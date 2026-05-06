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May 6, 2026 9:36 AM 36 min read

Taboola.com Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vwcqg45m/

Summary

Taboola.com reported strong Q1 2026 results, exceeding the high end of guidance across all metrics, with revenues growing 9% year-over-year to $466.4 million and XTAC gross profit up 11%.

The company is focusing on three priorities for 2026: advancing technology, verticalizing the sales organization, and strengthening its brand, particularly through the Realize platform and its new Realize Plus offering.

Taboola.com raised its full-year guidance, expecting revenue between $2 and $2.06 billion, citing continued momentum with Realize and strategic investments in AI and sales verticalization.

Operational highlights included the repurchase of approximately 7 million shares for $23.5 million and an ongoing focus on using free cash flow for share buybacks.

Management highlighted the impact of foreign exchange as a headwind and noted that without it, adjusted EBITDA margins would be higher. They reiterated confidence in achieving consistent double-digit growth over time.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Adam Singolda (CEO)

Steve Walker (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time, we will conduct the question and answer session as a reminder. To ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Daniel Medina of Needham and Company. Your line is now open.

Laura Martin

Hi, Can you hear me? It's Laura Martin. Do you guys hear me? Hello? Hello? Hello,

OPERATOR

Laura, we hear you if you can hear us.

Laura Martin

Adam Singolda (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Barton Crockett of Rosenblatt. Your line is now open.

Barton Crockett

Adam Singolda (CEO)

Steve Walker (Chief Financial Officer)

Barton Crockett

Okay, that's very helpful. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tyler Di Matteo of btig. Your line is now open.

Tyler Di Matteo

Steve Walker (Chief Financial Officer)

Tyler Di Matteo

Really appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next call comes from the line of Brianna Diaz of Citizens your Line is now open.

Brianna Diaz

Adam Singolda (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of James Koppelman of TD Cowan. Your line is now open.

James Koppelman

Adam Singolda (CEO)

Steve Walker (Chief Financial Officer)

James Koppelman

Thanks. Luck. I appreciate the color. And congratulations again on the quarter.

Steve Walker (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, James.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Navid Khan of B. Riley Securities. Your line is now open.

Navid Khan

Steve Walker (Chief Financial Officer)

Navid Khan

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes the question and answer session. I would now like to turn it back to Adam Singolda, CEO for closing remarks.

Adam Singolda (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect.

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