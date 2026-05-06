Spire Reports Q2 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Spire (NYSE:SR) reported second-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=tVYAsZ4R
Summary
Spire reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.76, up from $3.17 in the previous year, driven by new rates in Missouri and Alabama.
The company completed the acquisition of Piedmont Natural Gas Tennessee business without needing external equity, enhancing its focus on regulated gas utility businesses.
Spire provided fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.90 to $4.10 per share and reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 EPS guidance, targeting 5 to 7% long-term growth.
Strategic divestitures of Spire Storage, Spire Mississippi, and Spire Marketing are expected to improve earnings visibility and risk profile.
Management highlighted operational excellence, regulatory engagement, and strategic focus on regulated utilities as key priorities moving forward.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Megan McPhail (Managing Director, Investor Relations)
Scott Doyle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Adam Woodard (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Alex Zimmerman (Equity Analyst)
Hi, this is Alex Zimmerman on for Dave, good morning. So starting with the morning, starting with the weather normalization, what are your latest thoughts and your strategy to improve the weather normalization mechanism in Missouri? And is this something you consider addressing the next rate case?
Scott Doyle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Alex Zimmerman (Equity Analyst)
Got it. No, very clear. And then shifting to dividends. Now that you have the funding of the tenancy acquisition addressed and higher cash flow visibility from the regulated benefits business, how are you thinking about the dividend trajectory going forward? And where do you see the optimal payout ratio for the company?
Adam Woodard (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, hey, this is Adam. We would really remain unchanged there. A payout ratio, as we've said in the past, in the kind of the typical 55 to 65% area. And we would expect the dividend to grow along with earnings.
Alex Zimmerman (Equity Analyst)
Perfect. Thanks so much.
OPERATOR
The next question will come from Alex Kania with btig. Please go ahead.
Alex Kania (Equity Analyst)
Scott Doyle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Adam Woodard (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
No, it's really, we'll be looking to make it very rate based driven and recovery driven from there. So as we've talked about, the relatively linear paths in each of our jurisdictions on a go forward basis should create a pretty predictable growth trajectory.
Alex Kania (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks very much.
Scott Doyle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks Alex. Thanks, Alex.
OPERATOR
Again, if you have a question, please press star and then one. The next question will come from Paul Fremont with Ladenburg. Please go ahead.
Paul Fremont (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. I guess my first question really has to do with the fact that we thought weather normalization was dealt with in the last grc. So what exactly in terms of the changes that you made, what didn't work?
Scott Doyle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Paul Fremont (Equity Analyst)
So I mean, is it possible, do you believe, to get a weather normalization that is essentially just reflective of whatever change in usage actually occurs? And is that going to be sort of your goal on a go forward basis?
Adam Woodard (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Paul Fremont (Equity Analyst)
And then I guess what led to your decision to sell Mississippi, clearly it wasn't in any of your original plans that you shared with investors. So can you just give us an idea of why sort of last minute, you announced the sale of the Mississippi subsidiary?
Scott Doyle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Paul Fremont (Equity Analyst)
Then last question for me, the, the timeline for getting a decision in your AAO filing and if the decision is favorable, how would you treat would the earnings impact be for this year or would it be treated as non operating?
Adam Woodard (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Great question, Paul. It really depends on one the timing of an order. Obviously we're getting the, we're getting it, you know, with as a 9:30 year end we're getting a little bit closer to the year end. But also the wording of that order is, would have an impact on that as well. So you know, it's something that we'll look at both of those elements as we think about what we would recognize in earnings.
Paul Fremont (Equity Analyst)
So I guess simple question. If they were to agree to setting up a regulatory asset before your year end, should we assume that that could result in an adjustment in your guidance for 26?
Adam Woodard (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
It really depends on what the wording of that AAO is, Paul. There's a lot of things that dictate what our decision tree would look like on that.
Paul Fremont (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thank you very much.
Scott Doyle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Paul.
OPERATOR
This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Scott Doyle for any closing remarks.
Scott Doyle (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you again everyone for joining us this morning. We look forward to seeing many of you at the upcoming AGA Financial conference late this month. Everyone have a good day.
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