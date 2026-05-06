Spire Reports Q2 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

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Good day and welcome to Spire, Inc. Second quarter 2026 earnings conference call. All participants will be in a listen only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the Star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To ask a question, you may press star, then one on a touchtone phone. To withdraw your question, please press Star and then two. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Megan McPhail, managing director, investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Good morning and welcome to Spire's fiscal 2026 second quarter earnings call. We issued an earnings news release this morning and you may access it on our [email protected] under newsroom. There is a slide presentation that accompanies our webcast which can be downloaded from our website. Before we begin, let me cover our Safe harbor statement and use of non GAAP earnings measures. Today's call, including responses to questions, may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27 of the securities act of 1933, Section 21E of the securities Exchange act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995. These statements include, among others, statements regarding our expectations, plans and objectives for future performance, future operating results, earnings guidance, capital investment plans, and the expected, timing and benefits of and risk associated with acquisitions, dispositions and related integration and transition activities including the acquisition of the Piedmont Natural Gas Tennessee business, the sale of Spire Marketing and the announced sales of Spire Storage in Spire, Mississippi. Our forward looking statements on today's call speak only as of today and we assume no duty to update them unless required by law. Although our forward looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that we believe are reasonable, there are various uncertainties and risk factors that may cause future performance or results to be different than those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties are outlined in our quarterly and annual filings with sec. In our comments, we will be discussing non GAAP measures used by management when evaluating our performance and results of operations. I want to highlight that our results and guidance discussed today are presented on a continuing operations basis. This reflects the classification of Spire Marketing and Spire Storage as discontinued operations and is intended to provide a view of the earnings profile of the business going forward. As a part of this change, we are no longer presenting separate midstream or gas marketing segments in results or segment earnings guidance. The Mogas pipeline, which was previously reported in the midstream segment, is now included in corporate and other Explanations and reconciliations of these measures to their GAAP counterparts are contained in both our news release and slide presentation. On the call today is Scott Doyle, President and Chief Executive Officer and Adam Woodard, Executive Vice President and and Chief Financial Officer. With that, I will turn this call over to Scott Doyle.

Good morning and thank you for joining us. This has been an exciting and transformative period for our company. Since announcing the acquisition of Piedmont Tennessee on July 29, 2025, we have successfully closed that transaction and taken decisive steps to further strengthen our portfolio. We announced agreements to sell Spire Storage in Spire, Mississippi along with the sale of Spire Marketing have enabled us to fund the Tennessee acquisition without the need for external equity while also sharpening our strategic focus on our regulated gas utility businesses. Together, these actions enhance the quality and visibility of our earnings, improve our overall risk profile and position the company for more consistent long term value creation. I want to take a moment to thank our colleagues at Spire Marketing for their professionalism, dedication and meaningful contribution over many years. Their work supported our customers, strengthened the organization and helped to position the company for success in the future. Turning now to performance for the quarter on Slide 4, on a continuing basis we delivered second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.76 compared to $3.17 in the prior year. Underpinning that result is what we focus on every day safe, reliable natural gas delivery along with continued disciplined and customer affordability. On the regulatory front, we received approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission for a $16.5 million increase in our Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge or ISRS. Request rates were effective in March and are supporting cash flow and recovery on infrastructure investment. In addition, in March we filed an Accounting Authority Order or AAO with the Missouri PSE related to the impact of lower weather driven usage we experienced during the winter months. ADAM will touch on our proactive approach to addressing these extraordinary conditions in a moment. Looking ahead, we're providing a fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance range on a continuing operations basis of $3.90 to $4.10 per share. At the same time, we are reaffirming fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance which includes results from from Spire Tennessee, our 5 to 7% long term growth target and our $11.2 billion 10 year capital plan which underscores the durability of our strategy and the strength of our regulated growth platform. Slide 5 highlights our strategic approach concentrating the company around our core regulated gas utility businesses. Today, our business profile is centered on regulated gas utilities and our FERC regulated pipeline with growth driven by disciplined capital investments. With the sales of our non core activities including marketing and storage, we have removed market based earnings exposure from our growth profile. As a result, the company's earnings profile has become more straightforward and more predictable with improved long term earnings visibility. Looking Ahead Long term growth is anchored in our regulated utilities supported by rate based growth and constructive regulatory Mechanisms moving to Slide 6 building on our key messages and new business profile, I want to take a moment to walk through our 2026 business priorities which reflect the recent actions we've taken and how we're managing the business going forward. First, operational excellence remains core to our strategy. We continue to focus on the safe and reliable delivery of natural gas, disciplined deployment and recovery of capital across our regulated utilities and maintaining a strong emphasis on customer afford through effective cost management. From a regulatory perspective, we remain focused on achieving constructive outcomes across our jurisdictions while continuing to advance the regulatory path forward in Missouri including preparation for a future test year rate case filing later this year. Financially, our priority is to deliver adjusted earnings within our fiscal 2026 guidance range from continuing operations while maintaining balance sheet strength and a disciplined approach to financing. Finally, from a strategic transactions and integration standpoint, we are executing against our priorities, successfully integrating SPIRE Tennessee divesting non core assets and maintaining our focus on regulated utility growth, reliability, customer affordability and long term shareholder value. Together, these priorities support a simpler, more concentrated business mix with improved earnings visibility and a strong foundation for long term growth. Turning now to Slide 7 for an update on the Tennessee acquisition. We completed the transaction on March 31, marking an important milestone for Spire. The approval process with the Tennessee Public Utility Commission took just six months from filing, highlighting the constructive and efficient regulatory environment with continuity of rates and a clear framework that supports disciplined investment and long term planning. With this acquisition, we've added SPIRE Tennessee to our portfolio as a leading regulated natural gas utility in one of the fastest growing markets in the country. Spire Tennessee is now serving more than 200,000 customers across the greater Nashville area and surrounding counties. From a financing standpoint, the transaction is now fully funded without the need to issue common equity. The balanced financing mix includes $900 million of junior subordinated notes, $825 million of Spire Tennessee senior notes and proceeds from our recently announced asset sales. To bridge financing until the closing of the asset sales, we entered into an $800 million term loan to be paid as funds are received. Integration is also progressing smoothly. More than 200 employees transitioned to SPIRE at close and we have an 18 month transition services agreement in place to support a seamless handoff Our teams are already working closely together to align systems, processes and safety practices. Overall, we're very pleased with the execution around this transaction from financing to close to early integration and we believe it positions Spire well for long term value creation. Moving to slide 8 the sales of our marketing, storage and Mississippi businesses are deliberate actions to better align the company with where we see the strongest long term value and the most consistent earnings profile. We reached agreements with strong buyers for each of these businesses. The sale of marketing to Boardwalk Pipelines was completed on April 30, just one month after announcement and the transactions to Self Storage in Spire Mississippi are expected to close in the coming months. From a capital standpoint, these sales generate meaningful cash proceeds providing flexibility to fund the Tennessee acquisition and continue investing in our regulated infrastructure. More importantly, from a strategic perspective, these actions further concentrate Spire to regulated natural gas utilities where we have scale in each state. This improves our business risk profile and enhances earnings visibility while allowing management to stay focused on operating excellence, customer service and disciplined growth. When these transactions are complete, Spire's business portfolio will be fully regulated, positioning us well going forward and directly supporting our long term strategy of investing in infrastructure, customer affordability and delivering steady predictable value for shareholders. Overall, we delivered solid second quarter results from our continuing operations, advanced our portfolio simplification strategy and remained focused on executing in our regulated gas utilities. While lower weather related usage in Missouri weighed on results, our underlying performance and long term growth outlook remain intact. With that, I'll turn the call over to Adam to walk through the financial results and our updated guidance in more detail.

Thanks Scott and good morning everyone. I will begin with our quarterly results which are Presented on slide 9. With marketing and storage now classified as discontinued operations, the results we're presenting today provide a more straightforward and transparent view of our overall operations and the key factors driving performance. For the second quarter, we reported adjusted earnings of $224 million or $3.76 per share, compared to 189 million or $3.17 per share a year ago. Gas utility earnings totaled 235 million, an increase of over 20% or 40 million compared to the prior year driven primarily by the implementation of new rates in Missouri and Alabama. Importantly, this increase reflects recovery of earnings on approximately $1 billion of incremental Speyer Missouri rate base placed in service since rates were last updated. Favorable run rate operations and maintenance expense performance also contributed to earnings growth. These benefits were partially offset by the impact of Spire Alabama customer refund provisions under the RSC framework, which include a reversal of a provision in 2025 and a refund provision in 2026. Lower customer usage in Missouri net of weather mitigation further offset earnings relative to the prior year, with current year usage also coming in significantly below our expectations. Earnings were additionally impacted by higher depreciation expense and taxes other than income taxes, a portion of which is recovered through new Missouri rates as amortization schedules were updated. Interest expense was modestly higher in the current year, primarily reflecting higher long term debt balances and finally, other activities reported an adjusted loss of $11 million, approximately $5 million higher than the prior year, reflecting higher corporate costs and higher interest expense in the current year. Turning to Slide 10 Let me walk you through the weather driven usage impacts we've seen in Missouri so far in fiscal 2026 and how we're managing through them. Customer usage was materially below historical patterns and below the assumptions embedded in Missouri's weather normalization mechanism driven by an unusually mild and uneven winter. Missouri heating degree days were 11 and a half percent below normal through the first half of 2026, with residential usage per heating degree day during the winter heating season being 7% below 2024, which is the historical test year used to establish current billing determinants. The specific customer usage pattern we experienced was not fully mitigated by the weather normalization mechanism and the lower than expected usage resulted in a margin shortfall versus our year to date expectations. In addition, Missouri rate design has shifted a greater portion of margin into the winter heating season, increasing sensitivity to weather and usage. We have been proactive on the regulatory front. In March we filed an application for an Accounting Authority Order with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking recovery of the volumetric margin shortfall caused by this extraordinary weather pattern. This dynamic is the primary driver of the reduction in our full year gas utility guidance. The margin impact is mechanical and weather driven and it does not reflect any change in strategy or in the regulatory framework that continues to support our long term growth plan. We are confident that parties understand the significance of this shortfall and look forward to working with the Commission and other key stakeholders on a constructive solution. Turning to Slide 11 today we are reaffirming our long term 5 to 7% adjusted EPS growth target anchoring to the original 2027 guidance midpoint of $5.75. This outlook continues to be supported by strong rate base growth in Missouri and Tennessee, steady regulated equity growth in Alabama and Gulf, and execution of our 10 year $11.2 billion capital plan focusing on near term guidance. Our 2026 adjusted EPS range from continuing operations is now $3.90 per share to $4.10 per share. This excludes earnings related to marketing and storage and consistent with our previous guidance, also excludes any results from Spire Tennessee for the year we are updating our adjusted earnings targets for the gas utility segment and other to reflect first half results and expectations for the rest of the year. We are lowering the gas utility range to 275 to $295 million primarily due to the impact of lower usage and weather related margin headwinds. We do not expect the year to date impact to change materially through the balance of the year due to the volumetric nature of our earnings. The corporate and other loss is expected to be in the range of 40 to 46 million dollars. That range includes earnings contributions for the MOGAS pipeline and also reflects higher than anticipated interest expense due to the timing of financings as well as allocated costs that remain following the divestitures. The rate design changes and updated amortization schedules implemented in the last Missouri rate case have shifted the earnings profile. While it's not our practice to provide quarterly guidance, we have outlined our expected earnings per share distribution for the remainder of the year on Slide 11 to assist in quarterly modeling. Looking ahead to 2027, we are reaffirming our adjusted EPS range of $5.40 per share to $5.60 per share. This outlook reflects a full year of expected earnings from Spire Tennessee and excludes earnings from Storage, marketing and Mississippi. Overall, our earnings outlook remains firmly anchored by capital investment, constructive regulatory jurisdictions and a regulated business profile. Moving to Slide 12 in the first half of the year, we invested $386 million in capital expenditures driven by system upgrades, infrastructure modernization and new business connections at the gas utilities. Year over year, CAPEX spending declined primarily due to the completion of the Advanced Meter Upgrade Program in Eastern Missouri. We Expect full year 2026 capital expenditures of 797 million across our utilities consistent with our 10 year $11.2 billion capital plan. These investments support rate base growth of 7% in Missouri and 7.5% in Tennessee with 6% regulated equity growth in Alabama and Gulf. This disciplined long term investment strategy underpins our confidence in delivering 5 to 7% adjusted EPS growth over time. On slide 13, we provided an update to our financing plan which is largely consistent with what we previously outlined. In February we issued $400 million of Spire Inc. Senior notes with proceeds used to refinance notes that matured March 1st and to support our ongoing general corporate needs. Importantly, following the recently announced divestitures and the resulting reduction in business risk. We have lowered our FFO to debt target to 14 to 15%. This adjustment better aligns our targets with the company's more focused regulated business profile, and we expect to achieve this over the next few years. That concludes our prepared remarks. We'll now take your questions.

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press star, then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press star and then two. At this time, we'll pause momentarily to assemble the roster. The first question will come from David Arcaro with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Yeah. Hey, this is Scott. Sure. A couple of things as the comments we made on the script indicated that we filed an accounting authority order with the commission. A procedural schedule has been put in place with a hearing scheduled for September 9th. We do believe that the commission does see this as an important issue and one that is that we're spending time having dialogue and providing information to them as we've experienced the weather that we did in the next rate case,. There's also an opportunity to address it as well. And so for us, we're taking a look at the timing of the rate case. Our initial plan is to file in the fall, around November, but we'll look at that timing depending on how we are able to work through this process with the commission.

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. First question, maybe just as a kind of follow up on the accounting order, the accounting request. So just want to make sure I kind of understand the mechanics a little bit of what you'd be looking for. I mean, obviously given the procedural schedule, it looks like obviously it would be tough to kind of have it have a sizable impact just on the earnings for this fiscal year. But I just want to think about is it just the question of just recovering over time, effectively the cash that represented the lost margin, or would it have a subsequent earnings impact in future years if the outcome does go as you requested? And the second question just might end up being just if you could talk a little bit about post divestitures of the storage and marketing business in particular, just how do you think about the underlying cadence of growth that's possible here? I know, I believe that in the past the marketing and storage were seen as kind of relatively low growth. Now shifting to the fully regulated footprint, if you think that there is an opportunity for enhanced growth. Thanks.

Yeah, sure, Alex, Adam and I'll collectively answer the questions here. Maybe just the mechanics of the aao. Traditionally the AAO sets up a regulatory asset for future recovery is how they traditionally work. And so we'll want to work with the commission through this process and work towards a constructive outcome associated with it. With regard to the divestitures, maybe just our kind of our growth profile going forward, a lot of maybe when you looked at how we invested in storage in the past, those were step up opportunities as we made capital investments and then we're able to pull that into earnings over longer periods of time with those divestitures. And now the concentration of the portfolio into utilities, we have a more normal growth trajectory that's centered on that 5 to 7% earnings profile. And so Adam, I don't know if you want to comment any more clearly about that.

Yeah. Hey, good morning, Paul. Good question. No, we very directly worked on weather normalization in the last case. What we saw in this particular winter weather was really a decoupling of usage from the HDDs that underpin or the HDD assumptions or the usage assumptions, I'm sorry, that underpin the weather normalization adjustment. And so as a result, because that was extraordinary, that's what we, why we filed the aao. In particular, we saw the greatest breakage taking place in January where our usage was actually 28% lower than what our base year that's used to set up the weather normalization adjustment. So those are the reasons why we put this back in front of the commission is to both have a dialogue about it and quantify it it and work towards a constructive solution.

Yeah, yeah, that's the simple answer is yes. I'll let Adam maybe comment a little more specifically. No, absolutely, that's the goal, Paul. And yeah, it's frustrating for us as well. As Scott mentioned, the usage set in the last GRC that went into effect in last October was based off of 2024. We saw a very high correlation in the the usage per HDD averages going into 24 and off the 24 numbers and felt secure with that. And as Scott mentioned, usage per HDD came down quite a bit over those two years.

Yeah, sure, Paul. Now this was something we'd been in dialogue with Delta for quite some time leading up to the sale. As you know, the business that we have in Mississippi is subscale 18,000 customers. There's quite a bit of capital investment that needs to take place and the capacity of those of that customer base to support that investment can be challenged from time to time by them folding into a larger utility within the state allows them to spread some of those costs over a broader base. And so as a result, Delta was a natural owner for them and worked to a very good outcome there. We still have to get approval. That's going to take a while this year as we go through the regulatory process, but believe this is a benefit both to our customers and to Delta Utilities as well. So look forward to bringing that to a conclusion later this year.