you want to increase the number as you go forward? And what does the pipeline look like?
Allison Peterson (Chief Retail and Digital Officer)
Richard Westenberger (Interim Chief Executive Officer and President)
Jim Chartier (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Ike Boruchow with Wells Fargo. Ike, go ahead with your question.
Ike Boruchow
Richard Westenberger (Interim Chief Executive Officer and President)
Ike Boruchow
And Richard, you mentioned competitors that may look to take prices lower and you may have to adjust your business. Is that a comment that's more related to your direct to consumer business or is that more related to the wholesale business?
Richard Westenberger (Interim Chief Executive Officer and President)
Ike Boruchow
Got it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Tom Nikic with Needham. Tom, go ahead with your question.
Tom Nikic
Richard Westenberger (Interim Chief Executive Officer and President)
Kendyl Toscano
Richard Westenberger (Interim Chief Executive Officer and President)
Thanks, that's helpful. And then one other question I had was just on unit growth versus Aur obviously or specifically on the US Retail business, you had a pretty nice acceleration in units to up low double digit percent this quarter. Curious how you're thinking about the balance of the year and whether you'd expect unit growth to remain as strong.
Kendyl Toscano
OPERATOR
Thank you, Kendall.
William Reuter
Our next question comes from William Router with Bank of America. William, go ahead with your question.
Richard Westenberger (Interim Chief Executive Officer and President)
Good morning. So you know, you mentioned that you have kind of made the assumption that these 301 tariffs, the US Trade Representatives will indeed move forward with those. Have you talked to your wholesale partners in terms of Walmart and Target for in the event that they do not put 301 tariffs in place, if they expect that you will reduce prices based upon the fact that, you know, prices have been set based upon IPA tariffs from last year?
William Reuter
Richard Westenberger (Interim Chief Executive Officer and President)
William Reuter
Richard Westenberger (Interim Chief Executive Officer and President)
Great. That 30 to 40% number is very helpful for some context. All right, thanks. I'll pass to others.
OPERATOR
Thank you, Bill.
Richard Westenberger (Interim Chief Executive Officer and President)
This concludes the question and answer session. I'd now like to turn it back to Richard Westenberger for closing remarks.
OPERATOR
Well, thank you very much for joining us this morning. We appreciate your participation in the call and your questions and your investment in Carter's, and we look forward to updating you on our next call. Goodbye, everybody.
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